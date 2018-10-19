HITEC Sensor Developments Acquires Aero Sense Technologies

Expands its presence in the aerospace sector and adds additional global
production capacity
HITEC Sensor Developments, a leading designer and manufacturer of custom
load cells and strain gage based force and torque sensors, is pleased to
announce the acquisition of Aero Sense Technologies, a leading
manufacturer of custom sensors for aerospace and industrial customers.
HITEC is a subsidiary of Safety Technology Holdings (STH), a holding
company with well-known niche test and measurement sector companies
including vehicle safety company, Humanetics Innovative Solutions and
specialty optical fiber manufacturer, Fibercore.
Christopher J. O’Connor, CEO of Safety Technology Holdings & Humanetics
commented, “We are very excited to welcome Aero Sense into our family of
companies. Aero Sense greatly complements our corporate portfolio by
expanding our growing range of custom, advanced sensor products and
technical capabilities.”
Founded in 2009, Aero Sense has built a reputation as one of the most
highly respected providers of advanced custom sensors, serving an
impressive list of aerospace and industrial OEMs and Tier I suppliers.
Aero Sense is headquartered in Exeter, UK and operates a
state-of-the-art design and manufacturing AS9100 certified facility in
Sri Lanka with over 90 full-time skilled employees. Their current
product portfolio includes pilot control force sensors, load path
sensors, tank level sensors, and brake actuator sensors as well as
custom and build-to-print load cells and load pins. The company’s
products are featured on a number of high-profile aircraft including the
Airbus 350 and 220, Embraer 170, 190 and KC-390, Gulfstream
G500/600-series, and Boeing CH-47.
“We have worked closely with the Aero Sense team for many years on a
number of development projects and are excited to bring them into the
HITEC family. They have been an important partner for us and are highly
respected for providing high-quality, mission-critical, innovative
solutions at a competitive price point,” said George Low, Managing
Director of HITEC Sensor Developments. “Leading companies in the
aerospace and other general industrial markets recognize that Aero Sense
is able to do things that are unmatched by even the biggest competitors.”
Current Aero Sense CEO, Andy Royal, will remain actively involved with
the business post-closing. Mr. Royal commented, “HITEC is a first-class
organization with a long history of developing high quality, advanced
customer sensor solutions and we have developed an excellent working
relationship with them. They have the size and technical capabilities to
build on our past success and to help to accelerate our growth plans.
They are the perfect partner for us.”
Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
About Safety Technology Holdings Inc.
Safety Technology Holdings Inc. is a leading provider of precision test
systems and sensor solutions through its subsidiaries Humanetics
Innovative Solutions, HITEC Sensor Developments and Fibercore. For over
65 years, Humanetics has been the leading global designer, manufacturer
and supplier of crash test dummies and calibration equipment, crash
sensors and instrumentation and crash simulation software models.
Humanetics also offers a growing portfolio of active safety testing
products for ADAS and autonomous vehicles, including over-runnable test
platforms and driving robots. Subsidiary HITEC Sensor Developments
designs and manufactures custom force, load, torque and pressure
electrical strain gage and fiber optic sensor solutions and provide
advanced strain gage application services. Fibercore manufactures the
most comprehensive suite of specialty optical fibers used in a broad and
growing range of applications including fiber optic gyroscopes (FOGs),
fiber optic hydrophones, fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers (EDFAs) and
embedded sensors. Safety Technology Holdings has over 750 employees
across 20 facilities strategically located around the world with the
global corporate headquarters situated in Farmington Hills, Michigan,
USA.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181019005513/en/