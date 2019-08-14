HKTDC : Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair Showcases Top-notch Timepieces

The HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair and the concurrent Salon de TE will be open during 3-7 September 2019 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), gathering over 840 exhibitors from more than 20 countries and regions. In 2018, the events welcomed more than 21,000 buyers from all over the world, reinforcing Hong Kong’s role as the trade hub of timepieces.

Distinguished Timepieces and Accessories at Watch & Clock Fair

Pageant of Eternity at the Watch & Clock Fair displays premium finished watches from around 160 exhibitors. Other exhibiting categories consist of “Complete Watches”, “Clocks”, “Machinery & Equipment”, “OEM Smart Watches”, “Packaging”, “Parts & Components” and “Trade Services”.

Glamorous Timepieces at “Salon de TE”

“Salon de TE” gathers around 140 prestigious brands and designer collections in five themed zones. World Brand Piazza being the spotlight features limited editions and rare timepieces from 13 international renowned brands including Blancpain, Breguet, Chopard, CORUM, FRANCK MULLER, Glashütte Original, Jacob & Co., Jaquet Droz, Juvenia, PARMIGIANI FLEURIER, Piaget, SARCAR Genève and ZENITH.

Chic & Trendy features trend-setters and fashion-driven watches.

Craft Treasure is the home to mechanical timepieces and jewellery-laden watches.

Renaissance Moment is the historic showcase of timeless European classics and the finest pieces. Swiss Independent Watchmaking Pavilion is expected to bring 12 delicate and elegant Swiss-made watch labels again. New participation of Francéclat from France and Académie Horlogère des Créateurs Indépendants (AHCI) with members from all around the world including France, Switzerland and the UK will also presents elegant Europe timepieces.

Wearable Tech showcases innovation with smart watches and tech-savvy timepieces.

“Salon de TE” is open to public visitors aged 12 years of above for free on the last day (7 September) with captivating events like watch parades and lucky draw sessions. Selected items are also available for sale.

Insights on Market Development

On 3 September, representatives of major watch associations around the world will gather at the Hong Kong International Watch Forum to discuss the latest industry development, while industry experts including representatives from international researcher Euromonitor, watchmaker Movado Group and the Association of Cloud and Mobile Computing Professionals, will explore the Integration of Internet and Watches at the Asian Watch Conference on 4 September.

