HID Global : Helps Create an Integrated Mobile Experience and Enhances Security at the New Skanska Office Complex in Warsaw

09/06/2018 | 02:08pm CEST

HID Global®, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, was selected by Skanska, one of the world’s project development and construction groups with operations in Europe and North America, to incorporate HID’s mobile solution for secure access to its new office complex in Warsaw. Powered by Seos®, HID Mobile Access® improves the user experience and increases security throughout the entire building – from the parking lot and elevators to areas with limited access to the public.

Located at 173 Solidarności Avenue in Warsaw, the new Spark office complex is not only the new headquarters of Skanska, but a large part of the 70,000 square-meter office building has also been set aside for other tenants. Because the building is intended to be a mixed-tenant space, it was crucial to restrict access to secure areas from unauthorized visitors.

The Spark building was designed to enable mobile access so that employees can now use their smartphones to open doors and enter secure areas. Skanska, with help from system integrator Sharry Europe, created a new system for building occupants that integrates numerous building applications, including HID Mobile Access. As a result, all building applications have been incorporated into an integrated mobile app, which marked an advancement in creating a more streamlined and convenient experience for the users.

Both Spark building employees and their guests can now move throughout the building with nothing more than a smartphone, without the risk of them gaining access to restricted areas – unless the proper access rights are granted. When users arrive at the door, they simply tap their iOS and Android™ devices to an iCLASS SE® reader using Near-Field Communications (NFC) or Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and HID’s “twist and go” feature to gain access from a distance. Any changes to the user’s access rights are remotely managed by the administrator through a cloud-based portal.

“HID Mobile Access enhances the security for accessing our entire building. In one application, we have integrated all building applications, such as parking, virtual reception and other Internet of Things functionality, bringing the whole user experience to a new level,” said Renata Nowakowska, Innovation Manager at Skanska.

“One of the most pressing objectives for facility managers in smart buildings is to crack the code on how to enable as many building applications and services on mobile devices as possible in order to simplify how occupants move through a facility and interact with building services,” said Hilding Arrehed, Vice President of Cloud Services, Physical Access Control. “Skanska’s integration of HID Mobile Access into their mobile platform is a perfect example of how organizations are leveraging the power of mobile credentials and the cloud to realize the full potential of creating a connected and more intuitive experience for their users, while increasing security at the same time.”

For more information, watch the Skanska video here.

Stay Connected with HID Global

Visit our Media Center, read our Industry Blog, and follow us on FacebookLinkedIn and Twitter.

About Skanska

Skanska is one of the world’s leading project development and construction groups. We’ve been founded 131 years ago in Sweden, now we operate in selected home markets in the Nordic region, Europe and the USA. Visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn.

About HID Global

HID Global powers the trusted identities of the world’s people, places and things. We make it possible for people to transact safely, work productively and travel freely. Our trusted identity solutions give people convenient access to physical and digital places and connect things that can be identified, verified and tracked digitally. Millions of people around the world use HID products and services to navigate their everyday lives, and over 2 billion things are connected through HID technology. We work with governments, educational institutions, hospitals, financial institutions, industrial businesses and some of the most innovative companies on the planet. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, HID Global has over 3,000 employees worldwide and operates international offices that support more than 100 countries. HID Global® is an ASSA ABLOY Group brand. For more information, visit www.hidglobal.com.

© 2018 HID Global Corporation/ASSA ABLOY AB. All rights reserved. HID, HID Global, the HID Blue Brick logo and the Chain Design are trademarks or registered trademarks of HID Global, ASSA ABLOY AB, or its affiliate(s) in the US and other countries and may not be used without permission. All other trademarks, service marks, and product or service names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2018
