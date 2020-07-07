HICOOL Global Entrepreneur Summit and Entrepreneurship Competition were officially launched on May 15 in Beijing, China. Its theme for 2020 is “Envision Your Future”, The mission is to provide a complete entrepreneurial eco-system for global entrepreneurs, through making series of world-leading tech events to inspire and motivate daring founders to challenge and envision the future.

The New Tech Event is Seeking for Ambitious Start-ups from World Wide

HICOOL is operating global pitch competition in four territories, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and China, focused in the fields of Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, Financial Technology, Medicine and Health, Next-Generation Information Technology, New Energy, New Materials, Smart Equipment, Cultural Innovation, and other sectors. Each Field is divided into Maker Group and Growth Group. The Pitch Competition has set up 100 winning spots with a total bonus of up to 80 million Chinese RMB and 1 billion RMB venture capital, also the winning project owner will receive a direct investment of 10 million RMB from venture capital.

HICOOL cooperates with leading enterprises, investors, universities, associations and media from world-wide, such as Alibaba Cloud, Sequoia Capital, Baidu, Inc, Xiaomi Corporation, ByteDance, Hillhouse Capital Group, IDG Capital, Northern Light Venture Capital, Tsinghua Alumni Association, Peking University Alumni Association, and other well-known venture capital institutions, college alumni associations, and media agencies.

HICOOL will also invite top investors, well-known mentors, and leading entrepreneurs to provide full entrepreneurial counseling and incubation services for the pitch winners, helping the potential projects to increase media exposure, seeking financing support, match-making potential partners, and supporting entrepreneurs to establish cooperation opportunities with leading enterprises, to build a multi-level, multi-dimensional and diversified international entrepreneurship model, to continuously support the winning entrepreneurs to live, work and expand business in Beijing of China.

HICOOL Entrepreneurship Competition Schedule

May 15 to July 15, Global Project Registration

July 16 to July 19, Review Participating Project

July 25 to August 20: Global Preliminary Round (TBD)

September 10, Global semi-finals (TBD)

September 11, Global finals (TBD)

September 12, HICOOL 2020 Global Entrepreneur Summit (TBD)

HICOOL will create a leading tech event in China in 2020, igniting the entrepreneurship spirit and attract world-class science and technology projects to the entrepreneurial eco-system, establishing an optimal industrial ecological empowerment in China.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200706005639/en/