HKTDC Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Spring Edition) Presents A Bright Future with Smart Lighting and Innovative Technology

The HKTDC Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Spring
Edition) will be on stage from 6 to 9 April at the Hong Kong
Convention and Exhibition Centre. It is expected that more than 1,400
exhibitors will gather at the fair, offering global buyers an exclusive
sourcing platform for all finished lighting products, parts and
accessories.
Distinctive Thematic Zones for Easy Sourcing
Responding to the development trend of smart living, a brand-new
thematic zone, Innobuild, will be presented in the fair. It will
introduce ground-breaking initiative for building technology, showcase
practical construction tools, as well as smart and green building
materials and hardware.
The Hall of Aurora will continue to be the spotlight of the fair,
showcasing eye-catching and forward-looking quality lighting products
and technology from some 200 top-notch brands include MLS, MOSO
Electronics and SKY-LIGHTING.
Another highlight is the Smart Lighting & Solutions Zone,
which will showcase advanced lighting systems, remote control and smart
lighting solutions, with a special focus on “IoT Lighting Supply Chain”
organised by the Shanghai Pudong Intelligent Lighting Association. The IoT
Lighting Supply Chain will showcase innovative elements such as IoT
platforms, artificial intelligence and smart lighting systems from
renowned industry leaders such as Tuya and Broadlink. The Horticultural
Lighting Zone will showcase a wide range of grow lights and garden
lights.
Enlightening Events
In addition to the broad spectrum of exhibiting lighting products, a
series of events will be held to unveil industry trends and facilitate
intellectual exchange among industry players. One of the events is the Asian
Lighting Forum which will be held on 6 April 2019. The Forum will
cover the industry’s hottest topic on connected lighting, featuring
renowned speakers from OSRAM, Signify, illumination Physics, Tridonic,
LEDinside and more. Another inspirational forum on Smart Lighting:
IoT and its Supply Chain will be held on 7 April 2019. Ten speakers
from the industry’s leading companies such as Arm, JD Cloud, Alibaba
A.I. Labs, BroadLink, Gizwits and more will share their insights. This
series of informative events will present enormous business
opportunities to buyers and exhibitors. In addition, onsite social
events such as networking reception will be good networking platforms
for making valuable business contacts.
