HILTON ALEXANDRIA MARK CENTER PROMOTES INTERNATIONAL MICHELIN TRAINED EXECUTIVE CHEF RAJEEV SETHI

Washington D.C., Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Davidson Hotels & Resorts, one of the nation's leading hotel management companies, announces Executive Chef Rajeev Sethi as the Executive Chef and Director of Food & Beverage for the Hilton Alexandria Mark Center. In this position, the Michelin-starred restaurant trained Chef Sethi will oversee the entire culinary operations and menus for Hilton Alexandria Mark Center, including its popular catering and banquet facilities, room service, Vino Lobby Bar, fine dining steak and seafood restaurant, Finn & Porter, and its world-class sushi bar.

Executive Chef Rajeev Sethi



Finn & Porter Restaurant Alexandria





“Washington, D.C. is one of the world’s greatest cities. At Finn & Porter, our menus reflect the city’s international flavors and our customers’ culinary preferences for regionally-sourced fresh ingredients, seasonally presented, and fused with a global taste,” states Chef Sethi.

Showcasing Chef Sethi’s culinary innovations is a fusion of classic Japanese sushi with tantalizing Mexican flavors. Finn & Porter’s critically acclaimed “Poke Burrito” is a lunch favorite. Try the deliciously addictive “Freaky Fries” with Gochujang aioli, Katsu Katsu, Bonito flakes and chives paired with an American classic, Finn & Porter’s signature freshly-ground Angus, short rib and brisket burger.

Yelp ranks Finn & Porter as one the Top 10 Restaurants in the Mark Center, Virginia area. Offering many gluten-free, vegan or innovative entrees such as trendy Harissa Stir Fry, Pork Belly Bao Buns, aged, cooked-to-perfection steaks or Chef Sethi’s modern twist on classic Ossobuco, Finn & Porter is a popular choice for Mark Center area residents and Department of Defense employees.

Located at 5000 Seminary Road, in Alexandria, Finn & Porter is adjacent to the U.S. Department of Defense Mark Center and the Metro Station Transit Station. Only minutes from metropolitan D.C., many Mark Center area residents order dinner before leaving work and conveniently pick up on their way home or use ChowNow, DoorDash or other delivery services.

The hotel is sited near the Winkler Botanical Preserve and sits on a serene lake among landscaped gardens, a patio and romantic gazebo in the West End of Historic Alexandria, Hilton Alexandria Mark Center is the perfect event venue for business conferences, industry events, black tie galas and weddings-intimate or spectacular maharani weddings with plenty of room for an outdoor baraat.

With over 55,000 square feet of flexible event space, Hilton Alexandria Mark Center can configure the perfect location for a baraat, Mehndi ceremony, large sit-down dinners, cocktail receptions, even the unforgettable ceremony.

The 10,500 sq. ft. Plaza Ballroom is the hotel’s largest wedding location. Enjoy a formal banquet, with dance floor and stage for entertainment, a reception for up to 1,500 guests, or divide the Ballroom into several separate, more intimate salons.

Well versed in the unique customs of Southeast Asian weddings, the experienced Hilton Alexandria Mark Center multi-lingual event planners can handle every detail from the time guests arrive to their departure. And, the food promises to be remarkable.

“I relish the opportunities to showcase the delicious traditional foods served at Hilton Alexandria Mark Center Southeast Asian weddings. Naturally, I have lots of experience, sometimes using my family’s favorite recipes handed down from generation to generation. Our savory chaats that will make your palate sing; your senses will delight in the fragrant, blended pulaos; enjoy spicy biryanis, and we serve a special Dal Bukhara that will please even the most traditional family. I also add unique twists on Moong Dals and rich halwas for modern brides,” enthuses Chef Sethi.



To see Finn & Porter menus, or order take-out, 703-379-2346. To make a reservation, visit Finn & Porter Reservations.



For more information about Hilton Alexandria Mark Center, make reservations, or book a business conference or wedding, visit Hilton Alexandria Mark Center.

About Rajeev Sethi

Bringing decades of international culinary experiences at Michel-starred restaurants, Chef Rajeev Sethi is a graduate of the Institute of Hotel Management and Nutrition in his native India. Chef Sethi’s accomplished background includes training with some of the most esteemed chefs in Europe and Canada at some of the most prestigious restaurants and hotels such as famous London Hilton on Park Lane in Mayfair featuring Michelin-starred French haute cuisine Galvin at Windows restaurant; the luxurious Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth Hotel in Montreal, Canada where he trained under the aegis of Maitre Chef Albert Schnell; the four-star Hilton Harbour Castle, Toronto; the Vista International Hotel Washington, D.C.; the renowned Michelin-ranked upscale Bruxelles restaurant, L’Ecaillers du Palais Royale; Maison du Boeuf; and Chez Divellec, a Parisian Michelin-starred restaurant.

Chef Sethi honed his management skills and culinary techniques at Ecole Hoteliere in Lausanne, Switzerland, consistently ranked as the world’s best hospitality management school. This led to an advance culinary apprenticeship at the famed Hotel Glockenhof in Zurich, one of the city’s top luxury hotels.

About Davidson Hotels & Resorts

Davidson Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, full-service hotel management company providing management, development/renovation, acquisition, consulting and accounting expertise for the hospitality industry. Amassing one of the purest full-service hotel portfolios in the industry, Davidson, along with its lifestyle and luxury operating division, Pivot Hotels & Resorts, specializes in independent and branded assets in the upper-upscale to near-luxury segments including 45 hotels, over 13,000 rooms and over 1.5 million square feet of meeting space across the United States. A trusted partner and preferred operator of Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt, Davidson delivers hospitality and creates value for owners with every single hotel. More information can be found at www.davidsonhotels.com.

