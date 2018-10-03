Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HFC Bank Ghana : REPUBLIC BANK LAUNCHES LOAN FOR PRIVATE HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 09:03pm CEST

Tuesday, 25th Sept. 2018. Republic Bank Ghana, a subsidiary of Republic Financial Holdings limited, has launched a new loan product, Republic Medical Loan, specifically to provide Private Health Care Providers with working capital and other bridge financing options. The objective of the loan product is to improve the health service delivery of the nation by empowering the private health service providers with financial resources to improve and expand their businesses. The product launch was held at the Accra City Hotel on Tuesday, 25th September, 2018.

Speaking at the launch of the product, The Managing Director of Republic Bank Ghana, Mr. Anthony Jordan expressed his concerns about the state of Health delivery in Ghana and the need for financial Iinstitutions to support Government's efforts to improve the sector. 'Each day, in the media, we hear of the myriad of challenges faced by the health sector, from 'No bed syndrome' , lack of equipments, medical employees on strike and the others. The bottom-line is that precious lives are being lost, illness are unnecessarily prolonged. While the Government continues to do its best to salvage the situation within the health sector, it is also important that the private healthcare providers are given the needed support in order to operate at their optimal levels' the Managing Director added.

According to Mr. Jordan, the Private HealthCare providers can now access from Republic Bank a loan facility at a very affordable rate even as high as GH10 million to expand their health businesses. He therefore urged Private HealthCare Providers namely; private hospitals and laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, etc to take advantage of this loan product to expand their businesses and acquire modern technologies to improve health delivery in Ghana. 'You will all agree with me that a well resourced healthcare inspire confidence and saves many' he added.

The Republic Medical loan is financed with funding from the Medical Credit Fund (MCF), a global fund that seeks to increase access to better healthcare services in sub-Saharan Africa for low income patients. The loan facility can be assessed by any private healthcare provider in Ghana at any Republic Bank branch nationwide.

Present at the launch were the Managing Director of Medical Credit Fund, Mr. Arjan Poels, the Netherlands Ambassador, H.E. Ron Strikker, Representatives of Ghana Medical Association, Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana, Health Facilities Regulatory Agency, Ghana Registered Midwives Association, Biomedical Scientist Association and others were also well represented.

Disclaimer

HFC Bank (Ghana) Ltd. published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 19:02:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:00pPreveCeutical Announces LOI to Acquire Penta 5 Health and Wellness Packaging Companies with Market-Ready Products and Production Facilities
NE
10:00pPREVECEUTICAL MEDICAL : Announces LOI to Acquire Penta 5 Health and Wellness Packaging Companies with Market-Ready Products and Production Facilities
EQ
09:59pSUNSTAR STRATEGIC : Wins Web Design Award
PR
09:59pRenovations Create an Elevated Experience at the Westin Galleria Houston
GL
09:59pStefanini Exhibits Disruptive Solutions at Gartner Symposium/ITxpo 2018
GL
09:58pCENTERPOINT ENERGY : Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton proclaims October as HVAC System Awareness Month
PU
09:58pAXM PHARMA INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Changes in Control or Registrant, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:58pWYNDHAM WORLDWIDE : Oceana Resorts by Wyndham Vacation Rentals Celebrates the Grand Opening of Waikiki Village in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
PU
09:58pPREVECEUTICAL MEDICAL : Announces LOI to Acquire Penta 5 Health and Wellness Packaging Companies with Market-Ready Products and Production Facilities
AQ
09:56pSUSTAINABLE PROJECTS GROUP INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Tesco shares suffer as pressures abroad overshadow UK growth
2GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Cash Fears Rise, Rating Falls
3SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : Strong Swedish investor interest leads to two IFC green bond issues in less than one wee..
4NORSK HYDRO : NORSK HYDRO: Alunorte announces full curtailment of its operations (Oct 3, 2018)
5ALPHA BANK SA : Piraeus Bank says debt plan on track as shares drop 30 percent

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.