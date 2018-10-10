Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HIRENAMI Announces Rebrand to vidREACH

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 04:11pm CEST

HIRENAMI, the leading video content management platform, announced today the business' rebrand to vidREACH. The comprehensive rebrand highlights prospect, customer, employee, and candidate engagement for mid-sized to enterprise businesses. This launch will include a new logo, messaging, website, and social media campaign.

The vidREACH platform is designed to sell to leaders in Sales, Marketing, Training/HR, Customer Success and Operations. vidREACH is designed to engage prospects, employees, customers and candidates through personalized automation via video, email, and/or mobile - on one platform.

"The number of tools that teams use to grow their pipeline and businesses can be overwhelming. At vidREACH, we provide one platform with multiple features that allows companies to engage their target audience in a powerful new way," says Sean Gordon, CEO of vidREACH. "We believe in creating a better process that streamlines engagement, unifies messaging and personalize business communications, while reducing the time and effort required to execute your strategy."

vidREACH is an engagement platform for sales and marketing, training and coaching, customer success, and hiring. By integrating the vidREACH engagement platform into current processes, customers can create and implement personalized engagement campaigns that will resonate with their target audiences.

The vidREACH brand is cohesive with the HIRENAMI branding. The new vidREACH logo resembles the previous brand logo, which provides consistency in the rebrand, while offering a bold look for the company. vidREACH's passion to provide a multi-functional platform to companies is concisely displayed in their new tagline, "Engage your Prospects, Employees, Customers, and Candidates." This messaging is designed to dive deeper into the core belief of vidREACH: personalization and authenticity speak louder in a world filled with noise.

Visit www.vidreach.io to learn more about how to effectively engage your audience.

About vidREACH

vidREACH is an engagement platform that allows end users to seamlessly connect with their target audience. vidREACH uses the power of personalization to engage prospects, employees, customers, and candidates while integrating seamlessly into customers' current engagement processes.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:00pCybersecurity laws shared with Hangzhou university students
AQ
05:00pKBRA RELEASES BANK TALK : The After-Show
BU
05:00pCPPCC vice-chairman calls for better quality proposals
AQ
05:00pCENTURY BANCORP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:00pUNITEDHEALTHCARE : Expands Fitness Program to Medicare Advantage Plans in Nebraska
BU
04:59pCVS HEALTH : Acquisition of Aetna Moving Forward on Agreement with U.S. Department of Justice
PR
04:58pAMERICAN WATER WORKS : Pennsylvania american water to replace aging water main in sinking spring
PU
04:58pOSISKO METALS : Participates in a $250,000 donation to unb
PU
04:58pPSI SOFTWARE : with Record Volume of New Orders after Nine Months
PU
04:58pSHIRE : Form 8 (DD) - Citibank NA London
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BURBERRY GROUP : Luxury stocks slide as Vuitton strength fails to quell China worries
2INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM CORP : INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM : to Acquire BlackPearl Resources Inc. in Strategic Bus..
3MERCK KGAA : MERCK : Up to 10-Years of Follow-up Data Reaffirm Safety Profile of Investigational Cladribine Ta..
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Amazon scraps secret AI recruiting tool that showed bias against women
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : announces Chief Marketing Officer succession

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.