HKTDC Hong Kong Houseware Fair : Opens in April

Asia’s leading HKTDC Hong Kong Houseware Fair is welcoming its 34th edition
in the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from 20-23 April 2019.
Some 2,200 global exhibitors will showcase a wide range of high-quality
household items to global buyers. In 2018, over 29,500 buyers from 112
countries and regions visited the fair.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005980/en/
Asia's leading houseware fair. (Photo: Business Wire)
WGSN to Curate the Latest Houseware Trends
HKTDC is partnering with WGSN, a well-known trend forecasting agency, to
curate the trend concept display areas, unveiling the Spring/Summer 2020
houseware trends with a variety of houseware and interior design
products on display.
“L.I.F.E.” Theme to Showcase Quality Products
In order to create an easy-to-navigate setting and provide a superior
sourcing experience, the Houseware Fair will continue to feature
products under four main themes that represent a harmony of “L.I.F.E”,
namely “Lifestyle”, “Interior”, “Feast” and “Enrich”.
Lifestyle
Zones under “Lifestyle” includes “Hall of Elegance”, “World
of Fine Dining”, “World of Fine Decor” and “Green Living”.
Interior
“Interior” is comprised of the debut zone “Candles and Scents”
and other zones including “Interior Decor”, “Festive Decor”,
“Best of ASEAN”, and “Group Pavilions”. Exquisite
decorations which are indispensable for visionary interior design can be
found here.
Feast
“Feast” features “Tableware”, “Wine Tools & Accessories”,
“Kitchenware & Gadgets” and “Home Appliances” zones. A
wide spectrum of refined cooking and dining tools will be showcased.
Enrich
“Enrich” is where the “World of Pet Supplies”, “Homepedia”,
“Baby Products”, “Bath, Beauty & Healthcare”, “Home
Cleaning & Laundry”, “Storage Solutions”, “Outdoor &
Gardening”, “Furniture”, “Trade Services” and “Startup”
can be found.
Concurrent Home Textiles Fair to Create Additional
Opportunities
An array of seminars, networking events, product demo and launch pad
sessions will be arranged during the fair to facilitate business
matching and networking. Held concurrently in the same venue, the HKTDC
Hong Kong International Home Textiles and Furnishings Fair will take
buyers into the blossoming world of fine textiles.
Fair Website:
Hong Kong Houseware Fair: hkhousewarefair.hktdc.com
Hong Kong International Home Textiles and Furnishings Fair: hkhometextilesfair.hktdc.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005980/en/