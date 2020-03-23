Log in
HF Foods Investors Who Have Lost Money Should Contact Block & Leviton: Company Investigated For Potential Securities Fraud Violations Following Publication of Critical Report

03/23/2020 | 09:40am EDT

BOSTON, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) was the subject of a critical report issued by Hindenburg Research alleging that the company engaged in “massive undisclosed related-party transactions,” that shareholder cash was “spent on exotic supercars,” and that the company had an “outrageous fundamental valuation.”

Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockesq.com), a nationwide securities litigation law firm, is investigating the report, including whether HF Foods or its executives misled shareholders. Investors who have lost money in their HF Foods investment should contact Block & Leviton for a free case evaluation.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired HF Foods shares and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this matter, you are encouraged to contact attorney Jacob Walker at (617) 398-5600, by e-mail at jake@blockesq.com, or by visiting https://shareholder.law/hffoods. Confidentiality for whistleblowers is assured.

Block & Leviton is a firm dedicated to representing investors and maintaining the integrity of the country’s financial markets. The firm represents many of the nation's largest institutional investors and individual investors in securities litigation throughout the United States. Its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP
Jacob Walker
(617) 398-5600 phone
260 Franklin Street, Suite 1860
Boston, MA 02110
jake@blockesq.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
