HKTDC Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Spring Edition) Presents A Bright Future with Smart Lighting and Innovative Technology

03/19/2019 | 09:41pm EDT

The HKTDC Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Spring Edition) will be on stage from 6 to 9 April at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. It is expected that more than 1,400 exhibitors will gather at the fair, offering global buyers an exclusive sourcing platform for all finished lighting products, parts and accessories.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005966/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

Register Now for Your FREE e-Badge to save HK$100: www.hktdc.com/wap/lightse/K159

Distinctive Thematic Zones for Easy Sourcing

Responding to the development trend of smart living, a brand-new thematic zone, Innobuild, will be presented in the fair. It will introduce ground-breaking initiative for building technology, showcase practical construction tools, as well as smart and green building materials and hardware.

The Hall of Aurora will continue to be the spotlight of the fair, showcasing eye-catching and forward-looking quality lighting products and technology from some 200 top-notch brands include MLS, MOSO Electronics and SKY-LIGHTING.

Another highlight is the Smart Lighting & Solutions Zone, which will showcase advanced lighting systems, remote control and smart lighting solutions, with a special focus on “IoT Lighting Supply Chain” organised by the Shanghai Pudong Intelligent Lighting Association. The IoT Lighting Supply Chain will showcase innovative elements such as IoT platforms, artificial intelligence and smart lighting systems from renowned industry leaders such as Tuya and Broadlink. The Horticultural Lighting Zone will showcase a wide range of grow lights and garden lights.

Enlightening Events

In addition to the broad spectrum of exhibiting lighting products, a series of events will be held to unveil industry trends and facilitate intellectual exchange among industry players. One of the events is the Asian Lighting Forum which will be held on 6 April 2019. The Forum will cover the industry’s hottest topic on connected lighting, featuring renowned speakers from OSRAM, Signify, illumination Physics, Tridonic, LEDinside and more. Another inspirational forum on Smart Lighting: IoT and its Supply Chain will be held on 7 April 2019. Ten speakers from the industry’s leading companies such as Arm, JD Cloud, Alibaba A.I. Labs, BroadLink, Gizwits and more will share their insights. This series of informative events will present enormous business opportunities to buyers and exhibitors. In addition, onsite social events such as networking reception will be good networking platforms for making valuable business contacts.

Fair Website

http://hklightingfairse.hktdc.com


© Business Wire 2019
