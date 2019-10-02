Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HK stocks close lower as global growth, protests worries weigh

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 05:30am EDT
An investor looks at computer screens showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shares in Hong Kong ended lower on Wednesday, having touched a four-week trough earlier in the session, as poor U.S. data stoked fears of a slowdown in the world's largest economy, while continued local unrest hurt investor sentiment.

The Hang Seng closed 0.2% lower at 26,042.69 points, paring some losses after hitting its lowest level since Sept. 4 in early trade. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index <.HSCE> also fell 0.2%.

Energy shares <.HSCIE> dipped 0.5%, the IT sector <.HSCIIT> lost 0.7%, the financial sector <.HSNF> fell 0.3% and the property sector <.HSNP> rose 0.9%.

Fears of a U.S. economic slowdown grew after the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) index of factory activity, one of the most closely watched data on U.S. manufacturing, dropped 1.3 points to 47.8, the lowest level since June 2009. [nL2N26L0OS]

The S&P 500 touched four-week lows overnight. In Asia, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index <.MIAPJ0000PUS> fell by 0.8%, while Japan's Nikkei index <.N225> closed down 0.5%. [.N] [MKTS/GLOB]

China's financial markets are closed for the week for the National Day holiday. [nL5N26L1WO][.SS]

"With A-shares closed, the U.S. stock market's movement is the main point of reference for the Hang Seng Index," analysts at CHIEF Group wrote in a note on Wednesday, adding that U.S. economic data due this week, such as private sector jobs figures <USADP=ECI>, may also sway the Hong Kong market.

In Hong Kong, police shot the first protester with live ammunition in almost four months of unrest on Tuesday, in some of the most widespread violence since the disruptions erupted in early June. [nL3N26M2JC]

Hong Kong will report August retail sales <HKRSL=ECI> shortly after the stock market closes.

Citi's analysts said in a note on Wednesday the numbers may "decline very sharply" amid the protracted protests, global trade tensions and yuan depreciation, which hurt mainland Chinese tourists' spending power.

About 1.2 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded. The volume traded in the previous trading session was 1.34 billion.

(Reporting by Noah Sin; Editing by Aditya Soni)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.28% 26573.04 Delayed Quote.13.91%
HANG SENG -0.10% 26014.57 Real-time Quote.0.75%
NASDAQ 100 -0.84% 7684.142165 Delayed Quote.21.35%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.13% 7908.684593 Delayed Quote.19.66%
NIKKEI 225 -0.49% 21778.61 Real-time Quote.9.31%
S&P 500 -1.23% 2940.25 Delayed Quote.17.29%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:04aCAPITALA FINANCE CORP. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:04aVAREX IMAGING CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06:04aPERFORMANCE FOOD GROUP CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:04aCIVEO CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:04aCOSTAR GROUP, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:03aNUANCE COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:03aSENECA FINANCIAL CORP. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year (form 8-K)
AQ
06:03aDELEK US HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:03aHIREQUEST, INC. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06:03aREVIV3 PROCARE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VISA, MASTERCARD RECONSIDER BACKING FACEBOOK'S LIBRA: WSJ
2ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Huawei phones lose access to install Google's apps - Bloomberg
3SOFTBANK CORP : SOFTBANK : Fitch downgrades WeWork after aborted IPO leaves financing hole
4WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
5Surprise drop in U.S. crude stocks lifts oil prices

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group