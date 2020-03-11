HID Global : Named a Leader in 2020 Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services, Global” Report

HID Global, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, today announced it has been positioned in the Leaders quadrant in Gartner’s 2020 “Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services, Global”1 report. This is the first year Gartner has placed a company in the Leaders quadrant of this report. HID Global was identified as a Challenger in Gartner’s 2019 report2.

“We believe being named a Leader in this segment of Gartner’s Magic Quadrant showcases our momentum in a rapidly expanding market and flexibility within our product and solutions portfolio,” said Marc Bielmann, Vice President and Managing Director, Identification Technologies with HID Global. “We are committed to addressing our customers’ core location services challenges around asset tracking, employee safety and security, and location analytics. HID’s broad hardware portfolio and flexible implementation strategies also drive additional value by allowing customers to build upon a unified infrastructure investment to efficiently solve multiple business problems.”

According to Gartner’s 2020 report, “…evolving and complex use cases are driving requirements in both new and existing markets. Infrastructure and operations leaders should evaluate vendors based on their ability to meet multiple end-user indoor location opportunities and to address new relevant usage scenarios.”

HID Global has addressed many of these use cases by expanding its Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) beacon offering in the past year with badges and fobs for distress, man-down or emergency situations, disposable wristband beacons for healthcare patients, and small, low-cost mini-beacons for one-time or limited functions. The company’s growing portfolio enables customers to support applications in smart buildings, healthcare and hospitality, as well as oil and gas and other industrial markets.

Click here to view the report. For more information about HID Location Services, please click here.

1 Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services, Global,” Tim Zimmerman, Annette Zimmermann, 13 January 2020

2 HID Global was previously recognized as Bluvision in the 2019 “Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services, Global” report

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About HID Global

HID Global powers the trusted identities of the world’s people, places and things. We make it possible for people to transact safely, work productively and travel freely. Our trusted identity solutions give people convenient access to physical and digital places and connect things that can be identified, verified and tracked digitally. Millions of people around the world use HID products and services to navigate their everyday lives, and over billion things are connected through HID technology. We work with governments, educational institutions, hospitals, financial institutions, industrial businesses and some of the most innovative companies on the planet.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, HID Global has over 4,000 employees worldwide and operates international offices that support more than 100 countries. HID Global is an ASSA ABLOY Group brand. For more information, visit www.hidglobal.com.

© 2020 HID Global Corporation/ASSA ABLOY AB. All rights reserved. HID, HID Global, the HID Blue Brick logo the Chain Design, are trademarks or registered trademarks of HID Global, ASSA ABLOY AB, or its affiliates(s) in the US and other countries and may not be used without permission. All other trademarks, service marks, and product or service names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

