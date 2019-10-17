Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HEXO INVESTIGATION REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in HEXO Corp. (HEXO) of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Law Violations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 08:04pm EDT

Class-action law firm urges HEXO investors who have suffered losses to submit your loss now to learn if they qualify to recover their investment losses.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman reminds investors in HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) of the firm’s investigation of possible violations of federal securities laws and urges HEXO investors who have suffered significant losses to contact the firm.

Relevant Holding Period: Before Oct. 11, 2019
Sign Up: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/HEXO
Contact An Attorney Now

HEXO@hbsslaw.com
510-725-3000

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) Investigation:

The investigation centers on whether HEXO misled investors about the propriety of its business model, including the ability to sell its cannabis through retailers.

On October 4, 2019, HEXO announced the abrupt and immediate resignation of its Chief Financial Officer. This resignation came just a few months into the job.

A few days later, Bank of America analyst Christopher Carey reportedly double downgraded his “buy” recommendation to “underperform” and commented “[p]ut simply: a departure that is so abrupt, from a person with CFO experience at other public companies, is concerning, and in our view will leave investors guessing ‘what don’t we know?’ for some time.

Then, on October 10, 2019, HEXO provided preliminary Q4 2019 revenue results that were nearly 50% lower than previous guidance and withdrew previously announced FY 2020 guidance of up to $400 million in revenue. HEXO CEO Sebastien St-Louis attributed the poor performance to “lower than expected product sell through,” and admitted the company would have to make “significant changes to our sales and operations strategy to drive future results.”

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether the Company provided false financial guidance to investors,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you purchased shares of HEXO and suffered significant losses, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding HEXO Corp. should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email HEXO@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:58pMueller Water Products Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call
GL
08:54pBASE RESOURCES : 18/10/2019 2019 Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy (1.2 MiB) View Document
PU
08:51pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Files Securities Class Action on Behalf of ADTRAN, Inc. Investors
BU
08:49pMUSGRAVE MINERALS : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
08:44pCLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Chair to Retire Following FDA Approval
PU
08:39pAPPLE : Filing 4
PU
08:37pALTECH CHEMICALS LTD (ASX : ATC) Attendance at InterBattery 2019, Korea
AQ
08:34pPETROFRONTIER : 2019-10-19.pdf
PU
08:30pSterling holds gains near five-month top on Brexit deal, but hurdles remain
RE
08:30pChina CITIC Bank Corp 3Q Net Profit Rose 12%
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1UK heading for 'fairly hard' Brexit if Johnson deal passes
2UAW will keep GM strike going while members vote on new contract
3CSL LIMITED : CSL : Media Statement
4NATIONAL COMMERCIAL BANK SJSC : NATIONAL COMMERCIAL BANK SJSC : Saudi Arabia plans bumper Aramco IPO, relying ..
5TIMELINE: UAW wrings higher pay from GM in deal to end strike, agrees to plant closings

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group