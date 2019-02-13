HHF: East L.A.'s ‘Casa Del Corazon' Reborn as Homeless Housing

On Valentine’s Day, Thursday, February 14th, East LA
officials and community leaders join Healthy
Housing Foundation by AHF to mark the foundation’s first
anniversary with an open house and ribbon-cutting at its newest facility
— Casa del Corazon (5379 Whittier Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90022) —
repurposed to alleviate and address L.A.’s homeless crisis. This is
Healthy Housing Foundation’s first facility in East L.A. and first
facility for youth & students. AHF launched Healthy Housing Foundation
last year to address the rampant affordable housing crisis sweeping the
nation by providing fast, easy, and compassionate access
to affordable housing with a focus on addressing the needs of low-income
individuals, struggling families, youth, and those living with chronic
illness.
Healthy Housing Foundation by AHF has focused on its quick and
inexpensive model of adaptive reuse, renovating four historic Los
Angeles buildings with a combined total of 583 units, using them to
immediately house 321 individuals and families
so far in its first
year. In Fort Lauderdale, HHF is exploring plans for a newly-built,
state-of-the-art affordable housing complex that will include over 500
micro-units.
The open house will showcase the Foundation’s renovation of the former
hotel, a 37 room Single-Room-Occupancy (SRO) building in East LA, into
housing for local college students and youth. Following the press
briefing, guests will gather next door at Tacos Baja, a community
staple, and enjoy a performance by Mariachi
Arcoiris, the world’s first and only LGBT mariachi band.
WHAT:
PRESS CONFERENCE: HHF dedicates East L.A.’s ‘Casa del Corazon’
(homeless housing) ribbon-cutting and open house
|
Housing advocates to host a celebration for the community to share
how it is repurposing East L.A.’s Casa del Corazon as housing for
students and youth.
WHEN:
Thursday, February 14th, 2019, 12:00
P.M. to 2:00 P.M.
|
NOTE:
PRESS & PUBLIC REMARKS at 12:30 P.M.
|
WHERE:
Casa del Corazon 5379 Whittier Blvd.,
(East) Los Angeles, CA 90022
|
WHO:
Michael Weinstein, President, AHF
Samantha Granberry, Executive Director, HHF
Kathy Leal, on behalf of the office of Hilda L. Solis,
Supervisor
Oscar De La O, Bienestar or Robert Contreras, Bienestar
Marissa Bowman, MBA, Associate Director of Housing
Partnerships, PATH
Lawrence Fernandez, Jr., Program Manager, LACADA
Other honored guests in attendance:
Toño Rocks (aka: Toño Estrada), Fashionista and blogger
Dr. Keith Curry, President, Compton College
Carlos Alvarez, Professional soccer player, Las Vegas
Lights FC of the USL (midfielder)
Marvin Martinez, President, East Los Angeles Community
College
B-ROLL:
Tours of the renovated housing facility and a performance by an
LGBT mariachi band.
While HHF focuses on children and families at the Hollywood Sunrise on
Sunset location and individuals at its three downtown locations, it
plans to concentrate on community college students at the new Casa
del Corazon location in East LA. A 2017
study shows that 30% of community college students are without
secure housing, and the student housing crisis in California is so dire
that California lawmakers have recently introduced a bill
that would allow students to sleep in their cars in campus parking lots.
“We’re using multiple approaches to address the housing crisis — new
construction, micro-units, renovation of existing structures, we’re
looking at all possibilities,” said Michael Weinstein, President
of AHF. “The bottom line is we need viable solutions that are economical
and fast. Communities can’t wait any longer; the situation is too dire.”
Background on The Healthy Housing Foundation
The launch of the Healthy Housing Foundation is an effort by AHF to
address the exploding housing and homelessness crisis in Los Angeles and
across the country. AHF purchased the Madison Hotel1, in
Downtown L.A. in October 2017, followed quickly by the January 2018
purchase of a 27-room motel2 in the heart of Hollywood known
as the Sunset 8 Motel (now the Sunrise on Sunset). The
purchases of the King Edward Hotel and the Baltimore Hotel
followed later in the year (in April and August, respectively).
AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS
organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over
one million individuals in 43 countries worldwide in the US, Africa,
Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Eastern Europe. To
learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org,
find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth
and follow us @aidshealthcare.
1
The purchase price for the Madison Hotel was $7,575,000,
(the parking lot was $450K – total $8,025,000.00 less a repair
credit of $25K and a donation of $50K to AHF – net price
$7,950,000) or approximately $36K per room or unit.
