HIRENAMI Announces Rebrand to vidREACH

HIRENAMI, the leading video content management platform, announced today the business' rebrand to vidREACH. The comprehensive rebrand highlights prospect, customer, employee, and candidate engagement for mid-sized to enterprise businesses. This launch will include a new logo, messaging, website, and social media campaign.

The vidREACH platform is designed to sell to leaders in Sales, Marketing, Training/HR, Customer Success and Operations. vidREACH is designed to engage prospects, employees, customers and candidates through personalized automation via video, email, and/or mobile - on one platform.

"The number of tools that teams use to grow their pipeline and businesses can be overwhelming. At vidREACH, we provide one platform with multiple features that allows companies to engage their target audience in a powerful new way," says Sean Gordon, CEO of vidREACH. "We believe in creating a better process that streamlines engagement, unifies messaging and personalize business communications, while reducing the time and effort required to execute your strategy."

vidREACH is an engagement platform for sales and marketing, training and coaching, customer success, and hiring. By integrating the vidREACH engagement platform into current processes, customers can create and implement personalized engagement campaigns that will resonate with their target audiences.

The vidREACH brand is cohesive with the HIRENAMI branding. The new vidREACH logo resembles the previous brand logo, which provides consistency in the rebrand, while offering a bold look for the company. vidREACH's passion to provide a multi-functional platform to companies is concisely displayed in their new tagline, "Engage your Prospects, Employees, Customers, and Candidates." This messaging is designed to dive deeper into the core belief of vidREACH: personalization and authenticity speak louder in a world filled with noise.

Visit www.vidreach.io to learn more about how to effectively engage your audience.

About vidREACH

vidREACH is an engagement platform that allows end users to seamlessly connect with their target audience. vidREACH uses the power of personalization to engage prospects, employees, customers, and candidates while integrating seamlessly into customers' current engagement processes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181010005555/en/