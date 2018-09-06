HID Global : Helps Create an Integrated Mobile Experience and Enhances Security at the New Skanska Office Complex in Warsaw

HID Global®, a worldwide leader in trusted identity
solutions, was selected by Skanska, one of the world’s project
development and construction groups with operations in Europe and North
America, to incorporate HID’s mobile solution for secure access to its
new office complex in Warsaw. Powered by Seos®, HID Mobile
Access® improves the user experience and increases security
throughout the entire building – from the parking lot and elevators to
areas with limited access to the public.
Located at 173 Solidarności Avenue in Warsaw, the new Spark office
complex is not only the new headquarters of Skanska, but a large part of
the 70,000 square-meter office building has also been set aside for
other tenants. Because the building is intended to be a mixed-tenant
space, it was crucial to restrict access to secure areas from
unauthorized visitors.
The Spark building was designed to enable mobile access so that
employees can now use their smartphones to open doors and enter secure
areas. Skanska, with help from system integrator Sharry Europe, created
a new system for building occupants that integrates numerous building
applications, including HID Mobile Access. As a result, all building
applications have been incorporated into an integrated mobile app, which
marked an advancement in creating a more streamlined and convenient
experience for the users.
Both Spark building employees and their guests can now move throughout
the building with nothing more than a smartphone, without the risk of
them gaining access to restricted areas – unless the proper access
rights are granted. When users arrive at the door, they simply tap their
iOS and Android™ devices to an iCLASS SE® reader using
Near-Field Communications (NFC) or Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and HID’s
“twist and go” feature to gain access from a distance. Any changes to
the user’s access rights are remotely managed by the administrator
through a cloud-based portal.
“HID Mobile Access enhances the security for accessing our entire
building. In one application, we have integrated all building
applications, such as parking, virtual reception and other Internet of
Things functionality, bringing the whole user experience to a new
level,” said Renata Nowakowska, Innovation Manager at Skanska.
“One of the most pressing objectives for facility managers in smart
buildings is to crack the code on how to enable as many building
applications and services on mobile devices as possible in order to
simplify how occupants move through a facility and interact with
building services,” said Hilding Arrehed, Vice President of Cloud
Services, Physical Access Control. “Skanska’s integration of HID Mobile
Access into their mobile platform is a perfect example of how
organizations are leveraging the power of mobile credentials and the
cloud to realize the full potential of creating a connected and more
intuitive experience for their users, while increasing security at the
same time.”
For more information, watch the Skanska video here.
About Skanska
Skanska is one of the world’s leading project development and
construction groups. We’ve been founded 131 years ago in Sweden, now we
operate in selected home markets in the Nordic region, Europe and the
USA. Visit our website
and follow us on LinkedIn.
About HID Global
HID Global powers the trusted identities of the world’s people,
places and things. We make it possible for people to transact
safely, work productively and travel freely. Our trusted identity
solutions give people convenient access to physical and
digital places and connect things that
can be identified, verified and tracked digitally. Millions of people
around the world use HID products and services to navigate their
everyday lives, and over 2 billion things are connected through HID
technology. We work with governments, educational institutions,
hospitals, financial institutions, industrial businesses and some of the
most innovative companies on the planet. Headquartered in Austin, Texas,
HID Global has over 3,000 employees worldwide and operates international
offices that support more than 100 countries. HID Global® is an ASSA
ABLOY Group brand. For more information, visit www.hidglobal.com.
© 2018 HID Global Corporation/ASSA ABLOY AB.
HID Global, the HID Blue Brick logo and the Chain Design are trademarks
or registered trademarks of HID Global, ASSA ABLOY AB, or its
affiliate(s) in the US and other countries and may not be used without
permission. All other trademarks, service marks, and product or service
names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.
