HID Global : Retransfer Printer for ID Card Personalization is First of its Kind to Achieve GreenCircle® Certification

Intersec 2019 (Hall S2, stand F42) – HID Global®, a
worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, today announced that its
HID® FARGO® HDP6600 High Definition
Printer/Encoder is the first and only retransfer printing solution for
ID card personalization that has GreenCircle® certification.
The printer’s power-efficient design enables users to save thousands of
dollars in annual energy costs for large projects spanning many printers.
The HDP6600 printer achieves its breakthrough energy efficiency using a
design that also delivers the fastest overall throughput speeds and
shortest time until the first card is printed. Sustainability is further
improved through an optional wasteless lamination module that
dramatically reduces the waste byproducts that other printers generate.
The module cuts consumables costs nearly in half for printed and
laminated cards.
“By combining our patent-pending iON™ ‘instant on’ technology with an
innovative design that permits simultaneous film printing and card
retransfer processes, we’ve created one of the world’s fastest solutions
while also eliminating the need for continuous transfer heating,” said Craig
Sandness, Vice President and Managing Director for Secure Issuance with
HID Global. “This advancement enabled us to achieve best-in-class
energy efficiency that has now been independently validated through the
GreenCircle certification program.”
HID Global’s sixth-generation HID FARGO HDP6600 printer halves the time
required to print the first ID card as compared to many alternatives,
while doubling overall throughput to up to 230 cards per hour. It is
also easier to service and more flexible to use across a wider range of
applications, and less expensive to operate with a lower printing cost
per card. The printer offers true 600 DPI resolution with precision
color panel registration for sharper text, crisper barcode edges and
more vibrant colors than products that use dithering techniques and can
only approximate this image quality.
To learn more about the HID FARGO HDP6600 printer, please go here.
See Live Demonstrations at Intersec Dubai 2019
Visit HID Global in Hall S2, stand F42 for demonstrations of the new HID
FARGO HDP6600 High Definition Printer/Encoder, HID’s new physical access
control offerings, its award-winning mobile access control solution and
HID’s breakthrough Seos® credential technology during
Intersec Dubai from January 20-22 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
Stay Connected with HID Global
Visit our Media
Center, read our Industry
Blog, and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.
About HID Global
HID Global powers the trusted identities of the world’s people,
places and things. We make it possible for people to transact
safely, work productively and travel freely. Our trusted identity
solutions give people convenient access to physical and
digital places and connect things that
can be identified, verified and tracked digitally. Millions of people
around the world use HID products and services to navigate their
everyday lives, and over 2 billion things are connected through HID
technology. We work with governments, educational institutions,
hospitals, financial institutions, industrial businesses and some of the
most innovative companies on the planet. Headquartered in Austin, Texas,
HID Global has over 3,000 employees worldwide and operates international
offices that support more than 100 countries. HID Global® is an ASSA
ABLOY Group brand. For more information, visit www.hidglobal.com.
© 2019 HID Global Corporation/ASSA ABLOY AB. All rights reserved. HID,
HID Global, the HID Blue Brick logo, FARGO, HDP, Seos and the Chain
Design are trademarks or registered trademarks of HID Global, ASSA ABLOY
AB, or its affiliates(s) in the US and other countries and may not be
used without permission. All other trademarks, service marks, and
product or service names are trademarks or registered trademarks of
their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190120005032/en/