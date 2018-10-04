HKBN : HK Tramways, Cody OOH and HKBNES Reinvent Tram Shelters with Free Wi-Fi Service

For immediate release

HK Tramways, Cody OOH and HKBNES Reinvent Tram Shelters with Free Wi-Fi Service

(Hong Kong - 4 October 2018) HKBN Enterprise Solutions Limited ("HKBNES") is pleased to announce the successful launch and implementation of "HEREWIFIFREE", a high-speed public Wi-Fi network with high usability and acclaim, in association with Hong Kong Tramways ("Tramways") and Cody OUT OF HOME ("Cody OOH").

This project is a first public free Wi-Fi with unlimited sessions of usage for HKBNES to be conceived and executed in association with a public transport utility, and the longest standing one with a great heritage in Hong Kong Tramways. The service is built around a "Community Wi-Fi" concept, providing convenient and reliable network connections for tram passengers as well as commuters in the vicinity of 9 key Tram Shelters located along the busiest shopping, commercial and residential centers on Hong Kong Island.

Ever since its pilot run which inaugurated in May 2018, usage levels have grown by 40% by the end of August, which has been fueled by a through-the-line campaign on Tram Shelters as well as social media. Meanwhile, users also embrace the "unlimited usage session" enhancement launched in June 2018.

The launch of public free Wi-Fi on Tram Shelters also serves to "digitize" the Tram Shelters ad network.

During the past few months, this new generation "Outdoor to Online" platform received substantial advertiser support from Pocari Sweat, Daikin Air Conditioners, Aquarius, Myanmar Airlines and Authentic Tea House Drink. HKBNES customers will also be offered preferential rates for participation.

"Hong Kong Tramways is pleased to collaborate with HKBNES and Cody OOH in order to offer innovative services. The high quality and the user-friendly experience of the free Wi-Fi solution are valued by the tram passengers, pedestrians and retail communities in the near vicinity. We aim to keep contributing to a smarter city thanks to our Tram Shelters network." said Mr. Antoine Sambin, Hong Kong Tramways' Commercial & Corporate Affairs Manager.

Mr. Sammy Choi, Managing Director of Cody OOH said, "In pursuit of providing meaningful and relevant connections with commuters, the new free Wi-Fi solution not only provides fast and reliable connectivity for the general public but integrates seamlessly with Tram Shelter advertising facilitating online engagement and analytics in addition to its tremendous impact, unique positioning and immense traffic exposure."

Mr. Mikron Ng, HKBN Ltd. Co-Owner and HKBN Director -- Residential Services and Enterprise Solutions said, "We are happy to support this hi-speed free Wi-Fi service to bring Hong Kongers speedy and convenient online connectivity. Our partnership with Tramways and Cody OOH is another example of how we showcase our win-win-win model in which Tramway passengers, Cody OOH customers and our corporate customers can all benefit."

"HEREWIFIFREE" free Wi-Fi service is available at areas along these 9 Tram Shelters:

• Pennington Street in Causeway Bay (Tram Shelter #46W)

• Paterson Street in Causeway Bay (Tram Shelter #48W)

• Percival Street in Causeway Bay (Tram Shelter #51E)

• Foo Ming Street in Causeway Bay (Tram Shelter #105)

• O'Brien Road in Wan Chai (Tram Shelter #43E)

• Pedder Street in Central (Tram Shelter #27E)

• Jubilee Street in Central (Tram Shelter #25E)

• Gilman Street in Sheung Wan (Tram Shelter #74W)

• Man Wah Lane in Sheung Wan (Tram Shelter #76W)

