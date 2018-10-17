HID Global : Wins Industry Award for Fighting Fraud with Its HID Risk Management Solution

HID Global®, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, has announced that its HID Risk Management solution has won the 2018 Banque & Innovation Award in the “Fight Against Fraud” category. The Banque & Innovation awards recognize innovation and performance of products and services in the banking industry. Judges selected HID’s solutions based on the strategic advancements it contributes to combatting cybercrime.

“Preserving the integrity of digital business interactions by adding trust to online transactions to fight fraud is exactly what our risk management solution is about,” said Olivier Thirion de Briel, Global Product Marketing Director, HID Global France. “This accolade reinforces the leap the solution makes in detecting fraud and adapting to future threats, thanks to its combination of multi-factor authentication and artificial intelligence."

HID Risk Management is a cyber threat and fraud detection service that brings artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to identity & access management to address increasing cyber-attacks, especially against financial institutions. The solution is designed to protect banks, online merchants and service providers against zero-day malware, account takeover, phishing attacks and bots, among other threats. It improves the detection of fraud and cyber-attacks, and accelerates prevention of costly damage through real-time risk profiling technology that uses data analytics to protect transactions against cybercriminals.

HID Global has one of the broadest portfolios of identity and access management products and services, ranging across multi-factor authentication, physical identity and access management, credential management, digital signing and encryption.

About HID Global

HID Global powers the trusted identities of the world’s people, places and things. We make it possible for people to transact safely, work productively and travel freely. Our trusted identity solutions give people convenient access to physical and digital places and connect things that can be identified, verified and tracked digitally. Millions of people around the world use HID products and services to navigate their everyday lives, and over 2 billion things are connected through HID technology. We work with governments, educational institutions, hospitals, financial institutions, industrial businesses and some of the most innovative companies on the planet. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, HID Global has over 3,000 employees worldwide and operates international offices that support more than 100 countries. HID Global® is an ASSA ABLOY Group brand. For more information, visit www.hidglobal.com.

