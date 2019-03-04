Log in
HFBC, NUBK, STI, and TCF Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts

03/04/2019 | 09:47pm EST

WILMINGTON, Del., March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

HopFed Bancorp, Inc. (NasdaqGM: HFBC) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to HFBC’s agreement to be acquired by First Financial Corporation for 0.444 shares of First Financial common stock or $21.00 in cash per HFBC share.  To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-hopfed-bancorp-inc

Kinderhook Bank Corp. (OTC QB: NUBK) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to NUBK’s agreement to be acquired by Community Bank System, Inc. for $62.00 in cash per NUBK share.  To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-kinderhook-bank-corp.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to STI’s agreement to be acquired by BB&T Corporation for 1.295 shares of BBT common stock per SunTrust share.  To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-suntrust-banks-inc.

TCF Financial Corporation (NYSE: TCF) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to TCF’s agreement to be acquired by Chemical Financial Corporation for 0.5081 shares of Chemical common stock per TCF share.  To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-tcf-financial-corporation.

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:   

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
Telephone: (302) 295-5310
Toll-Free: (888) 969-4242
Fax: (302) 654-7530
Email: info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com

RL Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
