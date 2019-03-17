HKTDC Hong Kong International Medical and Healthcare Fair Presents Leading-Edge Medical Products and Unveils Trends

Hong Kong, The HKTDC Hong Kong International Medical and Healthcare
Fair (Medical Fair) will take place at the Hong Kong Convention and
Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) from 14 to 16 May. Organised by the
Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and co-organised by the Hong
Kong Medical and Healthcare Device Industries Association (HKMHDIA), the
10th edition will gather over 280 exhibitors from 10
countries and regions, showcasing the latest medical devices and
technologies, medical supplies as well as healthcare products. In 2018,
the fair attracted more than 11,500 buyers from 70 countries and regions.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190317005025/en/
HKTDC Hong Kong International Medical and Healthcare Fair will take place at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) from 14 to 16 May. (Photo: Business Wire)
Register Now for Your Free eBadge: https://bit.ly/2UFnxYc
Promote Biotechnology to Meet Industry Needs
The Hong Kong government has been actively promoting the development of
biotechnology in the SAR. In response to the latest export market
trends, the Medical Fair is highlighting the sector by bringing
biotechnology-related exhibitors together to showcase state-of-the-art
biotechnology products and services. The returning Startup Zone
presents innovative ideas and helps connect startups with manufactures,
buyers and potential investors. The World of Health & Wellness zone
spotlights lifestyle products such as fitness supplies and health
supplements, functional foods and more. Other dedicated product zones
include Building Technology and Hospital Furniture, Medical
Supplies and Disposables, Rehabilitation & Elderly Care and
Hospital Equipment.
Concurrent Hospital Authority Convention
Industry trends and information will also be on offer through a series
of seminars and buyer forums. Experts including those from Hong Kong
Science and Technology Parks, Hong Kong Standards and Testing Centre and
China Medical Devices Magazine will be invited to share
insights on the latest medtech and healthcare tech, outlook for the
medical industry as well as regulatory updates of the medical devices
and supplies sector. Buyers can learn new product features and
demonstrations.
The Hospital Authority Convention 2019 (14-15 May), an annual
gathering for medical and healthcare professionals, continues to be held
alongside the fair to create business synergy.
Fair Websites: www.hktdc.com/hkmedicalfair
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190317005025/en/