Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HKTDC : Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair is Set to Return in January 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/21/2019 | 02:01am EST

Unveiling the Latest Global Market Trend

The 46thHKTDC Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair is set to be held from 6-9 January 2020. The fair is Asia’s largest event of its kind and is expecting more than 2,000 global exhibitors to showcase a wide variety of products ranging from traditional toys to high-tech games, from famed names to emerging brands.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120006040/en/

The signature Brand Name Gallery is expecting around 250 brands this year including 4M, B. Duck, Eastcolight, HAPE, Intex, Kintoy, Rastar and WELLY, offering products of excellence in design and assured quality. (Photo: Business Wire)

The signature Brand Name Gallery is expecting around 250 brands this year including 4M, B. Duck, Eastcolight, HAPE, Intex, Kintoy, Rastar and WELLY, offering products of excellence in design and assured quality. (Photo: Business Wire)

The integration of technology in toys is the industry’s dominant trend. Digitalisation continues to make inroads into all areas, also bringing inspiration to traditional toys such as soft toys, board games, puzzles, etc. The Fair’s Smart Tech Toys zone brings together a vast array of tech-based toys and games including those operated via mobile apps, or incorporated with the latest VR, AR and MR technologies. Parents increasingly emphasise children’s development and realise the importance of learning through play. The STREAM Toys Product Display will continue to highlight educational and high-tech toys featuring science, technology, robotics, engineering, arts and mathematics (STREAM).

The signature Brand Name Gallery is expecting around 250 brands this year including 4M, B. Duck, Eastcolight, HAPE, Intex, Kintoy, Rastar and WELLY, offering products of excellence in design and assured quality.

Kidult World is the place to find items that target those young at heart such as hobby goods, performance magic items, models, figurines, war games equipment and much more! Also returning in the upcoming edition will be the Fireworks zone, displaying shells, firecrackers, toy fireworks as well as fireworks suitable for use in different events.

A highlight event - the Hong Kong Toys Industry Conference 2020 will feature heavyweight speakers to share their insights on key global and regional trends shaping the toys industry. A series of events will be held for visitors to keep abreast of the latest industry development and strengthen their networks.

Crossover business opportunities

The HKTDC Hong Kong Baby Products Fair, Hong Kong International Stationery Fair and the HKTDC Hong Kong International Licensing Show will be held concurrently. The four fairs provide abundant trading opportunities and good potential for crossover business activities among the participants from various sectors.

Fair Websites

HKTDC Hong Kong Toys and Games Fair

HKTDC Hong Kong Baby Products Fair

Hong Kong International Stationery Fair

Photo download


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:16aFARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY : Application to Nasdaq First North Growth Market
AQ
02:16aSCANDINAVIAN ENVIRO PUBL : Interim Report Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (publ) January - September 2019
AQ
02:15aTALENOM PLC : Manager's Transactions
AQ
02:15aTALENOM PLC : Manager's Transaction
AQ
02:15aCURASAN : stabilizes portfolio business in the third quarter and intensifies partner search
EQ
02:13aCELLCOM ISRAEL : Announces a Purported Class Action Filed Against the Company
PR
02:12aCOPPERSTONE RESOURCES : Business review - january to september 2019
AQ
02:07aBW LPG : Key Information Relating to the Cash Dividend for Q3 2019
AQ
02:07aERSTE BANK : Issues New Guidance for Fiscal Year 2020
DJ
02:06aHANZA PUBL : gets AS9100 certificate to supply aerospace industry
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1A U.S.-China 'phase one' trade deal may not be inked this year
2Oil drops amid new concern over prospects for U.S.-China trade deal
3APPLE INC. : APPLE : Trump Blames Beijing for Lagging Trade Talks
4ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Some Huawei suppliers get U.S. approval to restart sales to blacklisted firm
5A U.S.-China 'phase one' trade deal may not be inked this year

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group