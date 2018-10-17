HID Global : Wins Industry Award for Fighting Fraud with Its HID Risk Management Solution

HID Global®, a worldwide leader in trusted identity
solutions, has announced that its HID
Risk Management solution has won the 2018 Banque & Innovation Award
in the “Fight Against Fraud” category. The Banque
& Innovation awards recognize innovation and performance of
products and services in the banking industry. Judges selected HID’s
solutions based on the strategic advancements it contributes to
combatting cybercrime.
“Preserving the integrity of digital business interactions by adding
trust to online transactions to fight fraud is exactly what our risk
management solution is about,” said Olivier Thirion de Briel, Global
Product Marketing Director, HID Global France. “This accolade
reinforces the leap the solution makes in detecting fraud and adapting
to future threats, thanks to its combination of multi-factor
authentication and artificial intelligence."
HID Risk Management is a cyber threat and fraud detection service that
brings artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to identity
& access management to address increasing cyber-attacks,
especially against financial institutions. The solution is designed to
protect banks, online merchants and service providers against zero-day
malware, account takeover, phishing attacks and bots, among other
threats. It improves the detection of fraud and cyber-attacks, and
accelerates prevention of costly damage through real-time risk profiling
technology that uses data analytics to protect transactions against
cybercriminals.
HID Global has one of the broadest portfolios of identity and access
management products and services, ranging across multi-factor
authentication, physical identity and access management, credential
management, digital signing and encryption.
Click
here to learn more about HID Risk Management trusted identity
solutions.
Stay Connected with HID Global
Visit our Media
Center, read our Industry
Blog, and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.
About HID Global
HID Global powers the trusted identities of the world’s people,
places and things. We make it possible for people to transact
safely, work productively and travel freely. Our trusted identity
solutions give people convenient access to physical and
digital places and connect things that
can be identified, verified and tracked digitally. Millions of people
around the world use HID products and services to navigate their
everyday lives, and over 2 billion things are connected through HID
technology. We work with governments, educational institutions,
hospitals, financial institutions, industrial businesses and some of the
most innovative companies on the planet. Headquartered in Austin, Texas,
HID Global has over 3,000 employees worldwide and operates international
offices that support more than 100 countries. HID Global® is an ASSA
ABLOY Group brand. For more information, visit www.hidglobal.com.
© 2018 HID Global Corporation/ASSA ABLOY AB. All rights reserved. HID,
HID Global, the HID Blue Brick logo the Chain Design, are trademarks or
registered trademarks of HID Global, ASSA ABLOY AB, or its affiliates(s)
in the US and other countries and may not be used without permission.
All other trademarks, service marks, and product or service names are
trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181017005635/en/