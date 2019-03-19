Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HKTDC Hong Kong Houseware Fair : Opens in April

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 11:18pm EDT

Presenting Houseware Trends for Spring/Summer 2020 by WGSN

Asia’s leading HKTDC Hong Kong Houseware Fair is welcoming its 34th edition in the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from 20-23 April 2019. Some 2,200 global exhibitors will showcase a wide range of high-quality household items to global buyers. In 2018, over 29,500 buyers from 112 countries and regions visited the fair.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005980/en/

Asia's leading houseware fair. (Photo: Business Wire)

Asia's leading houseware fair. (Photo: Business Wire)

WGSN to Curate the Latest Houseware Trends

HKTDC is partnering with WGSN, a well-known trend forecasting agency, to curate the trend concept display areas, unveiling the Spring/Summer 2020 houseware trends with a variety of houseware and interior design products on display.

“L.I.F.E.” Theme to Showcase Quality Products

In order to create an easy-to-navigate setting and provide a superior sourcing experience, the Houseware Fair will continue to feature products under four main themes that represent a harmony of “L.I.F.E”, namely “Lifestyle”, “Interior”, “Feast” and “Enrich”.

Lifestyle

Zones under “Lifestyle” includes “Hall of Elegance”, “World of Fine Dining”, “World of Fine Decor” and “Green Living”.

Interior

“Interior” is comprised of the debut zone “Candles and Scents” and other zones including “Interior Decor”, “Festive Decor”, “Best of ASEAN”, and “Group Pavilions”. Exquisite decorations which are indispensable for visionary interior design can be found here.

Feast

“Feast” features “Tableware”, “Wine Tools & Accessories”, “Kitchenware & Gadgets” and “Home Appliances” zones. A wide spectrum of refined cooking and dining tools will be showcased.

Enrich

“Enrich” is where the “World of Pet Supplies”, “Homepedia”, “Baby Products”, “Bath, Beauty & Healthcare”, “Home Cleaning & Laundry”, “Storage Solutions”, “Outdoor & Gardening”, “Furniture”, “Trade Services” and “Startup” can be found.

Concurrent Home Textiles Fair to Create Additional Opportunities

An array of seminars, networking events, product demo and launch pad sessions will be arranged during the fair to facilitate business matching and networking. Held concurrently in the same venue, the HKTDC Hong Kong International Home Textiles and Furnishings Fair will take buyers into the blossoming world of fine textiles.

Fair Website:

Hong Kong Houseware Fair: hkhousewarefair.hktdc.com

Hong Kong International Home Textiles and Furnishings Fair: hkhometextilesfair.hktdc.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:20aFORTESCUE METALS : Global Iron Ore and Steel Forecast Conference
PU
12:20aTNG : Company Update, 121 Conference Hong Kong
PU
12:20aZinc One Files National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for Resource Estimate at Bongara Zinc Mine Project, Peru
NE
12:16aDAP CHAIN : Leading the Commercialization of DApp with Its Blockchain Mainnet and DAP Coin
BU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:16aANGLO ASIAN MINING : plans to reach record production volumes in Azerbaijan
AQ
12:10aERM POWER : proud to announce two new scholarships with QUT Science and Engineering Faculty
PU
12:09aALT RESOURCES LTD (ASX : ARS) Retraction of Production Targets and Forecast Financial Information
AQ
12:05aJIAYUAN INTERNATIONAL : Memorandum of understanding in relation to a proposed acquisition of property development projects located in anhui province
PU
12:01aREDFUND CAPITAL : and Cannamerx Form Strategic Alliance
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Stakes rise for Boeing as EU, Canada step up scrutiny of 737 MAX after crashes
2AMAZON.COM : Google announces browser-based streaming game service
3BAYER AG : BAYER : Second U.S. jury finds Bayer's Roundup caused cancer
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : Music hits low pitch after first earnings report exposes costs
5FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : cuts profit forecast again on economy, Express woes
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.