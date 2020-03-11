Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HID Global : Named a Leader in 2020 Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services, Global” Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 02:14pm EDT

HID Global, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, today announced it has been positioned in the Leaders quadrant in Gartner’s 2020 “Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services, Global1 report. This is the first year Gartner has placed a company in the Leaders quadrant of this report. HID Global was identified as a Challenger in Gartner’s 2019 report2.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200311005686/en/

HID Location Services (Photo: Business Wire)

HID Location Services (Photo: Business Wire)

“We believe being named a Leader in this segment of Gartner’s Magic Quadrant showcases our momentum in a rapidly expanding market and flexibility within our product and solutions portfolio,” said Marc Bielmann, Vice President and Managing Director, Identification Technologies with HID Global. “We are committed to addressing our customers’ core location services challenges around asset tracking, employee safety and security, and location analytics. HID’s broad hardware portfolio and flexible implementation strategies also drive additional value by allowing customers to build upon a unified infrastructure investment to efficiently solve multiple business problems.”

According to Gartner’s 2020 report, “…evolving and complex use cases are driving requirements in both new and existing markets. Infrastructure and operations leaders should evaluate vendors based on their ability to meet multiple end-user indoor location opportunities and to address new relevant usage scenarios.”

HID Global has addressed many of these use cases by expanding its Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) beacon offering in the past year with badges and fobs for distress, man-down or emergency situations, disposable wristband beacons for healthcare patients, and small, low-cost mini-beacons for one-time or limited functions. The company’s growing portfolio enables customers to support applications in smart buildings, healthcare and hospitality, as well as oil and gas and other industrial markets.

Click here to view the report. For more information about HID Location Services, please click here.

Stay Connected with HID Global

Visit our Media Center, read our Industry Blog, and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

1 Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services, Global,” Tim Zimmerman, Annette Zimmermann, 13 January 2020
2 HID Global was previously recognized as Bluvision in the 2019 “Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services, Global” report

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About HID Global

HID Global powers the trusted identities of the world’s people, places and things. We make it possible for people to transact safely, work productively and travel freely. Our trusted identity solutions give people convenient access to physical and digital places and connect things that can be identified, verified and tracked digitally. Millions of people around the world use HID products and services to navigate their everyday lives, and over billion things are connected through HID technology. We work with governments, educational institutions, hospitals, financial institutions, industrial businesses and some of the most innovative companies on the planet.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, HID Global has over 4,000 employees worldwide and operates international offices that support more than 100 countries. HID Global is an ASSA ABLOY Group brand. For more information, visit www.hidglobal.com.

© 2020 HID Global Corporation/ASSA ABLOY AB. All rights reserved. HID, HID Global, the HID Blue Brick logo the Chain Design, are trademarks or registered trademarks of HID Global, ASSA ABLOY AB, or its affiliates(s) in the US and other countries and may not be used without permission. All other trademarks, service marks, and product or service names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:43pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
BU
02:41pTo Support Growth, SureView Systems Creates Two Distinct Companies
BU
02:40pEAGLE BANCORP MONTANA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-K)
AQ
02:40pCIENA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:40pGREEN PLANET BIO ENGINEERING : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
02:40pBRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:40pGENEREX BIOTECHNOLOGY : Ii-Key Technology for Development of COVID-19 Vaccine Featured in Media
AQ
02:40pLUFTHANSA : Publication pursuant to section 40 (1) WpHG
PU
02:40pSEMPRA ENERGY : Minority- and Women-owned Businesses, Other Diverse Companies Get 42 Percent of SoCalGas Spending in 2019
PR
02:37pBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Qudian, Geron Corporation, Opera Limited, and Beyond Meat and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1OSRAM LICHT AG : AMS to sell new shares for 9.20 Swiss francs from March 16
2ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : warns of big coronavirus hit to China sales
3AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Citigroup hires Loretta Ko to head financial institution group
4BARCLAYS PLC : Financial firms around the world ramp up contingency plans as coronavirus hits
5CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : 2019 Annual Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group