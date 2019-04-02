HITRUST :® Delivers Streamlined, End-to-End Assessment XChange

HITRUST
Assessment XChange™, a wholly-owned subsidiary of HITRUST, today
introduced updates to its XChange Manager platform providing
organizations with a more streamlined, secure and automated method to
request, track, and receive comprehensive security and privacy
assessment information in addition to continuous monitoring of their
vendors.
To be more in line with how organizations are leveraging the HITRUST
Assessment XChange for their vendors with personally identifiable
information (PII), protected health information (PHI) or other sensitive
information, a new pricing plan allows an unlimited number of vendors to
be assigned to the exchange for a fixed annual fee.
The upgraded version of the XChange Manager, now includes an enhanced
API for greater integration with vendor risk management (VRM), and
governance, risk & compliance (GRC) platforms, more customizable
reporting, and improved workflows between customer, vendor and HITRUST
Assessment XChange onboarding specialists to allow for continuous
monitoring of third parties.
The XChange Manager builds upon HITRUST’s market-leading Assessment
XChange and streamlines a third party’s ability to “Assess Once, Report
Many” with multiple customers through a centralized, secure, digital
platform and eliminating the inefficient processes of fulfilling
proprietary customer assessment requests.
“Determining the effectiveness of a third-party’s information security
controls and regulatory compliance is an ongoing concern for any
organization that leverages outside vendors and business partners,” says
Kevin Charest, divisional SVP and chief information security officer at
Health Care Service Corporation. “The HITRUST Assessment XChange
eliminates the administrative burden in requesting, obtaining and
maintaining assessment information and has become an integral part of
our third-party risk management program.”
The XChange Manager is a component of the HITRUST Assessment XChange
which automates and streamlines the process customers engage when
requesting and receiving third-party security and privacy risk
assessment information. The HITRUST Assessment XChange replaces the
time-consuming and labor-intensive approaches in use by customers who
seek and maintain risk management information from their business
partners, associates and vendors. The XChange Manager can also be
tailored to an organization’s specific contractual and regulatory
requirements.
“By reducing the workload and needless duplication, organizations and
third parties are realizing increased compliance, reduced costs and
greater efficiency,” says Michael Parisi, vice president of Assurance
Strategy and Community Development. “The XChange platform provides
organizations insightful analysis and monitoring of their third party’s
assessment and information risk posture.”
About HITRUST Assessment XChange
Founded in 2018, HITRUST Assessment XChange™ LLC is a wholly owned
subsidiary of HITRUST Services Corp. The HITRUST Assessment XChange™ is
designed to be an extension of an organization’s third-party risk
management program. The XChange streamlines and simplifies the process
of managing and maintaining risk assessment and compliance information
from third parties. With the XChange, organizations will maintain
constant visibility into their third parties’ assessment status before,
during, and after the assessment process ensuring organizations
effectively manage and understand risk across the third parties'
ecosystem.
For more information, visit www.hitrustax.com
