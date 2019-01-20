HID Global : Retransfer Printer for ID Card Personalization is First of its Kind to Achieve GreenCircle® Certification

Intersec 2019 (Hall S2, stand F42) – HID Global®, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, today announced that its HID® FARGO® HDP6600 High Definition Printer/Encoder is the first and only retransfer printing solution for ID card personalization that has GreenCircle® certification. The printer’s power-efficient design enables users to save thousands of dollars in annual energy costs for large projects spanning many printers.

The HDP6600 printer achieves its breakthrough energy efficiency using a design that also delivers the fastest overall throughput speeds and shortest time until the first card is printed. Sustainability is further improved through an optional wasteless lamination module that dramatically reduces the waste byproducts that other printers generate. The module cuts consumables costs nearly in half for printed and laminated cards.

“By combining our patent-pending iON™ ‘instant on’ technology with an innovative design that permits simultaneous film printing and card retransfer processes, we’ve created one of the world’s fastest solutions while also eliminating the need for continuous transfer heating,” said Craig Sandness, Vice President and Managing Director for Secure Issuance with HID Global. “This advancement enabled us to achieve best-in-class energy efficiency that has now been independently validated through the GreenCircle certification program.”

HID Global’s sixth-generation HID FARGO HDP6600 printer halves the time required to print the first ID card as compared to many alternatives, while doubling overall throughput to up to 230 cards per hour. It is also easier to service and more flexible to use across a wider range of applications, and less expensive to operate with a lower printing cost per card. The printer offers true 600 DPI resolution with precision color panel registration for sharper text, crisper barcode edges and more vibrant colors than products that use dithering techniques and can only approximate this image quality.

To learn more about the HID FARGO HDP6600 printer, please go here.

See Live Demonstrations at Intersec Dubai 2019

Visit HID Global in Hall S2, stand F42 for demonstrations of the new HID FARGO HDP6600 High Definition Printer/Encoder, HID’s new physical access control offerings, its award-winning mobile access control solution and HID’s breakthrough Seos® credential technology during Intersec Dubai from January 20-22 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

About HID Global

HID Global powers the trusted identities of the world’s people, places and things. We make it possible for people to transact safely, work productively and travel freely. Our trusted identity solutions give people convenient access to physical and digital places and connect things that can be identified, verified and tracked digitally. Millions of people around the world use HID products and services to navigate their everyday lives, and over 2 billion things are connected through HID technology. We work with governments, educational institutions, hospitals, financial institutions, industrial businesses and some of the most innovative companies on the planet. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, HID Global has over 3,000 employees worldwide and operates international offices that support more than 100 countries. HID Global® is an ASSA ABLOY Group brand. For more information, visit www.hidglobal.com.

