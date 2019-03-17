Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HKTDC Hong Kong International Medical and Healthcare Fair Presents Leading-Edge Medical Products and Unveils Trends

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/17/2019 | 11:01pm EDT

Hong Kong, The HKTDC Hong Kong International Medical and Healthcare Fair (Medical Fair) will take place at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) from 14 to 16 May. Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and co-organised by the Hong Kong Medical and Healthcare Device Industries Association (HKMHDIA), the 10th edition will gather over 280 exhibitors from 10 countries and regions, showcasing the latest medical devices and technologies, medical supplies as well as healthcare products. In 2018, the fair attracted more than 11,500 buyers from 70 countries and regions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190317005025/en/

HKTDC Hong Kong International Medical and Healthcare Fair will take place at the Hong Kong Conventio ...

HKTDC Hong Kong International Medical and Healthcare Fair will take place at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) from 14 to 16 May. (Photo: Business Wire)

Register Now for Your Free eBadge: https://bit.ly/2UFnxYc

Promote Biotechnology to Meet Industry Needs

The Hong Kong government has been actively promoting the development of biotechnology in the SAR. In response to the latest export market trends, the Medical Fair is highlighting the sector by bringing biotechnology-related exhibitors together to showcase state-of-the-art biotechnology products and services. The returning Startup Zone presents innovative ideas and helps connect startups with manufactures, buyers and potential investors. The World of Health & Wellness zone spotlights lifestyle products such as fitness supplies and health supplements, functional foods and more. Other dedicated product zones include Building Technology and Hospital Furniture, Medical Supplies and Disposables, Rehabilitation & Elderly Care and Hospital Equipment.

Concurrent Hospital Authority Convention

Industry trends and information will also be on offer through a series of seminars and buyer forums. Experts including those from Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks, Hong Kong Standards and Testing Centre and China Medical Devices Magazine will be invited to share insights on the latest medtech and healthcare tech, outlook for the medical industry as well as regulatory updates of the medical devices and supplies sector. Buyers can learn new product features and demonstrations.

The Hospital Authority Convention 2019 (14-15 May), an annual gathering for medical and healthcare professionals, continues to be held alongside the fair to create business synergy.

Fair Websites: www.hktdc.com/hkmedicalfair


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:09aSONY : Develops a Stacked CMOS Image Sensor Technology Using Sony's Proprietary Global Shutter Function with Back-Illuminated Pixel Structure to Deliver Both High Imaging Performance and Miniaturization
PU
12:06aCAMEO COBALT : to Acquire Additional Claims Adjacent to Its Big Mac Gold Project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle
AQ
12:05aNUVO Crowdsale Transitioned to Singularity Exchange
NE
12:05aGLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN MINING : NUVO Crowdsale Transitioned to Singularity Exchange
EQ
12:04aOIL INDIA : Joint Venture Partners of Mozambique Rovuma Offshore Area 1, concludes over 9.5 MMTPA of LNG Sale and Purchase Agreements
PU
03/17MIRVAC : MGR Appendix 3Y - Peter Nash (pdf | 162 kB)
PU
03/17MIRVAC : MGR Appendix 3Y - Samantha Mostyn (pdf | 162 kB)
PU
03/17JAC ANHUI JIANGHUAI AUTOMOBILE : 2019 03 18JAC's Mexican brand influence enters to a new level
PU
03/17JAC ANHUI JIANGHUAI AUTOMOBILE : 2019 03 18JAC Russia held 2019 Annual Distributors Conference
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. Transportation Department probes FAA approval of 737 MAX - WSJ
2CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Eldorado Resorts, Caesars explore merger - sources
3BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Brexit spurs biggest cut in UK business investment in 10..
4PACIFIC EDGE LTD : PACIFIC EDGE : Cxbladder Adoption Roll-out Advances in New Zealand
5FACEBOOK : Why Video of New Zealand Massacre Can't Be Stamped Out
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.