Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HEXO Corp to release first quarter 2020 financial results and host investor conference call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 06:31am EST

GATINEAU, Quebec, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEXO Corp (“HEXO” or the “Company”) (TSX: HEXO; NYSE: HEXO) plans to release its complete financial results for the quarter ended October 31, 2019 on Monday, December 16, 2019, before markets open, as well as host a webcast for investors and analysts at 8:30 a.m. EST that same day.

Webcast Details
Date: December 16, 2019
Time: 8:30 a.m. EST
Webcast: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2145409/A436DA4482DF5575CFB986B3CD309BB2
Replay information: A replay of the call will be accessible by telephone until 11:59 a.m. EST on December 23, 2019.
Toll Free Dial-In Number: 1-888-390-0541.
Replay Password: 157917#

For previous quarterly results and recent press releases, see hexocorp.com.

About HEXO Corp

HEXO Corp is an award-winning consumer packaged goods cannabis company that creates and distributes innovative products to serve the global cannabis market. Through its hub and spoke business strategy, HEXO Corp is partnering with Fortune 500 companies, bringing its brand value, cannabinoid isolation technology, licensed infrastructure and regulatory expertise to established companies, leveraging their distribution networks and capacity. As one of the largest licensed cannabis companies in Canada, HEXO Corp operates facilities in Ontario and Quebec. The Company is also expanding internationally and has a foothold in Greece to establish a Eurozone processing, production and distribution centre. The Company serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. For more information please visit hexocorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are based on certain expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company appears in the Company’s Annual Information Form and other continuous disclosure filings, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events, or for any other reason.

Investor Relations:
Jennifer Smith
1-866-438-8429
invest@HEXO.com
www.hexocorp.com

Media Relations:
(819) 317-0526
media@hexo.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:06aCAMBIA HEALTH FOUNDATION : Announces 2020 Sojourns® Scholar Leadership Program Call for Applications
PR
07:06aSRAX : Partners with Top Insights Exchange Platform Cint to Launch BIGtoken Research
PR
07:06aMyriad's Prequel™ Prenatal Screen has Superior Sensitivity in Women with High BMI Undergoing Non-Invasive Prenatal Screening
GL
07:05aITALIAN LANGUAGE FOUNDATION : The College Board And The Embassy Of Italy Join Forces To Present Professional Development Workshops For Teachers Of AP Italian
PR
07:04aBMW : German car industry to slash more jobs in 2020 - VDA
RE
07:04aBLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07:04aBLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07:04aBRØDRENE A & O JOHANSEN A/S : 2019-12-04 - No. 13 - Financial calendar for 2020
PU
07:04aZERO MOTORCYCLES : Names Mike Cunningham as Vice President of Sales – Americas
BU
07:04aBrother to Showcase ‘Seed to Sale' Labeling Solutions at the MJBiz Con Global Cannabis Business Conference
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Trump says China trade deal may have to wait amid sticking points in talks
2ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google co-founders step aside as Pichai takes helm of parent Alphabet
3STOCK SPIRITS GROUP : STOCK SPIRITS : tells Polish, Czech vodka drinkers to expect price hike
4GLENCORE : Glencore to Change 'Old Guard' Ahead Of CEO Transition -- WSJ
5TESLA INC. : TESLA : Elon Musk testifies his 'pedo guy' tweet not meant to be taken literally

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group