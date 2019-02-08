HIMSS19 Exhibitor Profiles

HIMSS19 takes place February 11 - 15, 2019 at the Orange County
Convention Center in Orlando, FL. Please note the following important
information.
Company:
AxiaMed
Booth:
3871
Web:
https://www.axiamed.com/
AxiaMed helps independent software vendors (ISVs) build integrated
payment technology into their applications, improving the financial
performance of healthcare providers by expanding the payment options
available to patients. Payment Fusion, AxiaMed's SaaS-based payments
platform, is a flexible, processor agnostic solution that enables
patient payments at point-of-care, online, and on mobile devices.
Payment Fusion meets the highest standards of payment data security
by supporting EMV, validated point-to-point encryption, and
tokenization. By partnering with AxiaMed, ISVs can increase the
value of their software applications and build new revenue streams
by delivering increased functionality to their healthcare clients.
Company:
ClearDATA
Booth:
649
Web:
www.cleardata.com
Healthcare professionals across the globe trust the ClearDATA
HITRUST-certified cloud to safeguard their sensitive data and power
their critical applications available across the major public cloud
platforms. For healthcare organizations, customers receive one of
the most comprehensive Business Associate Agreements (BAA) in the
industry, combined with market-leading healthcare-exclusive security
and compliance solutions, and multi-cloud expertise. ClearDATA’s
innovative solutions protect customers from data privacy risks,
improve their data management, and scale their healthcare IT
infrastructure, enabling the industry to focus on making healthcare
better by improving healthcare delivery, every single day. To learn
more about how ClearDATA is making healthcare better every single
day, visit https://www.cleardata.com.
Company:
CTG Health Solutions
Booth:
4491
Ticker Symbol & Exchange:
CTG
Web:
www.ctg.com
CTG Health Solutions has helped healthcare organizations achieve
their clinical and financial goals through effective technology and
business solutions for over 30 years.
Our portfolio of services—focused on Population Heath, Enterprise
Information Management, Application Management, IT Planning, and EHR
Services—address challenges related to the growing needs for
improved data and analytics, deployed and optimized EHRs, and
cost-effective IT support operations.
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
CynergisTek
Booth:
4009
Ticker Symbol & Exchange:
NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK
Web:
https://cynergistek.com/
CynergisTek is a top-ranked cybersecurity firm dedicated to serving
the information assurance needs of the healthcare industry.
CynergisTek offers specialized services and solutions to help
organizations achieve privacy, security, compliance, and document
output goals. Since 2004, the company has served as a partner to
hundreds of healthcare organizations and is dedicated to supporting
and educating the industry by contributing to relevant industry
associations. The company has been recognized by KLAS in the 2016
and 2018 Cybersecurity reports as a top performing firm in
healthcare cybersecurity as well as the 2017 Best in KLAS winner for
Cybersecurity Advisory Services.
Company:
Datica
Booth:
621
Web:
https://datica.com
Datica de-risks the cloud for digital health with software that
manages all ongoing compliance and security burdens not covered by
cloud service providers. Through its suite of software products,
customers deploy cloud-native applications and securely exchange
clinical data between their mission-critical digital health
applications and EHR systems. Datica is HITRUST CSF Certified, and
services all who handle PHI in the cloud, from startups to the
Fortune 100. For more information, go to datica.com.
Company:
Diameter Health
Booth:
8441
Web:
www.diameterhealth.com
Diameter Health enables clinical insight through the normalization,
cleansing, deduplication and enrichment of clinical data from across
the care continuum. This creates a single, unified source of
longitudinal structured patient information for improved care and
actionable analytics for clinical integration, population health,
and quality reporting initiatives. The Diameter Health platform
empowers organizations that depend on multi-source data streams,
such as Health Information Exchanges (HIEs), Accountable Care
Organizations (ACOs), health systems and health plans, to realize
greater value from their data.
Company:
Formstack
Booth:
7342
Web:
https://www.formstack.com/
Formstack is a SaaS company with a mission to transform the way
people collect data and put it to work. The company’s versatile data
management solution helps teams of all types and sizes simplify,
digitize, and automate repetitive workflows. With Formstack,
healthcare organizations can eliminate tedious, paper-based
processes and create positive patient experiences. Formstack’s HIPAA
compliant online forms can securely collect and route health
information and payments across any device, as well as provide rich
data insights. Reduce risk and enhance your healthcare data
collection processes with Formstack.
Company:
HealthEC
Booth:
888-79
Web:
http://www.healthec.com/
HealthEC is a 2019 Best in KLAS population health technology company
on a mission to help customers succeed with value-based care. Our
single-platform solution enables personalized healthcare by
leveraging the power of connectivity: connecting claims and clinical
systems, enabling data-driven collaboration between payers and
providers, and streamlining care coordination across the healthcare
landscape.
Company:
Impinj
Booth:
3931, MP176
Ticker Symbol & Exchange:
PI
Web:
www.impinj.com
Impinj helps healthcare organizations streamline processes, reduce
waste, and improve patient and staff satisfaction. The Impinj
platform uses RAIN RFID to deliver real-time information about items
including medications, supplies, and healthcare equipment to
inventory management and patient care applications, allowing
clinicians to spend more time caring for patients.
The Impinj platform identifies where medical supplies, equipment and
staff are located at all times, keeping the focus on patient care
and not on operational tasks. View the Impinj Healthcare Brochure
(https://www.impinj.com/media/1860/impinj_healthcare_brochure.pdf)
to learn more about our solutions.
Company:
Infinx Healthcare
Booth:
9000-24
Web:
www.infinx.com
Infinx Healthcare provides innovative and scalable patient access
and RCM solutions for healthcare providers, hospitals, imaging
centers and laboratories. Combining intelligent, cloud-based
software driven by artificial intelligence and automation, with
exception handling by certified prior authorization and billing
specialists, Infinx helps clients preserve and capture more revenue,
enabling them to shift focus from burdensome administrative details
to billable patient care.
Company:
j2 Cloud Services™
Booth:
7245
Web:
https://enterprise.efax.com/
j2 Cloud Services™, the world’s leading provider of digital cloud
fax solutions, will showcase its portfolio of secure cloud fax
solutions, including eFax Corporate®, Sfax® and MyFax®, at the 2019
Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) Annual
Conference & Exhibition (Booth 7245).
The j2 Cloud Services portfolio of all-digital cloud fax solutions,
including eFax Corporate, Sfax and MyFax, replaces the need for
antiquated analog fax machines and paper-based faxing with an
on-line document transfer service that is both secure and HIPAA
compliant.
Given the government mandates to eliminate paper-based faxing by
2020, cloud fax enables healthcare providers and payers to meet
those requirements today by replacing analog fax with a digital
service that sends and receives documents by secure email or web
portal and integrates seamlessly with Direct Messaging solutions.
Company:
Kyruus
Booth:
521
Web:
www.kyruus.com
Kyruus delivers industry-defining provider search and scheduling
solutions that help health systems match patients with the right
providers across their enterprise-wide access points. Serving more
than 225,000 providers across leading health systems nationwide, the
ProviderMatch suite of solutions—for consumers, access centers, and
referral networks—enables a modern and consistent patient
experience, while optimizing provider utilization. The company’s
award-winning provider data management platform powers each of the
ProviderMatch solutions and transforms how health systems understand
and manage their provider networks.
Company:
LeanTaaS
Booth:
8051
Web:
https://leantaas.com/
Dramatically improving operational efficiency, LeanTaaS provides
software solutions that combine lean principles, predictive
analytics, and machine learning. More than 50 nationally-acclaimed
providers, including NewYork–Presbyterian, Stanford Health Care, the
University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and UCHealth, rely on
the company’s iQueue cloud-based platform to increase patient
access, decrease wait times, reduce healthcare delivery costs, and
improve revenue. LeanTaaS is based in Santa Clara, California, and
Charlotte, North Carolina. For more information, visit
https://leantaas.com/, and connect on Twitter/LeanTaaS,
Facebook/LeanTaaS and LinkedIn/LeanTaaS.
Company:
Life Image
Booth:
1615
Web:
http://lifeimage.com
Life Image is the world's largest healthcare network for exchanging
clinical and operational information, including medical images.
Founded in 2008, Life Image has spent the past 10 years innovating
an interoperable network ecosystem that connects hospitals,
pharmaceuticals, medical device and telemedicine companies,
individual physicians, and patients with medical imaging machines,
storage databases and electronic health records (EHRs). Today, the
Life Image network connects more than 1,500 facilities in the United
States and more than 50,000 clinics globally, including eight of the
top 10 U.S. hospitals.
Company:
Macadamian Technologies
Booth:
8559-35 IHP
Web:
https://www.macadamian.com/
We design and develop digital and connected experiences to improve
healthcare. Macadamian is a full-service custom software design and
development consulting firm that provides a complete range of
product strategy, user experience design and research, and software
engineering services. Ranging from big consumer brands to complex
enterprise environments, our goal is to create solutions that are
simple and meaningful, prioritizing the experience of the patient,
the clinician, and the business needs of our clients. macadamian.com
Company:
Marquette University
Booth:
UR-13
Web:
https://www.marquette.edu/data/data-programs.php
Marquette’s Health Care Data Analytics (HCDA) graduate program was
developed based on the demand within the healthcare and auxiliary
industries for professionals with advanced training in data
analytics.
Opportunities for health data analysts go beyond hospital systems.
Our students are prepared to grow their careers with health care
technology companies and consulting firms, health insurers,
pharmaceutical companies, research organizations and public health
departments, among others.
This 30-credit, 100% online Master of Science degree program has a
unique focus on ethically driven data analytics and
interprofessional collaboration among clinical and non-clinical team
members.
Company:
MedeAnalytics
Booth:
6748
Web:
https://medeanalytics.com/
A leader in healthcare analytics, MedeAnalytics helps organizations
make even smarter decisions. With the most advanced data
orchestration in healthcare, our intelligent cloud-based analytics
platform combines data to deliver state-of-the-art analytics, all in
a business context. MedeAnalytics’ scalable solutions for financial
management, operations, value-based care, and strategic planning—and
the ability to tailor-build—deliver the action-ready insights
organizations need to achieve success. Helping clients realize
financial and operational value almost immediately is just one of
the many reasons why MedeAnalytics is the leading healthcare-only
analytics provider. Learn more at www.medeanalytics.com.
Company:
Medfusion
Booth:
MP124
Web:
http://medfusion.com
Medfusion is redefining healthcare IT by centering on the
information needs of the patient. We break down communication
barriers between patients and providers while driving revenue and
efficiencies for providers. Our Comprehensive Patient Experience
solutions include our industry-leading EMR-agnostic portal that
drives patient engagement & MACRA/MIPS compliance; a flexible
patient self-scheduling solution where providers can retain control
of their schedule while empowering patients with this administrative
task; Medfusion Plus, a one-of-a-kind mobile app that aggregates and
shares patient health records across providers and organizations;
and a robust portfolio of healthcare APIs, with full documentation
and access to unique data sets.
Company:
Midmark Corporation
Booth:
2909
Web:
www.midmark.com
Midmark helps physicians and care teams deliver exceptional patient
care with better equipment, smarter workflows and integrated
technology. We offer full lines of exam and procedure chairs,
workstations, cabinetry, instrument processing, diagnostic
instruments, digital diagnostic solutions and more—all designed to
work together seamlessly. Dedicated to making healthcare safer and
more efficient through location and rules-based automation, Midmark
RTLS (real-time locating system, formerly Versus Technology)
provides patient and staff workflow, asset management and safety
solutions.
Company:
Netlims
Booth:
3527
Web:
www.netlims.com
Netlims is a leading provider of Laboratory Information Systems
(LIS), serving hundreds of hospitals and laboratories worldwide.
LabOS, our flagship product, has an unparalleled ability to optimize
lab efficiency and ultimately to drive revenue. Our success is based
on thirty years of experience and dedicated 24x7 support - we
oversee every aspect of LabOS implementation, from gap analysis and
planning, to installation and maintenance. LabOS is fully
customizable via add-on modules, including point-of-care and
telehealth data integration. With over 60% of our 140-person global
workforce dedicated to R&D, our innovative LIS meets the needs of
the most specialized labs
Company:
Orion Health
Booth:
4758
Ticker Symbol & Exchange:
OHE (NZE)
Web:
http://www.orionhealth.com
Orion Health is a global company that develops software to drive
efficiency in healthcare and improve healthcare outcomes. Orion
Health delivers technology solutions for interoperability,
population health management and precision medicine. Built on an
open data platform, the company's integrated solution helps users
seamlessly manage all types of health-related data; identify and
prioritize patients’ needs at a population and individual level;
effectively coordinate and manage patient care, and proactively
drive wellness across the community.
Company:
Pegasystems
Booth:
3626
Ticker Symbol & Exchange:
PEGA
Web:
www.pega.com
Pegasystems Inc. is the leader in software for customer engagement
and operational excellence. Pega’s adaptive, cloud-architected
software – built on its unified Pega Platform™ – empowers
healthcare organizations to rapidly deploy and easily extend and
change applications to meet strategic business needs. Over its
35-year history, Pega has delivered award-winning capabilities in
CRM and digital process automation (DPA) powered by advanced
artificial intelligence and robotic automation, to help the
world’s leading healthcare and life sciences organizations achieve
breakthrough business results.
Company:
PerfectServe
Booth:
1113
Web:
www.perfectserve.com
Press Kit:
http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/himss19/perfectserve/
PerfectServe is building healthcare’s most advanced communication
and collaboration solution to unify the entire care team across the
continuum – from inpatient, to outpatient, to patients at home. The
secure platform uses advancements in mobility, AI and analytics to
optimize scheduling, automate clinicians’ communication-driven
workflows, eliminate non-clinical tasks and decrease clinician
burnout, resulting in quicker time to treatment and superior patient
outcomes. PerfectServe’s scalable cloud-based architecture is not
affected by on-site outages, allowing the 500,000-plus clinicians
who rely on the platform for clinical communication to focus on
delivering the best patient experience possible.
Company:
QliqSOFT, Inc.
Booth:
873
Web:
www.qliqsoft.com
Enhancing communication between patients and providers improves
clinical outcomes. That is why QliqSOFT solutions enable new ways to
engage patients with chronic conditions. By connecting our mobile
app with remote monitoring devices and combining automated chatbots
and secure texting apps, QliqSOFT allows clinicians to proactively
engage patients in an effective and scalable way to improve patient
outcomes and reduce readmissions.
Since 2011, QliqSOFT has been a trusted provider of clinical
communication solutions by over 1,000 healthcare organizations.
Visit us to see how we can help you solve your challenges with
communication among clinicians as well as with patients.
Company:
Recondo Technology
Booth:
HIMSS Living Room #3
Web:
https://www.recondotech.com
Recondo Technology's software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform helps
healthcare providers achieve sustainable financial performance while
delivering a better patient experience. Leveraging artificial
intelligence in the forms of robotic process automation, machine
learning, and natural language processing, Recondo delivers
industry-leading automated, accurate, and actionable financial
clarity to the healthcare revenue cycle. Recondo is the only revenue
cycle vendor to have achieved coveted HFMA peer-reviewed status for
both patient access and business office solutions. Recondo empowers
more than 900 hospitals with solutions that connect providers,
payers, and patients to ensure revenue cycle efficiency across the
care continuum.
Company:
Rhapsody Health
Booth:
2733
Web:
https://rhapsody.health/
Rhapsody is a global leader in healthcare interoperability and data
connectivity solutions, focused on customer success. Rhapsody's
interoperability platform is purpose-built for healthcare and brings
systems together through seamless data integration. Rhapsody is an
innovative, comprehensive, and high-performing integration platform
for robust and reliable acquisition and exchange of health data.
Company:
RxRevu
Booth:
MP167
Web:
http://www.rxrevu.com
At RxRevu, we believe in improving the value of healthcare through
informed and consistent prescribing decisions. Our EHR-embedded
solutions allow prescribers to choose the most effective medication
at the lowest cost, removing friction for patients and prescribers.
SwiftRx™ combines evidence-based guidelines, therapeutic
alternatives, and real-time, patient-specific, cost information in a
first-of-its-kind application. In addition to bringing cost and
evidence-based guidelines into the prescribing workflow, our
platform provides behavioral analytics to help organizations drive
consistent behavior to better manage pharmacy risk.
RxRevu is THE Prescription Decision Support Platform.
Company:
Spok
Booth:
3371
Ticker Symbol & Exchange:
NASDAQ: SPOK
Web:
www.spok.com
Spok, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Spok Holdings, Inc.
(NASDAQ: SPOK), headquartered in Springfield, Va., is proud to be a
global leader in healthcare communications. We deliver clinical
information to care teams when and where it matters most to improve
patient outcomes. Top hospitals rely on the Spok Care Connect®
platform to enhance workflows for clinicians, support administrative
compliance, and provide a better experience for patients. Our
customers send over 100 million messages each month through their
Spok® solutions. Making care collaboration easier.
Company:
TouchPoint Medical
Booth:
935
Web:
www.touchpointmed.com
TouchPoint Medical focuses on delivering healthcare solutions to
enable a consistently safe, secure, and efficient environment for
patients and caregivers. TouchPoint Medical global provider of
innovative and intelligent solutions spanning Point-of-Care Mobile
Workstations & Mounts, Medication Delivery & Management, and OEM
Medical Equipment Mobility to thousands of hospitals and health
care facilities in over 60 countries. We have a vast array of
mobile cart and wall mounting systems for both medical and
information technology. Our AccessPoint mobile cart line provides
mobile computing workstations for nurses and clinicians, which
also includes telehealth applications and medication management.
Company:
US Department of Veterans Affairs
Booth:
17
Web:
https://www.vacareers.va.gov/
The US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) was the pioneer of the
Electronic Health Record (EHR) with the development of Veterans
Health Information Systems and Technology Architecture (VistA).
However, after almost 40 years of use, VistA lacks the
interoperability necessary to better serve our Veterans and is
simply too costly to maintain.
Adopting the same EHR system as the Department of Defense (DoD) is a
Veteran-centric approach that will support service members as they
transition from military service, drive better clinical outcomes by
giving health care providers a full picture of patient medical
history, and enhance collaboration with community care partners.
Company:
Vocera Communications, Inc.
Booth:
1747
Ticker Symbol & Exchange:
VCRA
Web:
www.vocera.com
The mission of Vocera is to improve the lives of healthcare
professionals, patients and families, while enabling hospitals to
enhance quality of care and operational efficiency. More than 1,700
facilities worldwide, including nearly 1,500 hospitals and
healthcare facilities, have selected Vocera solutions for team
members to text securely using smartphones or make calls with the
hands-free, wearable Vocera Badge. Interoperability between the
Vocera Platform and more than 140 clinical and operational systems
helps reduce alarm fatigue, foster care team well-being, and improve
patient care, safety and experience. Learn more and meet the new
Vocera Smartbadge at HIMSS19 or at www.vocera.com.
Company:
Wolters Kluwer
Booth:
1759
Ticker Symbol & Exchange:
AEX: WKL
Web:
http://healthclarity.wolterskluwer.com
Wolters Kluwer Health is a leading global provider of trusted
clinical technology and evidence-based solutions that engage
clinicians, patients, researchers, students and the next generation
of healthcare providers with clinical effectiveness, learning and
research, and clinical intelligence. Our proven solutions drive
effective decision-making and consistent outcomes across the
continuum of care. For more information about our solutions, visit
http://healthclarity.wolterskluwer.com and follow us on LinkedIn and
Twitter @WKHealth
