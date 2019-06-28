|
HKC International : Announcement of Annual Results for the Year Ended 31st March 2019 (28 June 2019)
06/28/2019 | 05:26am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
HKC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
香 港 通 訊 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司 *
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 248)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2019
The board of directors (the "board") of HKC International Holdings Limited (the "company") is pleased to announce the audited consolidated results of the company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "group") for the year ended 31st March, 2019 together with audited comparative figures for the year ended 31st March, 2018 as follows:
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the year ended 31st March, 2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
Note
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
|
|
|
|
(restated)
|
Revenue
|
4
|
283,113
|
253,899
|
Cost of sales
|
|
(238,962)
|
(206,715)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
44,151
|
|
47,184
|
Other income and gains
|
5
|
5,178
|
4,133
|
Other losses
|
6
|
-
|
(3,600)
|
Fair value gain on investment properties
|
|
7,620
|
10,190
|
Fair value loss on financial asset
|
|
(121)
|
|
|
through profit or loss
|
|
-
|
Selling and distribution expenses
|
|
(13,184)
|
(10,888)
|
Administrative and other operating expenses
|
|
(40,188)
|
(48,327)
|
Finance costs
|
7
|
(2,328)
|
(2,116)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit/(loss) before taxation
|
8
|
1,128
|
|
(3,424)
|
Tax expense
|
9
|
(87)
|
(124)
|
Profit/(loss) for the year attributable to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
equity holders of the company
|
|
1,041
|
|
(3,548)
-
For identification purpose only
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
Note
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
|
|
|
|
(restated)
|
Other comprehensive income/(expense)
|
|
|
|
|
Item that will not be reclassified subsequently
|
|
|
|
|
to profit or loss
|
|
|
|
|
Surplus on revaluation of leasehold land and
|
|
|
|
|
buildings upon transfer to investment properties
|
|
-
|
36,594
|
Item that may be reclassified subsequently
|
|
|
|
|
to profit or loss
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange differences on translation
|
|
|
|
|
of overseas operations
|
|
(214)
|
1,331
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive (expense)/income for the year
|
|
(214)
|
37,925
|
Total comprehensive income attributable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
to equity holders of the company
|
|
827
|
|
34,377
|
PROFIT/(LOSS) PER SHARE - (HK CENTS)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- basic and diluted
|
10
|
0.08 cents
|
(0.28)cents
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at 31st March, 2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
Note
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
|
|
|
|
(restated)
|
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
55,560
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
56,456
|
Investment properties
|
|
217,540
|
209,920
|
Available-for-sale financial assets
|
|
-
|
2,247
|
Financial assets designated at fair value
|
|
2,247
|
|
through other comprehensive income
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
275,347
|
|
268,623
|
CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
22,180
|
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
35,427
|
Contract assets
|
|
12,136
|
-
|
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|
|
413
|
534
|
Gross amounts due from customers for contract work
|
|
-
|
15,042
|
Debtors, deposits and prepayments
|
11
|
49,437
|
59,223
|
Tax recoverable
|
|
-
|
21
|
Cash and bank balances
|
|
28,870
|
30,350
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
113,036
|
|
140,597
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
15,745
|
|
|
Creditors and accrued charges
|
12
|
|
18,584
|
Contract liability
|
|
5,231
|
-
|
Obligations under finance leases
|
|
80
|
80
|
Bank borrowings
|
|
70,662
|
89,281
|
Tax payable
|
|
262
|
154
|
Receipt in advance
|
|
-
|
2,593
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
91,980
|
|
110,692
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
21,056
|
|
29,905
|
TOTAL ASSETS LESS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
296,403
|
|
298,528
|
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
258
|
|
|
Obligations under finance leases
|
|
|
348
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
168
|
168
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
426
|
|
516
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET ASSETS
|
|
295,977
|
|
298,012
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at 31st March, 2019
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
HK$'000 HK$'000
|
|
|
|
(restated)
|
CAPITAL AND RESERVES
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
12,453
|
12,453
|
Reserves
|
283,524
|
285,559
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL EQUITY
|
295,977
|
|
298,012
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOTES ON THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
-
BASIS OF PREPARATION
These consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") (which also include Hong Kong Accounting Standards ("HKASs") and Interpretations ("HK-Int")) issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA"), accounting principles generally accepted in Hong Kong and the disclosure requirements of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance. These consolidated financial statements also comply with the applicable disclosure provisions of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("the Listing Rules"). They have been prepared under the historical cost convention, except for certain financial instruments and investment properties, which have been measured at fair values. These consolidated financial statements are presented in Hong Kong Dollars ("HK$") and all values are rounded to the nearest thousand except where otherwise indicated.
-
ADOPTION OF NEW AND REVISED HONG KONG FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS ("HKFRSs")
The group has adopted the following HKFRSs issued by the HKICPA for the first time in the current year.
-
-
HKFRS 9, Financial instruments
-
HKFRS 15, Revenue from contracts with customers
-
HKFRS 9, Financial instruments
HKFRS 9 replaced HKAS 39 "Financial instruments: recognition and measurement". It sets out the requirements for recognising and measuring financial assets, financial liabilities and some contracts to buy or sell non-financial items.
HKFRS 9 categories financial assets into three principal classification categories: measured at amortised cost, at fair value through other comprehensive income (FVOCI) and at fair value through profit or loss (FVPL). These supersede HKAS 39's categories of held-to-maturity investments, loans and receivables, available-for-sale ("AFS") financial assets and financial assets measured at FVPL. The classification of financial assets under HKFRS 9 is based on the business model under which the financial asset is managed and its contractual cash flow characteristics.
As at 1st April, 2018, HK$2,247,000 were reclassified from AFS investments to financial assets designated at FVOCI. These financial assets are not held for trading and not expected to be sold in the foreseeable future.
HKFRS 9 replaced HKAS 39 "Financial instruments: recognition and measurement". It replaces the "incurred loss" model in HKAS 39 within the "expected credit loss" (ECL) model. The ECL model requires an ongoing measurement of credit risk associated with a financial asset and therefore recognises ECLs earlier than under the "incurred loss" accounting model in HKAS 39.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
HKC International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 09:25:04 UTC
|
|