HKSTP's Global Acceleration Academy Invites Participants for the International Track of Creatineer Competition 2019

AI and Robotic Talent from around the world have the opportunity to win up to US$ 280,000 business support and business immersion trip to Hong Kong

The Global Acceleration Academy (GAA), HKSTP’s international business acceleration programme, is partnering with SIASUN Robot & Automation (SIASUN) to organise the International Track of the International Creatineer Competition 2019. Introduced for the first time at the competition, the organisers are calling for AI and robotics talents from around the world to submit their entries and take the opportunity to win up to US$280,000 business support funding and business immersion trip to Hong Kong.

The competition theme is on innovations that can best illustrate the relationship between technology and humans. The International track covers four regions including Europe, North America, South East Asia and East Asia, with support from regional co-organisers: Chrysalix RoboValley Fund, TechBridge Ventures and Mizuho Financial Group.

This is the fourth year that HKSTP collaborates with SIASUN to organise the competition. Through this engagement, HKSTP hopes to explore and attract more innovative and outstanding talent from overseas, and help them transform their technologies into practical solutions that have commercial and local value for Asia.

International students, startups, and professionals working on AI & Robotics projects are all welcome to join the competition where the finalists will be announced on 10 September. The top two finalists from each of the four international regions will be entitled to a complimentary business immersion trip to Hong Kong, with round trip flights and accommodations, during 5-7 November.

In addition, the top winners of the International track will receive landing support of up to US$ 30,000 to expand their operations to Hong Kong, business connection with industry leaders in Asia, and the opportunity to vie for US$ 250,000 investment.

Applications will close on 2 September 2019 (Monday), Hong Kong time. Please visit the official website for more information on 2019 International Creatineer Competition.

Since it was first held in 2015, the International Creatineer Competition has gathered support from more than 30 investment institutions and over 150 partnering organisations. More than 1,500 start-ups and teams have participated in the contest, with nearly 40 projects receiving successful investments. Last year alone, the competition attracted a total of 546 teams, with 82 projects reaching the semi-final stage.

About Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation

Comprising Science Park, InnoCentre and Industrial Estates, Hong Kong Science & Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) is a statutory body dedicated to building a vibrant innovation and technology ecosystem to connect stakeholders, nurture technology talents, facilitate collaboration, and catalyse innovations to deliver social and economic benefits to Hong Kong and the region.

Established in May 2001, HKSTP has been driving the development of Hong Kong into a regional hub for innovation and growth in several focused clusters including Electronics, Information & Communications Technology, Green Technology, Biomedical Technology, Materials and Precision Engineering. We enable science and technology companies to nurture ideas, innovate and grow, supported by our R&D facilities, infrastructure, and market-led laboratories and technical centres with professional support services. We also offer value added services and comprehensive incubation programmes for technology start-ups to accelerate their growth.

Technology businesses benefit from our specialised services and infrastructure at Science Park for applied research and product development; enterprises can find creative design support at InnoCentre; while skill-intensive businesses are served by our three industrial estates at Tai Po, Tseung Kwan O and Yuen Long. More information about HKSTP is available at www.hkstp.org.

