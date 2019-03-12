HFC Bank Ghana : REPUBLIC BANK SETS CORPORATE BANKING UNIT IN TAKORADI WITH A NEW BRANCH OUTLOOK

Republic Bank Ghana, a subsidiary of Republic Financial Holding Limited has set up a Corporate Banking office at its improved Takoradi branch. This was revealed by the Managing Director of the Bank, Anthony Jordan during the commissioning of the new Takoradi branch last week Friday.

According to the Managing Director, Republic Bank has long since declared its focus to provide financing solutions to contractors in the energy and extractive sectors of Ghana. Over the last four years, the Bank has had an increasingly good partnership with the Sekondi Takoradi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (STCCI) and the Petroleum Commission of Ghana in building capacity and empowering local content in the Oil & Gas sector. The set up of the Corporate Banking Unit seeks to further strengthen Republic Bank's partnership with these organizations and their members. The Corporate Banking Unit will have a strong focus on the energy and extractive sector in Takoradi and its environs.

The commissioning of the Takoradi Branch came following the relocation of the branch from the Takoradi Market Square to the Liberation Road. According to the Managing Director, the relocation was necessitated due to the growing branch customer base and the strategic direction of the Bank. He also added that the new outlook of the Branch is a representation of the Republic Bank brand and the future. 'We are gradually moving the Bank into the digital space. Our digital strategy is to provide convenience, speed and customer being in control by leveraging on Technology while providing a comfortable banking ambience should you need to visit one of our branches' - he added.

The Western Regional Minister, Hon. Kwaku Afriyie was the Guest Speaker of the event. On his part, he was full of praise for Republic Bank's customer services not only in Takoradi but in all branches he has experienced. He commended the management of Republic Bank for the bold initiative of reconstructing its branches to depict world class banking.

The Branch Commissioning was also graced by the Sekondi- Takoradi Metropolitan Chief Executive - Hon. Anthony Sam, the Chief of Aboadze - Nana Kobina Attom, Executive Director of the GNPC Foundation - Mr. Dominic Eduah, the Takoradi Regional Manager of BOG - Mr. Kofi Assan, the Vice Chair of Sekondi -Takoradi Chamber - Mr. Bentil and other key customers of the Bank in Takoradi.