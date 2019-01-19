HID Global : Launches Cloud Platform To Help Create a Worldwide Innovation Ecosystem for the Connected Workplace

Intersec 2019 (Hall S2, Stand F42) – HID Global®, a
worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, today announced the
availability of its HID Origo™ cloud platform that opens a brand-new
world of opportunities for partners to create more seamless and
intuitive workplace experiences that are built on HID’s proven access
control infrastructure. The platform combines HID’s technologies for
mobile IDs (and location services in the future) with its expansive
access control architecture to bring together physical security and a
wide range of building applications, services and IoT use cases via a
unified cloud experience.
“HID Origo lays the foundation for a broad ecosystem of cloud-based
access control technologies, products, services and business models that
will accelerate workplace innovation; it dramatically increases our
partners’ capabilities to create more connected and seamless building
experiences for end users,” said Hilding Arrehed, Vice President of
Cloud Services, Physical Access Control, with HID Global. “The platform
will remove integration barriers between access control systems and
smart building applications, and we will continue to expand its value
with capabilities that further improve how people securely move through
a facility and interact with its services.”
The new platform provides an app-based innovation model that delivers a
comprehensive suite of integration, enablement, developer tools and
services geared towards simplifying how partners and a growing community
of new developers and resellers bring access control solutions to
market. Rather than requiring that entire solutions be developed and
enabled one customer or site at a time, HID Origo will make it possible
to develop new applications and integrated solutions for HID’s complete
installed base of millions of access control devices and system—all at
once.
How HID Origo Works
The HID Origo platform embeds cloud connections and IoT functionality as
app extensions into mobile devices, HID readers and controllers, and
gives developers direct access to this hardware via HID Origo
application programming interfaces (APIs) and software developer kits
(SDK) already proven through HID’s mobile access solution.
The platform also enables data analytics to be used for new
capabilities, including remote reader configuration, predictive access
control system maintenance and intent detection for more seamless and
personalized workplace experiences.
Enabling New Business Models for Ordering and Managing Mobile IDs
Today, the platform enables subscription-based services, with customers
already taking advantage of the model’s simplicity. Examples include a
deployment by a world-leading biotechnology company who has been an
early adopter of HID Origo subscription services for ordering and
managing mobile ID replenishment over the air when employees lose or
must replace their smartphones. The company has replaced its traditional
access control readers with 2,300 Bluetooth-enabled iCLASS SE®
readers to support their mixed environment of 12,000 mobile IDs and
40,000 Seos ID cards.
The subscription billing model offered through HID Origo makes it easier
for the company to order and manage mobile IDs while improving
forecasting, budgeting and reporting. It also streamlines transferring
mobile ID subscription licenses across employees and registering
multiple mobile IDs across multiple devices without any additional cost.
Mobile ID subscription licensing is the first capability leveraged
through the HID Origo platform, with additional services and features to
be released throughout 2019 and beyond.
