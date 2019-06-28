HKC International : Announcement of Annual Results for the Year Ended 31st March 2019 (28 June 2019)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HKC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

香 港 通 訊 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 248)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2019

The board of directors (the "board") of HKC International Holdings Limited (the "company") is pleased to announce the audited consolidated results of the company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "group") for the year ended 31st March, 2019 together with audited comparative figures for the year ended 31st March, 2018 as follows:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31st March, 2019

2019 2018 Note HK$'000 HK$'000 (restated) Revenue 4 283,113 253,899 Cost of sales (238,962) (206,715) Gross profit 44,151 47,184 Other income and gains 5 5,178 4,133 Other losses 6 - (3,600) Fair value gain on investment properties 7,620 10,190 Fair value loss on financial asset (121) through profit or loss - Selling and distribution expenses (13,184) (10,888) Administrative and other operating expenses (40,188) (48,327) Finance costs 7 (2,328) (2,116) Profit/(loss) before taxation 8 1,128 (3,424) Tax expense 9 (87) (124) Profit/(loss) for the year attributable to equity holders of the company 1,041 (3,548)