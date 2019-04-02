Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

HIA Housing Industry Association : Positive Impact on Housing Affordability (216KB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 07:42am EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

02 April 2019

Positive Impact on Housing Affordability

Statement by HIA's Chief Economist

Tim Reardon

"For the past five years the building industry has driven economic growth in Australia. In contrast, the Budget assumes that dwelling investment will cool 7 per cent next year.

"The measures in this Budget will have a positive impact on affordability by improving household disposable income.

"The timing of income tax cuts on 1 July 2019 combined with a modest growth in wages will see an increase in household disposable income.

"The combined impact will boost household consumption faster than an interest rate cut and assist in offsetting the credit squeeze.

"The building and construction industry employs one in ten workers in Australia. Maintaining a strong building sector is important not just in terms of employment but also to ensure that adequate new homes are built to avoid a worsening of the affordability challenge.

"The boom in building activity has brought with it an increased demand for transport and economic infrastructure. The expansion of transport networks is crucial to the ongoing evolution of our cities and regional centres.

"The Budget's increase in expenditure on infrastructure projects will also play an important role in absorbing employment as the housing industry cools.

"The increased incentives for training apprenticeships are significant and necessary as the industry has faced significant skills shortages over the past decade.

"These incentive more than double the existing Federal Government incentives over the term of an apprenticeship.

"The small businesses that dominate the home building industry in Australia will appreciate the increase in the instant asset write off, at a time when they are seeing their revenue slow.

"The improved fiscal outlook presented in the Budget and these new measures should improve confidence amongst customers when making home building and renovating decisions."

For further information please contact:

Tim Reardon Chief Economist

0423 141 031

Graham Wolfe Managing Director

0419 751 188

Disclaimer

HIA - Housing Industry Association Ltd. published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 11:41:16 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:52aMoody's says South Africa still rated investment grade
RE
07:51aTop ASEAN nations seek to boost investment in local currency
RE
07:42aWORLD BANK : Western Balkans Sees Rising Risks to Growth Outlook Amid Slowing Job Creation
PU
07:42aHIA HOUSING INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION : Positive Impact on Housing Affordability (216KB)
PU
07:40aOil hits 2019 high on OPEC cuts, concerns over demand ease
RE
07:38aShares perch near six-month high, oil chases $70 a barrel
RE
07:37aNARODNA SKUPSTINA REPUBLIKE SRBIJE : Laketic to Take Part in Conference on Depleted Uranium Effects in Rome
PU
07:35aTimely World Event Comes to Atlanta, GA Organized by ALLATRA International Public Movement
SE
07:27aMaersk management given time to turn around 'supertanker'
RE
07:27aMOCI MINISTRY OF COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY OF RE : Commerce Ministry Begins Disposal of Contaminated Pig Feet
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GEMALTO : GEMALTO : French group Thales completes 4.8 billion euro takeover of Gemalto
2BLACKROCK INC : EXCLUSIVE: Investors drop out of two groups vying for Petrobras' gas pipeline unit - sources
3TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : ASIAN EQUITIES' VALUATIONS STILL CHEAPER THAN ITS GLOBAL PEERS: Refinitiv data
4Exor's Elkann stresses long-term commitment to Fiat Chrysler
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : Chinese tech giant Tencent plans $5 billion dollar bond sale - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About