HK survey shows increasing majority back pro-democracy goals, smaller support for protest movement

Aug 30 (Reuters) - A growing majority of people in Hong Kong
support the pro-democracy movement's goals after China
introduced a national security law for the city, but backing for
the protest movement was a smaller 44%, a survey conducted for
Reuters showed.
Demonstrations have been far fewer and smaller than the mass
protests that rocked the Chinese-ruled city in the second half
of 2019, largely because of coronavirus-related restrictions on
gatherings and the impact of the sweeping new law, analysts say.
The survey taken by the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research
Institute (HKPORI) was the first since the law was passed in the
Asian financial centre on June 30.
It found nearly 60% of people were opposed to the security
law, up from about 57% in HKPORI's previous survey in June, when
few of the details were known.
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam's office and China’s
Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, which comes under the State
Council, or cabinet, did not respond to requests for comment
about the results of the survey.
Ivan Choy, senior lecturer at Chinese University of Hong
Kong's department of government and public administration, said
public attitudes shifted after the new security law was
implemented.
“Now there are more concerns when you ask people to come
out" to protest, he said, adding that police arrests have
triggered "more anger in society."
Police said they had arrested 25 people, as of August 20,
including protesters, activists and a media tycoon under the new
law, which makes crimes of secession, subversion, terrorism and
collusion with foreign forces punishable with up to life in
prison.
The Hong Kong Police Force did not respond to a request to
comment on the impact of the arrests on public opinion.
The government has said the law was needed to plug holes in
national security exposed by the protests and to restore
stability in Hong Kong. The survey found public support for the
law was slightly over 31%.
Critics say the legislation further eroded the wide-ranging
freedoms promised to the former British colony on its return to
Chinese rule in 1997 under a one country, two systems agreement.
The latest survey asked: How much do you support or oppose
the pro-democracy protest movement? The responses showed support
at about 44%.
The question replaced one in the June survey that asked:
Generally speaking, how much do you support or oppose the
protest movement surrounding the extradition bill? The responses
showed support at about 51%.
Drawing firm conclusions from the near seven percentage
point drop was difficult due to uncertainty over the impact of
the changed wording, Robert Chung, head of HKPORI said.
The changes were made because the extradition bill has faded
as an issue as it has been withdrawn.
For the poll, 1,007 respondents were randomly surveyed by
telephone. The results, which had a margin of error of plus or
minus 3.2 percentage points as in previous polls, were weighted
according to the latest population figures.
SHARED ASPIRATIONS
While protests have been smaller and less frequent, the poll
showed backing for the pro-democracy movement's key aspirations
has risen.
Support for the request for an independent commission of
inquiry to look into how police handled the demonstrations saw a
rise of roughly 4 percentage points to 70%.
The police did not respond to a request to comment on the
level of public support for an independent inquiry.
Police and the government have repeatedly said they used
minimum force, that their sole goal was to restore law and
order, and that there were adequate existing mechanisms to
prevent and punish any indiscipline.
Support for universal suffrage, another key demand, remains
strong with the backing of 63% of Hong Kong citizens, about the
same as in the June poll.
Support for amnesty for the arrested protesters rose to
almost 50%, up five percentage points since June.
Lam remains unpopular with 58% of respondents saying she
should resign, little changed from the June poll. Nevertheless,
that's an improvement over perceptions in March, when 63% of
respondents said she should resign.
Opposition to the pro-democracy movement's demands inched
down to 19% from 21.5%.
The survey also showed that support for the idea of Hong
Kong independence, which is anathema to Beijing and a focal
point of the new legislation, remained at about 20% while
opposition to independence hovered slightly below 60%.
HKPORI has conducted four polls for Reuters on how residents
of the city regarded the protest movement. The previous surveys
were conducted in December, March, and June.
Last month, police searched its offices, citing "a report
from the public that the computer system of a polling
organisation was suspected of being hacked and some personal
information of the public was leaked."
At the time, HKPORI was helping organise an unofficial
primaries vote for the pro-democracy camp to choose candidates
for the legislative election, an operation the government and
Beijing said may have violated the new security law.
The pollster had said it would cooperate with the police
investigation, which it had hoped would be "impartial".
UNHAPPINESS OVER POSTPONED VOTE
The latest survey showed just over half of the respondents
were unhappy with the Hong Kong government's move to postpone
the legislative election by a year. It had been scheduled for
September.
The government said the postponement was ordered due to
worries about rising numbers of coronavirus cases, and denied
there was any political motive.
The survey shows opposition candidates could have done well.
"The poll results show the more suppression from the
government, the higher the opposition," said Ming Sing,
associate professor of social sciences at Hong Kong University
of Science and Technology.
Authorities in Hong Kong and Beijing have repeatedly
rejected the notion that they were suppressing Hong Kong
citizens.
They say Hong Kong's wide-ranging rights and freedoms remain
intact and protected by law, and that defending national
security was China's unquestionable sovereign right.
