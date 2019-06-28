Log in
HKC International : Announcement of Annual Results for the Year Ended 31st March 2019 (28 June 2019)

06/28/2019 | 05:26am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HKC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

香 港 通 訊 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 248)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2019

The board of directors (the "board") of HKC International Holdings Limited (the "company") is pleased to announce the audited consolidated results of the company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "group") for the year ended 31st March, 2019 together with audited comparative figures for the year ended 31st March, 2018 as follows:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31st March, 2019

2019

2018

Note

HK$'000

HK$'000

(restated)

Revenue

4

283,113

253,899

Cost of sales

(238,962)

(206,715)

Gross profit

44,151

47,184

Other income and gains

5

5,178

4,133

Other losses

6

-

(3,600)

Fair value gain on investment properties

7,620

10,190

Fair value loss on financial asset

(121)

through profit or loss

-

Selling and distribution expenses

(13,184)

(10,888)

Administrative and other operating expenses

(40,188)

(48,327)

Finance costs

7

(2,328)

(2,116)

Profit/(loss) before taxation

8

1,128

(3,424)

Tax expense

9

(87)

(124)

Profit/(loss) for the year attributable to

equity holders of the company

1,041

(3,548)

  • For identification purpose only

1

2019

2018

Note

HK$'000

HK$'000

(restated)

Other comprehensive income/(expense)

Item that will not be reclassified subsequently

to profit or loss

Surplus on revaluation of leasehold land and

buildings upon transfer to investment properties

-

36,594

Item that may be reclassified subsequently

to profit or loss

Exchange differences on translation

of overseas operations

(214)

1,331

Other comprehensive (expense)/income for the year

(214)

37,925

Total comprehensive income attributable

to equity holders of the company

827

34,377

PROFIT/(LOSS) PER SHARE - (HK CENTS)

- basic and diluted

10

0.08 cents

(0.28)cents

2

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 31st March, 2019

2019

2018

Note

HK$'000

HK$'000

(restated)

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

55,560

Property, plant and equipment

56,456

Investment properties

217,540

209,920

Available-for-sale financial assets

-

2,247

Financial assets designated at fair value

2,247

through other comprehensive income

-

275,347

268,623

CURRENT ASSETS

22,180

Inventories

35,427

Contract assets

12,136

-

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

413

534

Gross amounts due from customers for contract work

-

15,042

Debtors, deposits and prepayments

11

49,437

59,223

Tax recoverable

-

21

Cash and bank balances

28,870

30,350

113,036

140,597

CURRENT LIABILITIES

15,745

Creditors and accrued charges

12

18,584

Contract liability

5,231

-

Obligations under finance leases

80

80

Bank borrowings

70,662

89,281

Tax payable

262

154

Receipt in advance

-

2,593

91,980

110,692

NET CURRENT ASSETS

21,056

29,905

TOTAL ASSETS LESS

CURRENT LIABILITIES

296,403

298,528

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

258

Obligations under finance leases

348

Deferred tax liabilities

168

168

426

516

NET ASSETS

295,977

298,012

3

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 31st March, 2019

2019

2018

HK$'000 HK$'000

(restated)

CAPITAL AND RESERVES

Share capital

12,453

12,453

Reserves

283,524

285,559

TOTAL EQUITY

295,977

298,012

4

NOTES ON THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

  1. BASIS OF PREPARATION
    These consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") (which also include Hong Kong Accounting Standards ("HKASs") and Interpretations ("HK-Int")) issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA"), accounting principles generally accepted in Hong Kong and the disclosure requirements of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance. These consolidated financial statements also comply with the applicable disclosure provisions of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("the Listing Rules"). They have been prepared under the historical cost convention, except for certain financial instruments and investment properties, which have been measured at fair values. These consolidated financial statements are presented in Hong Kong Dollars ("HK$") and all values are rounded to the nearest thousand except where otherwise indicated.
  2. ADOPTION OF NEW AND REVISED HONG KONG FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS ("HKFRSs")
    The group has adopted the following HKFRSs issued by the HKICPA for the first time in the current year.
    • HKFRS 9, Financial instruments
    • HKFRS 15, Revenue from contracts with customers
  1. HKFRS 9, Financial instruments
    HKFRS 9 replaced HKAS 39 "Financial instruments: recognition and measurement". It sets out the requirements for recognising and measuring financial assets, financial liabilities and some contracts to buy or sell non-financial items.
    HKFRS 9 categories financial assets into three principal classification categories: measured at amortised cost, at fair value through other comprehensive income (FVOCI) and at fair value through profit or loss (FVPL). These supersede HKAS 39's categories of held-to-maturity investments, loans and receivables, available-for-sale ("AFS") financial assets and financial assets measured at FVPL. The classification of financial assets under HKFRS 9 is based on the business model under which the financial asset is managed and its contractual cash flow characteristics.
    As at 1st April, 2018, HK$2,247,000 were reclassified from AFS investments to financial assets designated at FVOCI. These financial assets are not held for trading and not expected to be sold in the foreseeable future.
    HKFRS 9 replaced HKAS 39 "Financial instruments: recognition and measurement". It replaces the "incurred loss" model in HKAS 39 within the "expected credit loss" (ECL) model. The ECL model requires an ongoing measurement of credit risk associated with a financial asset and therefore recognises ECLs earlier than under the "incurred loss" accounting model in HKAS 39.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKC International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 09:25:04 UTC
