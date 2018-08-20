Log in
HJF Names New Senior Vice President of Program Operations

08/20/2018

The Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine, Inc. (HJF) announced today that it has named Wendy Dean, M.D., as Senior Vice President of Program Operations. She will be a member of the organization’s executive team, reporting to President and CEO Joseph Caravalho, Jr., M.D.

Dean will be responsible for leading a program operations office that is dynamic, flexible and focused on providing the highest level of support to HJF’s internal and external partners. She joins HJF from the U.S. Army where she was the medical officer for the Tissue Injury and Regenerative Medicine Program Management Office. There, Dean oversaw more than 30 clinical trials as well as drove national meetings in ethics and reimbursement.

“I’m excited to have Dr. Dean join the executive team to lead our program operations office. She has a wealth of clinical and translational research experience in both academic and government settings, all of which she will bring to bear to advance military medicine,” Caravalho said. “I consider HJF very fortunate to have Wendy alongside the other talented men and women working here for the benefit of our Nation’s warfighters.”

Prior to her time in the Tissue Injury and Regenerative Medicine Program Management Office, Dean spent 15 years in clinical practice as a psychiatrist and in emergency medicine. Dean received her medical doctorate from the University of Massachusetts in 1991.

“I’m honored and excited to serve in this role,” said Dean. “I look forward to the opportunity to lead HJF’s program operations team in providing outstanding support to military medical research. I cannot imagine a better mission.”

The Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine, Inc. (HJF) is a private, not-for-profit organization established in 1983 and authorized by the U.S. Congress. We partner to advance medicine for the mutual benefit of military and civilian health. www.hjf.org.


