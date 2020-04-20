Log in
HITN : Hosts a Facebook Live Event with Dra. Aliza to Help Families And Kids at Home During COVID-19

04/20/2020 | 05:24pm EDT

This LIVE virtual conversation is presented by ‘Vida y Salud’ HITN-TV’s health & wellness platform featuring renowned health expert Dr. Aliza Lifshitz; along with a panel of medical and psychological experts ready to answer questions from Spanish Speaking families

HITN announces a special Facebook Live event with Dra. Aliza and a roundtable of health experts who will be joining from across the country to answer questions and concerns from Spanish speaking families during the Coronavirus pandemic. This Facebook LIVE session with Dra. Aliza is part of an on-going series of virtual educational events designed to address the physical, mental and emotional toll experienced by Spanish speaking families during the pandemic.

The event will stream live on Wednesday, April 22 on the Vida y Salud Facebook platform https://www.facebook.com/vidaysalud/ and will be available across the country during the following hours: New York and Miami at 4:00 p.m., Chicago at 3:00 p.m., and in Latin America in Mexico and Lima, Peru at 3:00 p.m., in Caracas, Venezuela at 4: 00 p.m. and Buenos Aires, Argentina at 5:00 p.m.

Dr. Aliza has invited medical and psychological experts, and health and wellness experts to join the virtual conversation and provide educational and valuable insights on areas of mental health, discuss the importance of social and emotional well-being, while providing tips to help families and kids benefit from remote learning and setting daily schedules while at home.

“This conversation with the experts will not only answer the questions of our audience, it will also be a solidary approach to all Spanish-speaking families, to offer answers and practical guidance to all our followers in these times of uncertainty, and fear of the threat of the pandemic of Covid-19 ”, commented Dr. Aliza Lifshitz.

The special will be moderated by Gabriela (Gaby) Quiroga, presenter of the HITN-TV show ‘Vida y Salud’, and accompanied virtually from Los Angeles by Dr. Aliza and an impressive line of panelists that include:

Dr. Bernardo NG, Psychiatrist, who is the President of the Mexican and American Psychiatric Association, who will discuss how quarantine affects families and children with special needs.

Santiago Bilinikis, Entrepreneur and tech expert, who will discuss technologic habits and tips to connect with other and avoid social isolation during the quarantine.

Lina Acosta Sandaal, Psychotherapist, specialist who works with groups of parents, and will talk about adolescents’ behaviors.

The discussion will also touch on homeschooling tips with María Gabrielle Guzmán Martínez, an Educational Psychologist. The event will also feature two Latina ‘mommy bloggers’, Paula Zelaya and Caro Mejía, they will share tips for teaching children to play independently and establish a daily routine with children during quarantine.

The event will also feature Rubén La Rosa, a School Psychologist and Gestalt Psychotherapist, who will talk about fears, anxiety and depression focusing on children between 6 and 12 years old.

Additionally, the channel's website, hitn.tv offers content dedicated to encouraging the audience to stay active and relaxed while at home or in quarantine, and includes suggestions for physical exercise, yoga, meditation, as well as creative activities and ideas for the entire family without leaving home.

In an effort to help Spanish speaking families cope through COVID-19, VidaySalud.com is offering a free chat service this month featuring medical experts and psychologists, who will respond to questions and provide general medical orientation, so that users can receive help during the pandemic.

For more information on this: chat free with a specialist.

To join HITN’s live special, visit: https://www.facebook.com/vidaysalud

HITN-TV is a leading Spanish-language media company that offers educational and cultural programming for the whole family. It reaches more than 44 million viewers in the US and Puerto Rico via DIRECTV, DIRECTV NOW, DISH Network, AT&T U-verse TV, Verizon FiOS TV, Comcast, Charter Spectrum, Mediacom, CenturyLink Prism and Altice. For more information, please visit www.hitn.org.


© Business Wire 2020
