HITN Launches Special Electoral Coverage

08/24/2020 | 05:51pm EDT

HITN will launch its Electoral campaign coverage including step by step voting information and daily updates in a multiplatform effort to inform and educate Spanish-speaking families on the importance and power of the US Latino Vote

HITN TV announced its presidential coverage, an educational and informational campaign to encourage the Latino community to participate in the upcoming 2020 election. The campaign aims to help Latinos understand current events in the political arena and provide easy to understand, step by step information on the complex electoral system of the United States and provide important registration and voter education. The campaign starts this month with coverage of the Democratic and Republic conventions, including political analysis and interviews from political experts, and up to date election information across television, social and digital platforms.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200824005640/en/

Michael D. Nieves, President and CEO of HITN (Photo: Business Wire)

Michael D. Nieves, President and CEO of HITN (Photo: Business Wire)

The campaign will be hosted by acclaimed political commentator and host of HITN’s Estudio DC’ Gerson Borrero who will feature interviews and panels from the Democratic and Republican conventions with a special focus on the issues that matter the most to Latino voters.

Michael D. Nieves, President and CEO of HITN, said: “The upcoming 2020 election represents a tremendous opportunity for Latinos to show their strength at the ballot box, and Spanish-language media organizations have a responsibility to provide resources that support civic engagement amongst Latinos.”

This year, Latinos are expected to make up the largest ethnic group, with a rising population of nearly 60 million in the United States. According the Pew Research Center, more than 32 Million Latinos will be eligible to vote in 2020. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, only about 48% of Hispanics eligible to vote did so in the 2016 presidential election.

HITN will make its educational capsules and digital content on the electoral process available to educational institutions and organizations in the U.S. that will further reinforce and raise awareness to the importance of the Latino vote in this presidential election. And as in past presidential elections, HITN will cover the electoral process and will run through Election Day in November.

For more information, visit https://hitn.tv/

HITN-TV is a leading Spanish-language media company that offers educational and cultural programming for the whole family. It reaches more than 44 million homes in the US and Puerto Rico via DIRECTV, AT&T U-verse, AT&T TV, AT&T TV Now, DISH Network, Verizon FiOS TV, Comcast Xfinity, Charter Spectrum, Mediacom, CenturyLink Prism and Altice. Download the “HITN GO” Everywhere App available on Apple, Android, Apple TV and Roku® with a cable subscription. For more information visit: www.hitn.org and follow @HITNtv on social platforms.


© Business Wire 2020
