Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HID Global : Wins Industry Award for Fighting Fraud with Its HID Risk Management Solution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 11:31am EDT

HID Global®, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, has announced that its HID Risk Management solution has won the 2018 Banque & Innovation Award in the “Fight Against Fraud” category. The Banque & Innovation awards recognize innovation and performance of products and services in the banking industry. Judges selected HID’s solutions based on the strategic advancements it contributes to combatting cybercrime.

“Preserving the integrity of digital business interactions by adding trust to online transactions to fight fraud is exactly what our risk management solution is about,” said Olivier Thirion de Briel, Global Product Marketing Director, HID Global France. “This accolade reinforces the leap the solution makes in detecting fraud and adapting to future threats, thanks to its combination of multi-factor authentication and artificial intelligence."

HID Risk Management is a cyber threat and fraud detection service that brings artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to identity & access management to address increasing cyber-attacks, especially against financial institutions. The solution is designed to protect banks, online merchants and service providers against zero-day malware, account takeover, phishing attacks and bots, among other threats. It improves the detection of fraud and cyber-attacks, and accelerates prevention of costly damage through real-time risk profiling technology that uses data analytics to protect transactions against cybercriminals.

HID Global has one of the broadest portfolios of identity and access management products and services, ranging across multi-factor authentication, physical identity and access management, credential management, digital signing and encryption.

Click here to learn more about HID Risk Management trusted identity solutions.

Stay Connected with HID Global

Visit our Media Center, read our Industry Blog, and follow us on FacebookLinkedIn and Twitter.

About HID Global

HID Global powers the trusted identities of the world’s people, places and things. We make it possible for people to transact safely, work productively and travel freely. Our trusted identity solutions give people convenient access to physical and digital places and connect things that can be identified, verified and tracked digitally. Millions of people around the world use HID products and services to navigate their everyday lives, and over 2 billion things are connected through HID technology. We work with governments, educational institutions, hospitals, financial institutions, industrial businesses and some of the most innovative companies on the planet. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, HID Global has over 3,000 employees worldwide and operates international offices that support more than 100 countries. HID Global® is an ASSA ABLOY Group brand. For more information, visit www.hidglobal.com.

© 2018 HID Global Corporation/ASSA ABLOY AB. All rights reserved. HID, HID Global, the HID Blue Brick logo the Chain Design, are trademarks or registered trademarks of HID Global, ASSA ABLOY AB, or its affiliates(s) in the US and other countries and may not be used without permission. All other trademarks, service marks, and product or service names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:53pEVERSOURCE ENERGY : to Discuss Third Quarter Earnings
PU
05:53pLAURA ASHLEY : 17th October 2018 - Results of General Meeting held seeking approval for Disposal of Property in Singapore
PU
05:53pCORNING INCORPORATED : Optical Communications’ Innovations Honored in 2018 Diamond Technology Reviews
PU
05:53pTABLEAU SOFTWARE : launches top business intelligence trends for 2019
PU
05:53pINNOVATION TO IMPACT : Translating Military Family health research into...
PU
05:53pDIAXONHIT : Eurobio Scientific and BIOGROUP-LCD enter into an agreement for the supply and maintenance of Multiplex Molecular Biology automated platforms
PU
05:53pEQL PHAR : Pharma resolves on a rights issue of approximately SEK 24.9 million and announces changed date for publication of the Q2 interim report to 18th October, 2018
AQ
05:52pBOYD GROUP INCOME FUND : Announces October 2018 Cash Distribution
AQ
05:51pOil Tumbles on Jump in Inventories
DJ
05:51pFIRT FMRS : First Farmers Bank & Trust CEO announces bank leadership succession strategy
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ASML HOLDING : ASML : Reports EUR 2.8 Billion Sales in Q3, Expects EUR 3 Billion Sales in Q4 - ASML Sees Furth..
2TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : UBER IPO PROPOSALS VALUE COMPANY AT $120 BILLION: WSJ
3AT&T : Netflix record subscriber growth dispels Wall Street worries
4FRESENIUS : Fresenius Medical Care Shares Tank After Profit Warning
5ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : Roche Sales Grow, Buoyed by New Drugs

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.