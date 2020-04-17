Log in
HFMA cancels 2020 Annual Conference; launches plan for virtual event

04/17/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

Chicago, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) has announced it is canceling its 2020 Annual Conference and reimagining the event as an online experience. The in-person conference was to be held June 28 to July 1 in San Antonio, Texas.

“Due to COVID-19 concerns, we have made the difficult decision to cancel our Annual Conference,” said HFMA Senior Vice President of Content Strategy and Delivery Mary Mirabelli, FHFMA. “The entire healthcare community is focused on navigating a public health crisis, with the short-term outlook remaining unclear, so we believe this is in the best interests of our members, faculty and business partners.”

As an alternative to the Annual Conference, Mirabelli said HFMA is already working on an online conference with a session lineup that reflects COVID-19 and its impact on healthcare. Association members will be able to attend the virtual event at no charge. More details will be released in the coming weeks.

HFMA has assembled an FAQ for members and business partners that may be accessed here.

About HFMA

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) equips its more than 50,000 members nationwide to navigate a complex healthcare landscape. Finance professionals in the full range of work settings, including hospitals, health systems, physician practices and health plans, trust HFMA to provide the guidance and tools to help them lead their organizations, and the industry, forward. HFMA is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan organization that advances healthcare by collaborating with other key stakeholders to address industry challenges and providing guidance, education, practical tools and solutions, and thought leadership. We lead the financial management of healthcare.

 

Brad Dennison
Healthcare Financial Management Association
(630) 386-2945
bdennison@hfma.org

© GlobeNewswire 2020
