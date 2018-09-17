HID Global : Lumidigm® Multispectral Fingerprint Technology Earns First Perfect Score in International Fake-Finger Certification Tests

HID Global®, a worldwide leader in trusted identity
solutions, today announced its patented Lumidigm®
multispectral imaging solution is the first fingerprint technology
certified to the ISO/IEC 30107-3 Presentation Attack Detection (PAD)
standard, which focuses on anti-spoofing and liveness detection to
determine whether fingerprint data captured from the sensor is from a
real, living person or from a plastic fake or other artificial copy.
Since the specification’s release more than a year ago, only the
Lumidigm V-Series solution has stopped all fake-finger attacks to
receive a perfect certification score in a Level 1 test, which was
administered by iBeta Quality Assurance and certified by the National
Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) National Voluntary
Laboratory Accreditation Program (NVLAP).
“This industry certification is an important accomplishment which
validates the security- and privacy-enhancing capabilities of our
multispectral fingerprint capture technology,” said Michael Chaudoin,
Vice President of Product Management and Marketing, Extended Access
Technologies business unit with HID Global. “Deployed globally,
these fingerprint sensors authenticate billions of transactions
annually. They provide trust whenever they are used to validate a
person’s identity to grant access, deliver services or distribute funds,
because each time they ensure that fingerprint data is from a real
person rather than a fake or stolen sample.”
The independent test result is based on the global ISO/IEC 30107-3
standard, which established procedures for testing and reporting a
device’s level of susceptibility to fake fingerprints, also called
spoofing attacks. During these tests, the fake fingerprint is presented
to a biometric capture device by an imposter to gain unauthorized
access, steal an identity for fraudulent use, or evade a watch list.
Receiving a perfect score during Level 1 certification testing means the
Lumidigm technology detected 100 percent of spoof attempts while
correctly authenticating legitimate users.
“Liveness detection is a critical component of a trusted fingerprint
biometric security architecture that also includes capture and
template-matching capabilities,” said Michael Thieme, Novetta Vice
President of Special Projects and Editor of ISO/IEC 30107-3.
"Organizations deploying biometric systems should consider
independently-validated PAD solutions to help ensure the biometric
products they deploy defend against these types of attacks."
Liveness detection is increasingly important for ensuring the integrity
of what Acuity Market Intelligence forecasts will be more than one
trillion cloud-based biometric transactions annually by 2022. In 2015,
more than 21.5 million people were affected by a breach of the U.S.
Office of Personnel Management (OPM) systems that compromised 15 years
of biometric fingerprint identity data. This and other breaches at
companies in financial services, healthcare and other industries have
fueled concerns about the fraudulent use of stolen biometric data, which
liveness detection can help prevent. According to Acuity’s principal
analyst, Maxine Most, “one of the main challenges ahead is educating
markets about what constitutes the integrity of a biometric system,
including how to apply best practices for liveness detection.” The firm
said in its September 2017 financial services whitepaper that liveness
detection is a critical component of a secure, well-architected
biometric solution, and one of the most important countermeasures to
biometric spoofing and presentation attacks.
To receive a copy of the iBeta Lumidigm V-300 sensor PAD Certification
Test Report, email HID Global at lumidigm@hidglobal.com.
An HID Global executive
brief is also available that summarizes best practices for
fingerprint capture, liveness detection and matching performance in
commercial applications and includes background on Novetta’s framework
for assessing fingerprint biometric technology.
HID Global’s patented multispectral fingerprint imaging technology
captures unique characteristics from the surface and subsurface of the
finger, providing the most reliable fingerprint capture technology
available today. Multispectral fingerprinting works reliably for a broad
range of people with normal, wet, dry or damaged fingers, across a wide
range of conditions -- from dirt and grease to sunlight to wet or cold
conditions. These devices provide field-updatable “liveness detection”
that helps future-proof deployed systems against new threats as
criminals continue to escalate their attacks and techniques. The sensors
use a top-ranked NIST certified MINEX III minutia algorithm for proven
interoperability with industry standard fingerprint template databases.
To learn more about HID’s trusted identity solutions, go to www.hidglobal.com.
