HFC Bank Ghana : REPUBLIC BANK OPENS FITNESS CENTRE FOR STAFF

Republic Bank (Ghana) Limited, a subsidiary of Republic Financial Holdings Limited has reconstructed and commissioned an ultra modern fitness centre for its staff. The Staff fitness center, located at its Head Office has equipments such as bench press, pull down machines, dumbbells, Leg curl machines, treadmills and many more.

According to the Managing Director of the Bank, Farid Antar, a key inspiration behind the set-up of a fitness centre for the staff is from a latin phrase 'Mens sana in corpore sano', which means 'a healthy mind in a healthy body'. The Managing Director also added that Republic Bank is not just interested in the work output of its staff but also, the staff health and wellbeing.

Over the last four years, Republic Bank has invested a lot in the ergonomic improvement of its office locations. The Bank has also introduced many initiatives to stimulate a healthy organizational culture. 'In all areas of the Bank, we have made significant improvements and we will continue to make Republic Bank a better place for our customers and our staff.

The Head of Human Resource for Republic Bank, Frances Sallah-Brown has also encouraged staff to make good use of the facility provided. Ms. Sallah-Brown took the opportunity to advice staff to make exercise and healthy living part of their lifestyles.

As part of the re-construction of the staff fitness center, the staff canteen was also given a major facelift.