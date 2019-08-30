HKIA Architecture Exhibition in Los Angeles “Island__Peninsula”

Glamor, Efficiency, Orderliness & Constant Change: Making of the Hong Kong Architecture Landscape

Organized by The Hong Kong Institute of Architects (HKIA) with Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region as the lead Sponsor and fully supported by Chinachem Group, the Los Angeles Architecture Exhibition “Island__Peninsula” will be staged in Los Angeles from 19th September till 2nd October this year.

The 14-day public exhibition aims to bring the unique Hong Kong Architecture to Los Angeles. The Exhibition is set in an attempt to compare the contrasting city fabrics of Hong Kong and Los Angeles and to dissect the 4 core values underneath the unique “Hong Kong-style” Architecture, namely “Glamor, Efficiency, Orderliness and Constant Change”, which give rise to the 14 ways of “Hong Kong-style” Architecture. A total of 16 exhibits will cover all sorts of development foundation of “Hong Kong-style” Architecture as they resonate through community facilities, homes, streetscape, and traditional architectural craft, etc. and displayed in the form of “islands” and “peninsulas”. These exhibits are not only infiltrated with architectural elements, but also literature and new media art which make the exhibition extraordinary!

The “Island__Peninsula” Architecture Exhibition couples with the concurrent “Think Asia Think Hong Kong” mega promotion organized by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council and Hong Kong Tourism Board. At the same time, the Exhibition will also bring out the message of "Inheriting Culture and Building the Future". The Organizer, the Hong Kong Institute of Architects, is keen to look into the Asian market for opportunities and introduce Hong Kong's creative industries and services. Furthermore, the exhibition is fully supported by Chinachem Group to promote local art and multimedia creation.

HKIA Architecture Exhibition “Island__Peninsula”

Exhibition Schedule

Date: 19 September 2019 – 2 October 2019

Opening Hours: 10am – 8pm Daily (Free Admission)

Location: Outdoor space at Oasis, Westfield Century City

10250 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90067, USA

Concurrent Forum

Theme: Extreme Verticality vs. Endless Horizontality

Date: 21 September 2019

Time: 1:30pm – 5.30pm (Free Admission)

Location: Auditorium, The Fowler Museum, University of California, Los Angeles, 308 Charles E Young Dr N, Los Angeles, CA 90024, USA

