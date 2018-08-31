HKC International : Poll Results of the Annual General Meeting Held on 31 August 2018 (31 August 2018)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HKC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 香港通訊國際控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 248)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 31 AUGUST, 2018

At the annual general meeting ("AGM") of HKC International Holdings Limited (the "Company") held on 31 August, 2018, all the proposed resolutions as set out in the Notice of AGM dated 18 July, 2018 were voted on by poll.

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued shares of the Company was 1,245,331,256 shares, which was the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against all the resolutions at the AGM. No shareholders were required to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions proposed at the AGM.

The Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Pilare Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer at the AGM for the purpose of vote-taking. The poll results were as follows:

Ordinary Resolutions Number of Votes For Against 1. To receive and approve the audited consolidated financial statements and the report of the directors and the independent auditor's report for the year ended 31 March, 2018. 755,636,509 (100%) 0 (0%)

Ordinary Resolutions Number of Votes For Against 2. To declare a final dividend of HK 0.2 cents per share for the year ended 31 March, 2018. 755,636,509 (100%) 0 (0%) 3.(a) To re-elect the retiring director Mr. Ip Man Hon as an executive director of the Company. 755,636,509 (100%) 0 (0%) 3.(b) To re-elect Mr. Chiu Ngar Wing as an independent non-executive director of the Company, who has already served the Company for more than nine years. 755,636,509 (100%) 0 (0%) 3.(c) To re-elect Dr. Chu Chor Lup as an independent non-executive director of the Company, who has already served the Company for more than nine years. 755,636,509 (100%) 0 (0%) 3.(d) To authorize the board of directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the directors of the Company. 755,636,509 (100%) 0 (0%) 4. To re-appoint Li, Tang, Chen & Co. as the Company's auditors and authorize the board of directors of the Company to fix their remuneration. 755,636,509 (100%) 0 (0%) 5. To grant a general mandate to the directors of the Company to allot, issue or otherwise, deal with the Company's unissued shares of HK$0.01 each in the share capital of the Company, the aggregate nominal amount of which shall not exceed 20% of the aggregate nominal amount of issued share capital of the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution. 755,636,509 (100%) 0 (0%)

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the resolutions, all of the above resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions.

By order of the Board

HKC International Holdings Limited

Wu Kwok Lam Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 31 August, 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors comprises Mr. Chan Chung Yee, Hubert, Mr. Chan Chung Yin, Roy, Mr. Chan Ming Him, Denny, Mr. Wu Kwok Lam, Mr. Ip Man Hon and Ms. Chow So Fan, Candy as executive directors and Mr. Chiu Ngar Wing, Dr. Chu Chor Lup and Dr. Law Ka Hung as independent non-executive directors.