HISTORYMIAMI MUSEUM TO HOST THE LONGEST RUNNING AND LARGEST MAP FAIR IN THE AMERICAS

Miami, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Miami International Map Fair, the longest continuously running map fair in the world, will return to HistoryMiami Museum February 2-3, 2019. Over 35 leading map dealers from across the globe and the United States, including some from Florida, will gather to display and retail an unparalleled selection of original antique maps, charts, town plans and atlases. Thousands of maps from the 16th century to present day, ranging in price from $25 to over $250,000, will be on display offering something unique for the first time buyer, as well as the seasoned collector.







One of the rarest maps on display will be the only surviving example of The Gutierrez Map of the New World in Private Hands. This rare separately published map extends from Florida and Texas in the north to just south of the Amazon River. It was published in Antwerp by Hieronymous Cock, from the cartographic work of Spain’s Diego Gutierrez, in 1562.

“HistoryMiami is proud to host one of the largest and most prestigious events of its kind in the world, highlighting the history and wonder of cartography,” explains Jorge Zamanillo, Executive Director of HistoryMiami Museum. “Each year, the map fair showcases a staggering amount of rare and antique maps – from important historical documents to stunning works of art – that are brilliant examples of human history. Beyond their visual beauty, these maps give collectors and map enthusiasts a profound look into the past.”

Held annually during the first weekend in February, the Miami International Map Fair provides buyers with a weekend to browse antique maps, rare books, globes and atlases from around the world, including some from Australia, United Kingdom and Germany, in addition to attending a series of special topical lectures. This is a unique opportunity to meet experts with an unrivaled depth of knowledge and scope of material.

The 2019 Map Fair speakers include:

Ashley Baynton-Williams - Map Collecting for Beginners: An Informal Workshop by Ashley Baynton-Williams, third generation map-dealer who works with institutional and private clients

Professor Jerry Brotton - Talking Maps at the Bodleian Library (in conjunction with Professor Jerry Brotton) by Adam Lowe, (Oxford, 1959) is the director of Factum Arte (2001) and founder of Factum Foundation for Digital Technology in Conservation (2009)

Dr. William J. Pestle- Antillean Vision: Imagining a Map of the Prehistoric Caribbean by Dr. William J. Pestle, an Associate Professor in the Department of Anthropology at the University of Miami and the Director of UM’s Latin American Studies Program

Matthew Toro - It’s All Data After All: Cartographic Frontiers in the Geospatial Revolution by Matthew Toro, a research geographer currently serving as the Director of Maps, Imagery, and Geospatial Services at the Arizona State University Library

New 2019 ticket prices for full access weekend registration is $75 which includes entry to the VIP private preview and sale on Friday, two VIP cocktail receptions, lunch each day, weekend admission for the dealer marketplace and speaker presentations. Click Here for Full Access Tickets. Daily Admission is as follows: HistoryMiami Museum members: $5; Non-members: $15; University and High School Students w/valid school ID: $10 (at the door only); Children: Ages 6-12 $5; under 6 are free. Single day admission includes access to dealer marketplace, expert opinion and speaker presentations. Click Here for Saturday Ticket and Click Here for Sunday Ticket.

Fair hours are Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m. at HistoryMiami Museum 101 West Flagler Street in downtown Miami. Parking is available at the Cultural Center Parking Garage located at 50 NW 2nd Avenue.

About HistoryMiami Museum

HistoryMiami Museum, a Smithsonian Affiliate, is the premier cultural institution committed to gathering, organizing, preserving and celebrating Miami’s history as the unique crossroads of the Americas. We accomplish this through education, collections, research, exhibitions, publications and City Tours. Located in the heart of downtown Miami, HistoryMiami Museum is a 70,000 square foot facility and home to more than one million historical images and 30,000 three-dimensional artifacts, including a 1920’s trolley car, artifacts from Pan American World Airways, and rafts that brought refugees to Miami. For more information, call 305-375-1492 or visit historymiami.org.

