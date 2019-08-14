Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HKTDC : Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair Showcases Top-notch Timepieces

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 03:25am EDT

The HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair and the concurrent Salon de TE will be open during 3-7 September 2019 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), gathering over 840 exhibitors from more than 20 countries and regions. In 2018, the events welcomed more than 21,000 buyers from all over the world, reinforcing Hong Kong’s role as the trade hub of timepieces.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190814005276/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

Distinguished Timepieces and Accessories at Watch & Clock Fair

Pageant of Eternity at the Watch & Clock Fair displays premium finished watches from around 160 exhibitors. Other exhibiting categories consist of “Complete Watches”, “Clocks”, “Machinery & Equipment”, “OEM Smart Watches”, “Packaging”, “Parts & Components” and “Trade Services”.

Glamorous Timepieces at “Salon de TE”

“Salon de TE” gathers around 140 prestigious brands and designer collections in five themed zones. World Brand Piazza being the spotlight features limited editions and rare timepieces from 13 international renowned brands including Blancpain, Breguet, Chopard, CORUM, FRANCK MULLER, Glashütte Original, Jacob & Co., Jaquet Droz, Juvenia, PARMIGIANI FLEURIER, Piaget, SARCAR Genève and ZENITH.

Chic & Trendy features trend-setters and fashion-driven watches.

Craft Treasure is the home to mechanical timepieces and jewellery-laden watches.

Renaissance Moment is the historic showcase of timeless European classics and the finest pieces. Swiss Independent Watchmaking Pavilion is expected to bring 12 delicate and elegant Swiss-made watch labels again. New participation of Francéclat from France and Académie Horlogère des Créateurs Indépendants (AHCI) with members from all around the world including France, Switzerland and the UK will also presents elegant Europe timepieces.

Wearable Tech showcases innovation with smart watches and tech-savvy timepieces.

“Salon de TE” is open to public visitors aged 12 years of above for free on the last day (7 September) with captivating events like watch parades and lucky draw sessions. Selected items are also available for sale.

Insights on Market Development

On 3 September, representatives of major watch associations around the world will gather at the Hong Kong International Watch Forum to discuss the latest industry development, while industry experts including representatives from international researcher Euromonitor, watchmaker Movado Group and the Association of Cloud and Mobile Computing Professionals, will explore the Integration of Internet and Watches at the Asian Watch Conference on 4 September.

Trade Buyers, Register for free admission e-Badge:
https://bit.ly/301LRWR


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:33aSOLSTAD OFFSHORE : New contract in Brazil
AQ
03:32aUKRSYBBANK : UKRSIBBANK offer its corporate clients advantages of Global EBICS
PU
03:32aMITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : Risk-Adjusted Capital Ratios
PU
03:32aWILH WILHELMSEN : Wilhelmsen Ship Management awarded two supramaxes from Stove Shipping AS
PU
03:31aCAPMAN OYJ : Buyout exits Kämp Collection Hotels to Nordic Choice Hospitality Group
AQ
03:31aCASTELLUM : appoints new Managing Director for operations in Stockholm, Uppsala and Gävle
AQ
03:31aEFECTE : Publishing of the 1-6/2019 Half-yearly Report on 21 August 2019
AQ
03:31aBRAVIDA : acquires HVAC company in Stockholm
AQ
03:31aChina Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
03:27aIC IMMOBILIEN : Gruppe announces new property management mandate for 6,700 square metres of office space in Düsseldorf
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Trump delays tariffs on Chinese cellphones, laptops, toys; markets jump
2Oil prices fall as China economic data disappoints, U.S. inventories gain
3CBS CORPORATION : CBS, Viacom reunite with plans for bigger role in streaming TV wars
4PLUS500 LTD : PLUS500 : profit tanks but trade site shares jump
5HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA : HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA: Results for the second quarter and first half year 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group