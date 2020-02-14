HIV Therapeutics Market 2019-2023 | Growing Awareness About HIV and Increasing Number of Initiatives to End the HIV Epidemic to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the HIV therapeutics market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.44 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Growing awareness about HIV and increasing number of initiatives to end the HIV epidemic has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, high cost of antiretroviral therapies might hamper market growth.
HIV Therapeutics Market 2019-2023: Segmentation
HIV Therapeutics Market is segmented as below:
Type
-
Combination Therapy
-
Monotherapy
Product
-
Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors
-
Protease Inhibitors
-
Fusion Inhibitors
-
Integrase Inhibitors
-
Coreceptor Antagonists
Geographic segmentation
-
North America
-
Europe
-
Asia
-
ROW
HIV Therapeutics Market 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our HIV therapeutics market report covers the following areas:
-
HIV Therapeutics Market Size
-
HIV Therapeutics Market Trends
-
HIV Therapeutics Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies advances in diagnostic testing for HIV as one of the prime reasons driving the HIV therapeutics market growth during the next few years.
HIV Therapeutics Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the HIV therapeutics market, including some of the vendors such as AbbVie Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Lupin Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., Mylan NV, Pfizer Inc. and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the HIV therapeutics market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
HIV Therapeutics Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights
-
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
-
Detailed information on factors that will assist HIV therapeutics market growth during the next five years
-
Estimation of the HIV therapeutics market size and its contribution to the parent market
-
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
-
The growth of the HIV therapeutics market
-
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
-
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of HIV therapeutics market vendors
