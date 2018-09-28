HID Global Wins Industry Award in Best Big Data Security Analysis Category for HID SAFE™ Analytics Solution

HID Global®, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, today announced that its HID SAFE™ Analytics solution has been recognized by Security Today magazine as the year’s most noteworthy new product for Big Data Security Analysis in 2018. Separating it from other solutions was its ability to predict and prevent possible security threats based on a risk-based analysis of data that the solution consolidates from multiple physical access device and system logs.

“We are excited to receive this award for a solution that takes customers beyond a purely reactive security stance to one where they can identify and prevent breaches before they occur,” said Julian Lovelock, Vice President, Identity & Access Management Solutions (IAMS) with HID Global. “The critical knowledge and actionable insights our solution delivers give organizations high-value tools for averting security issues.”

The HID SAFE Analytics solution extends the power of an organization’s physical security data beyond traditional reporting to include predictive analytics for assessing risks associated with identities in the system. Insights derived from these analytics, called Indicators of Compromise, include Expert Indicators, such as tailgating and badge fishing, and Behavioral Indicators, such as erratic movement and unusual timing. Each Indicator of Compromise is given a risk score and HID SAFE Analytics also recommends mitigation responses.

Click here to learn more about HID’s identity management solutions.

Stay Connected with HID Global

Visit our Media Center, read our Industry Blog, and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About HID Global

HID Global powers the trusted identities of the world’s people, places and things. We make it possible for people to transact safely, work productively and travel freely. Our trusted identity solutions give people convenient access to physical and digital places and connect things that can be identified, verified and tracked digitally. Millions of people around the world use HID products and services to navigate their everyday lives, and over 2 billion things are connected through HID technology. We work with governments, educational institutions, hospitals, financial institutions, industrial businesses and some of the most innovative companies on the planet. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, HID Global has over 3,000 employees worldwide and operates international offices that support more than 100 countries. HID Global® is an ASSA ABLOY Group brand. For more information, visit www.hidglobal.com.

© 2018 HID Global Corporation/ASSA ABLOY AB. All rights reserved. HID, HID Global, the HID Blue Brick logo and the Chain Design are trademarks or registered trademarks of HID Global, ASSA ABLOY AB, or its affiliates(s) in the US and other countries and may not be used without permission. All other trademarks, service marks, and product or service names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180927005994/en/