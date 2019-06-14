HGreg.Com Expands Its Presence in South Florida with Opening of New Miami Location

HGreg.com opens the doors tomorrow, June 15, to its newest pre-owned car dealership, HGreg.com Miami, located on prime real estate nestled between I-95 and 441, just north of NW 79th Street (SR 934) in Miami. Acquired by HGreg.com in spring 2018, the four-acre property has been renovated to feature a spacious and bright showroom, bar-like meeting counters with stools for up to 100 customers and office and work space that accommodates the more than 50 staff that have been hired from the South Florida region.

“Like our business model and corporate culture, we’ve built out this new Miami location with the customer in mind,” says John Hairabedian, president of HGreg.com. “We’ve taken our time to prepare ourselves and we’re confident this location will provide the level of service that customers have come to expect from us, online and through our other locations in the region.”

The company has invested a total of approximately $25 million into the new location, including renovations, technology and training. HGreg.com Miami, has an inventory of more than 500 quality pre-owned vehicles and access to more than 3,500 vehicles through its network of 5 new and pre-owned car dealerships in Florida, and 100,000 square foot warehouse located in Doral, near Miami International Airport.

“Customers deserve choice, quality, service and low prices,” says Fade Bouras, chief operating officer for HGreg.com, based in South Florida. “We’re growing steadily in the region and noticing a high percentage of repeat customers. A big part of our success rests on the values and service commitment of our staff. We’re proud of our team’s performance and invite others to consider joining our team. We’re always looking to fill full and part-time positions.”

Since its launch in 2010, HGreg.com has understood that the best way to help customers is to make sure its sales representatives do not receive commission on the value of a vehicle. Instead, company sales representatives earn a fixed commission – independent of a vehicle’s sales price, allowing customers to receive unbiased feedback, the best possible service and the right vehicle for their needs and budget.

A rigorous quality-control process allows the company to stand behind every vehicle it carries. Once a vehicle has passed inspection, it is placed on HGreg.com, where it can be reserved on the spot and taken home on the same day. HGreg.com also offers a flexible return policy whereby new car owners can return their vehicles within three days for a refund if they are not completely satisfied with their purchase.

HGreg.com Miami is the company’s fourth pre-owned car dealership in Florida with other locations in Orlando, Westpark (Broward County) and a flagship location in Doral, Miami-Dade. The brand also operates HGreg LUX, a boutique car dealership for luxury vehicles, in Pompano Beach, and HGreg Nissan Delray Beach.

HGreg.com Miami is located at 8101 NW 7 Ave, Miami, Florida, 33150, just north of NW 79th Street (SR 934), between I-95 and 441.

About HGreg.com

HGreg.com is part of HGrégoire, a network of 25 new and pre-owned car dealerships with more than 25 years of continuous service to consumers. Supported by more than 1,500 associates across North America and its slogan, “Car buying redefined,” the company is determined to offer a new world of customer convenience and care, both in-store and online. For the past 14 years the company has been the recipient of various Consumer Choice Awards.

