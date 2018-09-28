HID Global Wins Industry Award in Best Big Data Security Analysis Category for HID SAFE™ Analytics Solution

HID Global®, a worldwide leader in trusted identity
solutions, today announced that its HID SAFE™ Analytics solution has
been recognized by Security Today magazine as the year’s most noteworthy
new product for Big Data Security Analysis in 2018. Separating it from
other solutions was its ability to predict and prevent possible security
threats based on a risk-based analysis of data that the solution
consolidates from multiple physical access device and system logs.
“We are excited to receive this award for a solution that takes
customers beyond a purely reactive security stance to one where they can
identify and prevent breaches before they occur,” said Julian Lovelock,
Vice President, Identity & Access Management Solutions (IAMS) with HID
Global. “The critical knowledge and actionable insights our solution
delivers give organizations high-value tools for averting security
issues.”
The HID SAFE Analytics solution extends the power of an organization’s
physical security data beyond traditional reporting to include
predictive analytics for assessing risks associated with identities in
the system. Insights derived from these analytics, called Indicators of
Compromise, include Expert Indicators, such as tailgating and badge
fishing, and Behavioral Indicators, such as erratic movement and unusual
timing. Each Indicator of Compromise is given a risk score and HID SAFE
Analytics also recommends mitigation responses.
