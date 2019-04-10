HILTON HOTELS & RESORTS BRING CONTEMPORARY DESIGN TO NEW DOWNTOWN ROCHESTER HOTEL

Rochester, Minn., April 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hilton Rochester Mayo Clinic Area, a breathtaking 19-story, 264-room state-of-the-art, full-service hotel just blocks from Mayo Clinic and Mayo Civic Convention Center, is the latest addition to Hilton Hotels & Resorts,one of Hilton’s 14 market-leading brands.





The modern hotel was designed to invoke a theme of nature in order to provide serenity for those seeking treatment at Mayo Clinic. To bring this theme to life, public spaces throughout the hotel incorporate many different tiles, stones and woods that give the space a natural aesthetic. Metal elements were also incorporated throughout to reflect the similarity to the exterior of the hotel. A giant master staircase featuring hand crafted wooden rails and granite stairs are positioned as the center focal point of the hotel lobby. All guestrooms feature Cambria counter tops that incorporate a stone pattern that was custom-designed for the hotel.

Entitled “Everlasting Hope”, the visually soothing, large-scale painting featured in the hotel lobby by artist Amy Donaldson, is a beautiful work of art that is reflective of the nature-focused interior design. According to the artist, the piece was envisioned as an expression of perfect love.

“We are thrilled to be introducing this type of hotel accommodation to the Rochester market. Ownership is excited, the local community is excited and our team members could not be more excited,” said Miki Radovanovic, Opening General Manager. “We look forward to April 16thwhen we are able to open the doors and welcome guests.”



Additional hotel features and amenities include:

DINING

Meal options abound, both from the area’s numerous eateries as well as on-property offerings. Pittsburgh Blue Steakhouse is located in the lobby and features perfectly aged Midwestern beef and an extensive wine list. Benedict’s, located on the second floor, will feature a variety of classic breakfast and lunch dishes.

AMENITIES

Guests seeking exercise or relaxation have a variety of options, including a 24-hour fitness center with Precor®equipment and free weights, heated indoor infinity pool, whirlpool, sauna, steam room and a 19thfloor VIP Lounge. The property also includes a rooftop terrace and proximity to scenic running/bike paths along the Zumbro River.

MEETINGS & EVENTS

With 20,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, Hilton Rochester Mayo Clinic Area is the perfect venue for conventions, weddings, business meetings and social events. Offering breathtaking views, amazing food, and world-class service, the Dr. John H. Noseworthy Hall and Doctors Mayo Hall feature state-of-the-art audio-visual equipment and various different room configurations.

Hilton Rochester Mayo Clinic Area is also part of Hilton Honors,the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 14 distinct hotel brands. Members who book directly have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi and the Hilton Honors mobile app.

To celebrate the hotel’s opening on April 16th, Hilton Honors members will earn an additional 1,000 Points per night for bookings May 1-October 31, 2019 when booking directly with Hilton.

Hilton Rochester Mayo Clinic Area is located at 10 East Center Street, just eight miles from Rochester International Airport (RST).

For more information, or to make a reservation, travelers may visit rochestermayoclinicarea.hilton.comor call (507) 258-5757. The property is managed by Avra Hospitality.

