HJF Names New Senior Vice President of Program Operations

The Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military
Medicine, Inc. (HJF) announced today that it has named Wendy Dean, M.D.,
as Senior Vice President of Program Operations. She will be a member of
the organization’s executive team, reporting to President and CEO Joseph
Caravalho, Jr., M.D.
Dean will be responsible for leading a program operations office that is
dynamic, flexible and focused on providing the highest level of support
to HJF’s internal and external partners. She joins HJF from the U.S.
Army where she was the medical officer for the Tissue Injury and
Regenerative Medicine Program Management Office. There, Dean oversaw
more than 30 clinical trials as well as drove national meetings in
ethics and reimbursement.
“I’m excited to have Dr. Dean join the executive team to lead our
program operations office. She has a wealth of clinical and
translational research experience in both academic and government
settings, all of which she will bring to bear to advance military
medicine,” Caravalho said. “I consider HJF very fortunate to have Wendy
alongside the other talented men and women working here for the benefit
of our Nation’s warfighters.”
Prior to her time in the Tissue Injury and Regenerative Medicine Program
Management Office, Dean spent 15 years in clinical practice as a
psychiatrist and in emergency medicine. Dean received her medical
doctorate from the University of Massachusetts in 1991.
“I’m honored and excited to serve in this role,” said Dean. “I look
forward to the opportunity to lead HJF’s program operations team in
providing outstanding support to military medical research. I cannot
imagine a better mission.”
