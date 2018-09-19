HGreg.com : Welcomes First Customers to Flagship Orlando Dealership

HGreg.com, one of the fastest growing automotive groups in North
America, opened the doors today to its flagship new dealership in
Orlando, Florida. Spread over 15.55 acres, including a 16,000 square
foot office and large service and maintenance centers, the new location
showcases more than 1,300 quality pre-owned vehicles that are carefully
curated by a team of HGreg.com associates numbering 120 – and growing.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180919005704/en/
HGreg.com welcomes customers to its newest and largest dealership, September 19, 2018, in Orlando, Florida.
(Photo: Business Wire)
“We’ve harbored a great love for Central Florida over the years and have
been working hard to plan our entry into the market,” says John
Hairabedian, co-president of HGreg.com. “With this location, and the
team we’ve assembled, we feel we’re launching our brand in the region at
the right place and at the right time.”
In Florida since 2010, HGreg.com has become one of the leading pre-owned
car dealership groups in the state with dealerships in Doral and
Westpark, as well as a boutique car dealership for luxury vehicles,
HGreg LUX, in Pompano. The company also owns two warehouses and has
announced plans to open a fifth location in North Miami.
From the very beginning, HGreg.com has understood that the best way to
help customers is to make sure its sales representatives do not receive
a commission based on the value of a vehicle. At HGreg.com, sales
representatives get a fixed commission—regardless of a vehicle’s sales
price, allowing customers to receive unbiased feedback, the best
possible service and their right vehicle for their needs and budget.
The company sells quality pre-owned vehicles at wholesale prices. Once a
vehicle has passed inspection, it is placed on the website, where it can
be reserved on the spot and be taken home on the same day. HGreg.com
also offers a flexible return policy whereby new car owners can return
their vehicles within three days or 300 miles for a refund if they are
not completely satisfied with their purchase.
“Our business model is entirely focused around the customer and our
culture on innovation,” says Fade Bouras, chief operating officer at
HGreg.com. “I invite customers to live the experience for themselves by
visiting us in store or online.”
More than 95 per cent of HGreg.com’s customers visit the website before
coming into a dealership.
HGreg.com is located at 2510 Jetport Drive, just one mile west of the
Orlando International Airport. The company still needs to fill some 20
full and part time positions. HGreg.com encourages anyone with an
entrepreneurial spirit and passion for technology, cars and service to
apply for a position. Those who are interested can apply at HGreg.com/careers.
About HGreg.com
HGreg.com is part of HGrégoire, a network of new and pre-owned car
dealerships with more than 25 years of continuous service to consumers.
Supported by more than 500 associates across North America and its
slogan, “Car buying redefined,” the company is determined to offer a new
world of customer convenience and care, both in-store and online. For
the past 14 years the company has been the recipient of various Consumer
Choice Awards.
Learn more about the company by visiting HGreg.com
and HGregLux.com
or follow them on Instagram,
Twitter
and Facebook
at @HGregAuto.
For videos of the new location please see the links below:
https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6447915208563310592/
https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6446363590596317184/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180919005704/en/