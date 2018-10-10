HIRENAMI Announces Rebrand to vidREACH

HIRENAMI, the leading video content management platform, announced today
the business' rebrand to vidREACH.
The comprehensive rebrand highlights prospect, customer, employee, and
candidate engagement for mid-sized to enterprise businesses. This launch
will include a new logo, messaging, website, and social media campaign.
The vidREACH platform is designed to sell to leaders in Sales,
Marketing, Training/HR, Customer Success and Operations. vidREACH is
designed to engage prospects, employees, customers and candidates
through personalized automation via video, email, and/or mobile - on one
platform.
"The number of tools that teams use to grow their pipeline and
businesses can be overwhelming. At vidREACH, we provide one platform
with multiple features that allows companies to engage their target
audience in a powerful new way," says Sean Gordon, CEO of vidREACH. "We
believe in creating a better process that streamlines engagement,
unifies messaging and personalize business communications, while
reducing the time and effort required to execute your strategy."
vidREACH is an engagement platform for sales and marketing, training and
coaching, customer success, and hiring. By integrating the vidREACH
engagement platform into current processes, customers can create and
implement personalized engagement campaigns that will resonate with
their target audiences.
The vidREACH brand is cohesive with the HIRENAMI branding. The new
vidREACH logo resembles the previous brand logo, which provides
consistency in the rebrand, while offering a bold look for the company.
vidREACH's passion to provide a multi-functional platform to companies
is concisely displayed in their new tagline, "Engage your Prospects,
Employees, Customers, and Candidates." This messaging is designed to
dive deeper into the core belief of vidREACH: personalization and
authenticity speak louder in a world filled with noise.
Visit www.vidreach.io
to learn more about how to effectively engage your audience.
About vidREACH
vidREACH is an engagement platform that allows end users to seamlessly
connect with their target audience. vidREACH uses the power of
personalization to engage prospects, employees, customers, and
candidates while integrating seamlessly into customers' current
engagement processes.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181010005555/en/