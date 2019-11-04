Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

HKMA says financial system strong; Exchange Fund third-quarter investment income drops

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 01:59am EST
An attendant walks outside the entrance to Hong Kong Monetary Authority in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong's banking system is in strong shape and dollar peg does not need to change, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Monday, dismissing rumours that months of often violent protests have undermined the city's financial stability.

Hong Kong slid into recession for the first time in a decade in the third quarter amid protests against what is seen as Beijing’s tightening grip on the Asian financial centre.

HKMA Chief Executive Eddie Yue said the Authority had the commitment and ample resources to maintain city's monetary and financial stability and there was no need to change the peg of the Hong Kong dollar to the U.S. dollar.

"Hong Kong dollar has been stable, the Linked Exchange Rate System (LERS) will not and does not need to change," Yue said during a presentation at the Legislative Council of Hong Kong, or LegCo.

He urged the public not to listen to rumours aimed at spreading unease.

"Hong Kong will not implement capital and foreign exchange control," Yue said, reiterating there has been no noticeable fund outflows from the Hong Kong banking system during the quarter.

Hong Kong's Exchange Fund, which is used to back the Hong Kong dollar, posted a 55% drop in third quarter investment income from the previous quarter.

The HKMA is the key manager of the Exchange Fund, which is under the control of the financial secretary and invests in equities, bonds, foreign exchange and other securities and assets.

The Exchange Fund posted an investment income of HK$20.2 billion ($2.58 billion) compared with an investment gain of HK$9.5 billion in the year earlier period.

The Exchange fund recorded an investment income of HK$198.6 billion in Jan-Sept period this year, up 346% from the same period in 2018.

The Fund saw gains on bonds of HK$106.3 billion for the first nine months, a jump of 264% from a year earlier.

However, Hong Kong equities recorded an HK$12.3 billion investment loss in the third quarter, the second quarterly loss in a row.

MACAU COMPETITION

As part of China's plan to integrate Hong Kong and cities in neighbouring Guangdong province, Macau has been exploring setting up a yuan-denominated stock market, Reuters reported in June.

Yue said Hong Kong had experimented with yuan shares before, but the lack of liquidity versus Hong Kong Dollar stocks made it challenging, and there was also question over whether the local yuan pool was large enough to support this market.

"We have been studying with the (Hong Kong stock) exchange and Securities Futures Commission on whether there is the room or opportune moment to allow more Hong Kong's renminbi-denominated shares, to allow (this market) to better flourish."

Global index providers such as MSCI have added yuan-denominated assets to their widely-tracked benchmarks in recent years.

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu, Donny Kwok and Noah Sin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Lincoln Feast.)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MSCI 4.84% 245.91 Delayed Quote.66.80%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:59aHKMA says financial system strong; Exchange Fund third-quarter investment income drops
RE
01:58aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Chinese mainland rolls out measures to further boost economic, cultural ties with Taiwan
PU
01:56aAsian shares climb to 14-week highs on hopes U.S., China getting close to trade deal
RE
01:52a'STILL TIME' FOR THAILAND TO SOLVE U.S. DUTY-FREE ISSUE : U.S. commerce secretary
RE
01:52aAsia-wide trade pact on course despite India, Thailand says
RE
01:52aINDIA TO CONTINUE TALKS ON RCEP TRADE DEAL : Australian minister
RE
01:39aTHE CENTRAL BANK PUBLISHES 'RECENT ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTS : Highlights of 2019 and Prospects for 2020'
PU
01:39aMINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IN : PM's meeting with Japanese PM Shinzo Abe
PU
01:36aANALYST RESEARCH GIVES WIDE RANGE FOR ARAMCO VALUATION : sources
RE
01:29aAsian shares climb to 14-week highs on hopes U.S., China getting close to trade deal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARAMCO: the oil colossus
2Saudi Aramco kick-starts what could be world's biggest IPO, offers scant details
3U.S. MAY NOT NEED TO IMPOSE AUTO TARIFFS THIS MONTH: Bloomberg, citing Ross
4Asian shares climb to 14-week highs on hopes U.S., China getting close to trade deal
5Thailand says new Asian trade deal to be signed in 2020
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group