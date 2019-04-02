Log in
HFC Bank Ghana : 2019 Annual Report

04/02/2019 | 04:57pm EDT

ANNUAL REPORT

2018

e-BOUQUET

All In One!

If it is a bouquet, you know it is good and affordable. Open an account and enjoy our all in onee-banking service at the most affordable monthly fee

Visit any of our 43 branches, call

or WhatsApp 055 6543212 for details

www.republicghana.com

2018

ANNUAL REPORT

Vision

The Ghanaian Financial Institution of choice for our Staff, Customers and Shareholders.

We set the standards of excellence in:

§§ Customer Satisfaction

§§ Employee Engagement

§§ Social Responsibility

§§ Shareholder Value

While building Successful Communities

Mission

Our mission is to provide personalized, efficient and competitively-priced financial services and to implement sound policies which will benefit our customers, staff, shareholders and the communities we serve.

Core Values

§§ Integrity

§§ Professionalism

§§ Respect for the Individual §§ Customer Focus

§§ Results Orientation

Republic Bank (Ghana) Limited Annual Report 20185

CONTENTS

06Notice of Meeting

07Corporate Information

09Directors' Profile

19Directors' Reports

28Corporate Governance & Social Responsibility

33Independent Auditors' Report

38Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

39Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

40Consolidated Statement of Changes In Equity

44Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

45Notes to the Financial Statements

Disclaimer

HFC Bank (Ghana) Ltd. published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 20:56:05 UTC
