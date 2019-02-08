HIMSS19 Exhibitor Profiles

HIMSS19 takes place February 11 - 15, 2019 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. Please note the following important information.

Business Wire is the official news wire partner for HIMSS19. Listed below are exhibitor profiles.

Company: AxiaMed

Booth: 3871

Web: https://www.axiamed.com/

AxiaMed helps independent software vendors (ISVs) build integrated payment technology into their applications, improving the financial performance of healthcare providers by expanding the payment options available to patients. Payment Fusion, AxiaMed's SaaS-based payments platform, is a flexible, processor agnostic solution that enables patient payments at point-of-care, online, and on mobile devices. Payment Fusion meets the highest standards of payment data security by supporting EMV, validated point-to-point encryption, and tokenization. By partnering with AxiaMed, ISVs can increase the value of their software applications and build new revenue streams by delivering increased functionality to their healthcare clients.

Company: ClearDATA

Booth: 649

Web: www.cleardata.com

Healthcare professionals across the globe trust the ClearDATA HITRUST-certified cloud to safeguard their sensitive data and power their critical applications available across the major public cloud platforms. For healthcare organizations, customers receive one of the most comprehensive Business Associate Agreements (BAA) in the industry, combined with market-leading healthcare-exclusive security and compliance solutions, and multi-cloud expertise. ClearDATA’s innovative solutions protect customers from data privacy risks, improve their data management, and scale their healthcare IT infrastructure, enabling the industry to focus on making healthcare better by improving healthcare delivery, every single day. To learn more about how ClearDATA is making healthcare better every single day, visit https://www.cleardata.com.

Company: CTG Health Solutions

Booth: 4491

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: CTG

Web: www.ctg.com

CTG Health Solutions has helped healthcare organizations achieve their clinical and financial goals through effective technology and business solutions for over 30 years.

Our portfolio of services—focused on Population Heath, Enterprise Information Management, Application Management, IT Planning, and EHR Services—address challenges related to the growing needs for improved data and analytics, deployed and optimized EHRs, and cost-effective IT support operations.

To learn more visit us online at www.ctg.com.

Company: CynergisTek

Booth: 4009

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK

Web: https://cynergistek.com/

CynergisTek is a top-ranked cybersecurity firm dedicated to serving the information assurance needs of the healthcare industry. CynergisTek offers specialized services and solutions to help organizations achieve privacy, security, compliance, and document output goals. Since 2004, the company has served as a partner to hundreds of healthcare organizations and is dedicated to supporting and educating the industry by contributing to relevant industry associations. The company has been recognized by KLAS in the 2016 and 2018 Cybersecurity reports as a top performing firm in healthcare cybersecurity as well as the 2017 Best in KLAS winner for Cybersecurity Advisory Services.

Company: Datica

Booth: 621

Web: https://datica.com

Datica de-risks the cloud for digital health with software that manages all ongoing compliance and security burdens not covered by cloud service providers. Through its suite of software products, customers deploy cloud-native applications and securely exchange clinical data between their mission-critical digital health applications and EHR systems. Datica is HITRUST CSF Certified, and services all who handle PHI in the cloud, from startups to the Fortune 100. For more information, go to datica.com.

Company: Diameter Health

Booth: 8441

Web: www.diameterhealth.com

Diameter Health enables clinical insight through the normalization, cleansing, deduplication and enrichment of clinical data from across the care continuum. This creates a single, unified source of longitudinal structured patient information for improved care and actionable analytics for clinical integration, population health, and quality reporting initiatives. The Diameter Health platform empowers organizations that depend on multi-source data streams, such as Health Information Exchanges (HIEs), Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs), health systems and health plans, to realize greater value from their data.

Company: Formstack

Booth: 7342

Web: https://www.formstack.com/

Formstack is a SaaS company with a mission to transform the way people collect data and put it to work. The company’s versatile data management solution helps teams of all types and sizes simplify, digitize, and automate repetitive workflows. With Formstack, healthcare organizations can eliminate tedious, paper-based processes and create positive patient experiences. Formstack’s HIPAA compliant online forms can securely collect and route health information and payments across any device, as well as provide rich data insights. Reduce risk and enhance your healthcare data collection processes with Formstack.

Company: HealthEC

Booth: 888-79

Web: http://www.healthec.com/

HealthEC is a 2019 Best in KLAS population health technology company on a mission to help customers succeed with value-based care. Our single-platform solution enables personalized healthcare by leveraging the power of connectivity: connecting claims and clinical systems, enabling data-driven collaboration between payers and providers, and streamlining care coordination across the healthcare landscape.

Company: Impinj

Booth: 3931, MP176

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: PI

Web: www.impinj.com

Impinj helps healthcare organizations streamline processes, reduce waste, and improve patient and staff satisfaction. The Impinj platform uses RAIN RFID to deliver real-time information about items including medications, supplies, and healthcare equipment to inventory management and patient care applications, allowing clinicians to spend more time caring for patients.

The Impinj platform identifies where medical supplies, equipment and staff are located at all times, keeping the focus on patient care and not on operational tasks. View the Impinj Healthcare Brochure (https://www.impinj.com/media/1860/impinj_healthcare_brochure.pdf) to learn more about our solutions.

Company: Infinx Healthcare

Booth: 9000-24

Web: www.infinx.com

Infinx Healthcare provides innovative and scalable patient access and RCM solutions for healthcare providers, hospitals, imaging centers and laboratories. Combining intelligent, cloud-based software driven by artificial intelligence and automation, with exception handling by certified prior authorization and billing specialists, Infinx helps clients preserve and capture more revenue, enabling them to shift focus from burdensome administrative details to billable patient care.

Company: j2 Cloud Services™

Booth: 7245

Web: https://enterprise.efax.com/

j2 Cloud Services™, the world’s leading provider of digital cloud fax solutions, will showcase its portfolio of secure cloud fax solutions, including eFax Corporate®, Sfax® and MyFax®, at the 2019 Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) Annual Conference & Exhibition (Booth 7245).

The j2 Cloud Services portfolio of all-digital cloud fax solutions, including eFax Corporate, Sfax and MyFax, replaces the need for antiquated analog fax machines and paper-based faxing with an on-line document transfer service that is both secure and HIPAA compliant.

Given the government mandates to eliminate paper-based faxing by 2020, cloud fax enables healthcare providers and payers to meet those requirements today by replacing analog fax with a digital service that sends and receives documents by secure email or web portal and integrates seamlessly with Direct Messaging solutions.

Company: Kyruus

Booth: 521

Web: www.kyruus.com

Kyruus delivers industry-defining provider search and scheduling solutions that help health systems match patients with the right providers across their enterprise-wide access points. Serving more than 225,000 providers across leading health systems nationwide, the ProviderMatch suite of solutions—for consumers, access centers, and referral networks—enables a modern and consistent patient experience, while optimizing provider utilization. The company’s award-winning provider data management platform powers each of the ProviderMatch solutions and transforms how health systems understand and manage their provider networks.

Company: LeanTaaS

Booth: 8051

Web: https://leantaas.com/

Dramatically improving operational efficiency, LeanTaaS provides software solutions that combine lean principles, predictive analytics, and machine learning. More than 50 nationally-acclaimed providers, including NewYork–Presbyterian, Stanford Health Care, the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and UCHealth, rely on the company’s iQueue cloud-based platform to increase patient access, decrease wait times, reduce healthcare delivery costs, and improve revenue. LeanTaaS is based in Santa Clara, California, and Charlotte, North Carolina. For more information, visit https://leantaas.com/, and connect on Twitter/LeanTaaS, Facebook/LeanTaaS and LinkedIn/LeanTaaS.

Company: Life Image

Booth: 1615

Web: http://lifeimage.com

Life Image is the world's largest healthcare network for exchanging clinical and operational information, including medical images. Founded in 2008, Life Image has spent the past 10 years innovating an interoperable network ecosystem that connects hospitals, pharmaceuticals, medical device and telemedicine companies, individual physicians, and patients with medical imaging machines, storage databases and electronic health records (EHRs). Today, the Life Image network connects more than 1,500 facilities in the United States and more than 50,000 clinics globally, including eight of the top 10 U.S. hospitals.

Company: Macadamian Technologies

Booth: 8559-35 IHP

Web: https://www.macadamian.com/

We design and develop digital and connected experiences to improve healthcare. Macadamian is a full-service custom software design and development consulting firm that provides a complete range of product strategy, user experience design and research, and software engineering services. Ranging from big consumer brands to complex enterprise environments, our goal is to create solutions that are simple and meaningful, prioritizing the experience of the patient, the clinician, and the business needs of our clients. macadamian.com

Company: Marquette University

Booth: UR-13

Web: https://www.marquette.edu/data/data-programs.php

Marquette’s Health Care Data Analytics (HCDA) graduate program was developed based on the demand within the healthcare and auxiliary industries for professionals with advanced training in data analytics.

Opportunities for health data analysts go beyond hospital systems. Our students are prepared to grow their careers with health care technology companies and consulting firms, health insurers, pharmaceutical companies, research organizations and public health departments, among others.

This 30-credit, 100% online Master of Science degree program has a unique focus on ethically driven data analytics and interprofessional collaboration among clinical and non-clinical team members.

Company: MedeAnalytics

Booth: 6748

Web: https://medeanalytics.com/

A leader in healthcare analytics, MedeAnalytics helps organizations make even smarter decisions. With the most advanced data orchestration in healthcare, our intelligent cloud-based analytics platform combines data to deliver state-of-the-art analytics, all in a business context. MedeAnalytics’ scalable solutions for financial management, operations, value-based care, and strategic planning—and the ability to tailor-build—deliver the action-ready insights organizations need to achieve success. Helping clients realize financial and operational value almost immediately is just one of the many reasons why MedeAnalytics is the leading healthcare-only analytics provider. Learn more at www.medeanalytics.com.

Company: Medfusion

Booth: MP124

Web: http://medfusion.com

Medfusion is redefining healthcare IT by centering on the information needs of the patient. We break down communication barriers between patients and providers while driving revenue and efficiencies for providers. Our Comprehensive Patient Experience solutions include our industry-leading EMR-agnostic portal that drives patient engagement & MACRA/MIPS compliance; a flexible patient self-scheduling solution where providers can retain control of their schedule while empowering patients with this administrative task; Medfusion Plus, a one-of-a-kind mobile app that aggregates and shares patient health records across providers and organizations; and a robust portfolio of healthcare APIs, with full documentation and access to unique data sets.

Company: Midmark Corporation

Booth: 2909

Web: www.midmark.com

Midmark helps physicians and care teams deliver exceptional patient care with better equipment, smarter workflows and integrated technology. We offer full lines of exam and procedure chairs, workstations, cabinetry, instrument processing, diagnostic instruments, digital diagnostic solutions and more—all designed to work together seamlessly. Dedicated to making healthcare safer and more efficient through location and rules-based automation, Midmark RTLS (real-time locating system, formerly Versus Technology) provides patient and staff workflow, asset management and safety solutions.

Company: Netlims

Booth: 3527

Web: www.netlims.com

Netlims is a leading provider of Laboratory Information Systems (LIS), serving hundreds of hospitals and laboratories worldwide. LabOS, our flagship product, has an unparalleled ability to optimize lab efficiency and ultimately to drive revenue. Our success is based on thirty years of experience and dedicated 24x7 support - we oversee every aspect of LabOS implementation, from gap analysis and planning, to installation and maintenance. LabOS is fully customizable via add-on modules, including point-of-care and telehealth data integration. With over 60% of our 140-person global workforce dedicated to R&D, our innovative LIS meets the needs of the most specialized labs

Company: Orion Health

Booth: 4758

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: OHE (NZE)

Web: http://www.orionhealth.com

Orion Health is a global company that develops software to drive efficiency in healthcare and improve healthcare outcomes. Orion Health delivers technology solutions for interoperability, population health management and precision medicine. Built on an open data platform, the company's integrated solution helps users seamlessly manage all types of health-related data; identify and prioritize patients’ needs at a population and individual level; effectively coordinate and manage patient care, and proactively drive wellness across the community.

Company: Pegasystems

Booth: 3626

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: PEGA

Web: www.pega.com

Pegasystems Inc. is the leader in software for customer engagement and operational excellence. Pega’s adaptive, cloud-architected software – built on its unified Pega Platform™ – empowers healthcare organizations to rapidly deploy and easily extend and change applications to meet strategic business needs. Over its 35-year history, Pega has delivered award-winning capabilities in CRM and digital process automation (DPA) powered by advanced artificial intelligence and robotic automation, to help the world’s leading healthcare and life sciences organizations achieve breakthrough business results.

Company: PerfectServe

Booth: 1113

Web: www.perfectserve.com

Press Kit: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/himss19/perfectserve/

PerfectServe is building healthcare’s most advanced communication and collaboration solution to unify the entire care team across the continuum – from inpatient, to outpatient, to patients at home. The secure platform uses advancements in mobility, AI and analytics to optimize scheduling, automate clinicians’ communication-driven workflows, eliminate non-clinical tasks and decrease clinician burnout, resulting in quicker time to treatment and superior patient outcomes. PerfectServe’s scalable cloud-based architecture is not affected by on-site outages, allowing the 500,000-plus clinicians who rely on the platform for clinical communication to focus on delivering the best patient experience possible.

Company: QliqSOFT, Inc.

Booth: 873

Web: www.qliqsoft.com

Enhancing communication between patients and providers improves clinical outcomes. That is why QliqSOFT solutions enable new ways to engage patients with chronic conditions. By connecting our mobile app with remote monitoring devices and combining automated chatbots and secure texting apps, QliqSOFT allows clinicians to proactively engage patients in an effective and scalable way to improve patient outcomes and reduce readmissions.

Since 2011, QliqSOFT has been a trusted provider of clinical communication solutions by over 1,000 healthcare organizations. Visit us to see how we can help you solve your challenges with communication among clinicians as well as with patients.

Company: Recondo Technology

Booth: HIMSS Living Room #3

Web: https://www.recondotech.com

Recondo Technology's software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform helps healthcare providers achieve sustainable financial performance while delivering a better patient experience. Leveraging artificial intelligence in the forms of robotic process automation, machine learning, and natural language processing, Recondo delivers industry-leading automated, accurate, and actionable financial clarity to the healthcare revenue cycle. Recondo is the only revenue cycle vendor to have achieved coveted HFMA peer-reviewed status for both patient access and business office solutions. Recondo empowers more than 900 hospitals with solutions that connect providers, payers, and patients to ensure revenue cycle efficiency across the care continuum.

Company: Rhapsody Health

Booth: 2733

Web: https://rhapsody.health/

Rhapsody is a global leader in healthcare interoperability and data connectivity solutions, focused on customer success. Rhapsody's interoperability platform is purpose-built for healthcare and brings systems together through seamless data integration. Rhapsody is an innovative, comprehensive, and high-performing integration platform for robust and reliable acquisition and exchange of health data.

Company: RxRevu

Booth: MP167

Web: http://www.rxrevu.com

At RxRevu, we believe in improving the value of healthcare through informed and consistent prescribing decisions. Our EHR-embedded solutions allow prescribers to choose the most effective medication at the lowest cost, removing friction for patients and prescribers. SwiftRx™ combines evidence-based guidelines, therapeutic alternatives, and real-time, patient-specific, cost information in a first-of-its-kind application. In addition to bringing cost and evidence-based guidelines into the prescribing workflow, our platform provides behavioral analytics to help organizations drive consistent behavior to better manage pharmacy risk.

RxRevu is THE Prescription Decision Support Platform.

Company: Spok

Booth: 3371

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: NASDAQ: SPOK

Web: www.spok.com

Spok, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), headquartered in Springfield, Va., is proud to be a global leader in healthcare communications. We deliver clinical information to care teams when and where it matters most to improve patient outcomes. Top hospitals rely on the Spok Care Connect® platform to enhance workflows for clinicians, support administrative compliance, and provide a better experience for patients. Our customers send over 100 million messages each month through their Spok® solutions. Making care collaboration easier.

Company: TouchPoint Medical

Booth: 935

Web: www.touchpointmed.com

TouchPoint Medical focuses on delivering healthcare solutions to enable a consistently safe, secure, and efficient environment for patients and caregivers. TouchPoint Medical global provider of innovative and intelligent solutions spanning Point-of-Care Mobile Workstations & Mounts, Medication Delivery & Management, and OEM Medical Equipment Mobility to thousands of hospitals and health care facilities in over 60 countries. We have a vast array of mobile cart and wall mounting systems for both medical and information technology. Our AccessPoint mobile cart line provides mobile computing workstations for nurses and clinicians, which also includes telehealth applications and medication management.

Company: US Department of Veterans Affairs

Booth: 17

Web: https://www.vacareers.va.gov/

The US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) was the pioneer of the Electronic Health Record (EHR) with the development of Veterans Health Information Systems and Technology Architecture (VistA). However, after almost 40 years of use, VistA lacks the interoperability necessary to better serve our Veterans and is simply too costly to maintain.

Adopting the same EHR system as the Department of Defense (DoD) is a Veteran-centric approach that will support service members as they transition from military service, drive better clinical outcomes by giving health care providers a full picture of patient medical history, and enhance collaboration with community care partners.

Company: Vocera Communications, Inc.

Booth: 1747

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: VCRA

Web: www.vocera.com

The mission of Vocera is to improve the lives of healthcare professionals, patients and families, while enabling hospitals to enhance quality of care and operational efficiency. More than 1,700 facilities worldwide, including nearly 1,500 hospitals and healthcare facilities, have selected Vocera solutions for team members to text securely using smartphones or make calls with the hands-free, wearable Vocera Badge. Interoperability between the Vocera Platform and more than 140 clinical and operational systems helps reduce alarm fatigue, foster care team well-being, and improve patient care, safety and experience. Learn more and meet the new Vocera Smartbadge at HIMSS19 or at www.vocera.com.

Company: Wolters Kluwer

Booth: 1759

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: AEX: WKL

Web: http://healthclarity.wolterskluwer.com