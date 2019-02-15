NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The following roundup is a collection of stories dealing with the HIMSS 2019 conference and is appropriate for special sections and for general use.

HIMSS 2019 II Cision Roundup

1. At HIMSS 2019, Cybersecurity Hack Demo from SecurityMetrics to Put Focus on Network Security

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Next week, SecurityMetrics, an industry leader in data security and compliance headquartered in Orem, Utah, will travel to the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) Conference in Orlando, Florida.

2. QuartzClinical Unveils Hospital Market Intelligence Tool Using Big Data and Machine Learning

CHICAGO, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Joining the healthcare business intelligence sector is a new sophisticated market intelligence tool that provides unparalleled insight into hospital clinical performance and costs. Based on over 30 billion data points, financial reports, quality metrics, and clinical outcomes data, QuartzClinical has used its expertise in big data and machine learning to develop a new insight tool into hospital performance.

3. Swoop to present at HIMSS on the power of real-world data, interoperability and machine learning to improve patient outcomes

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Swoop, an emerging leader in healthcare marketing, will present at the HIMSS conference on how newly available real-world data sources and machine learning techniques can be used to improve patient outcomes as the market evolves toward precision medicine and specialty care.

4. VivaLNK Launches IoT-Enabled Medical Wearable Sensor Platform for Continuous Patient Monitoring

CAMPBELL, Calif., Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VivaLNK, a leading provider of connected healthcare solutions, today announces its IoT-enabled medical wearable Sensor Platform, complete with a range of sensors, edge computing technologies, and an Internet of Health Things (IoHT) data cloud. This unique platform captures human vitals and biometrics, and delivers data from the patient to edge computing devices, as well as to the cloud, for application integration and analysis.

5. Hyland Healthcare Brings New Solutions, Expert Speakers and Interoperability Demonstrations to HIMSS19

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland Healthcare, a leading global provider of connected healthcare solutions, will demonstrate how to "see your whole patient" at HIMSS19. The company is highlighting its comprehensive suite of content services and enterprise imaging solutions in booth 2759, while Hyland experts participate in discussions on artificial intelligence, payer-provider collaboration and post-acute care. Hyland Healthcare's full product suite will also be tested in the HIMSS19 Interoperability Showcase.

6. QuartzClinical Wins Frost and Sullivan Best Practices Award

CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The QuartzClinical cloud-based healthcare data analytics platform was awarded the 2019 Frost and Sullivan Best Practices Award. Earning first place in the Machine Learning-Powered Data Analytics category, QuartzClinical was recognized for its innovative use of big data, advanced machine learning, and proven real-world applications.

7. Resideo Upgrades Telehealth Software Platform, Improving Remote Patient Monitoring

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI)announced today a refresh of the company's LifeStream telehealth software platform to manage remote patient care. Enhancements in the latest LifeStream update include patient health surveys, a pain monitoring scale, nearly 100 educational videos, and an updated user interface to help healthcare professionals improve patient care, reduce readmission rates and drive efficiencies.

8. QuartzClinical Announces Cutting-Edge Machine Learning-Powered Data Warehousing and Clinical Registry Tools

CHICAGO, Feb. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At the HIMSS19 conference in Orlando, Florida, QuartzClinical announced the availability of a new suite of sophisticated machine learning-powered data warehousing and clinical registry tools. With bank-level encryption and native HIPAA compatibility, these new tools solve the issues present in the prior generation of software tools while automating the data acquisition, storage, and retrieval needs faced by today's healthcare enterprises.

9. QuartzClinical Announces New Lean Six Sigma Performance Improvement Tools

CHICAGO, Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At the HIMSS19 conference in Orlando, Florida, QuartzClinical announced the integration of sophisticated lean six sigma performance improvement tools into its award-winning cloud-based healthcare analytics platform. Utilizing best practices in performance improvement, this series of tools offers hospitals immediate access to lean and six sigma methodologies that can jumpstart their quality improvement efforts.

