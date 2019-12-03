Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HKW : Announces Recapitalization of Traductions Serge Bélair Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 06:01am EST

HKW, a middle-market private equity firm focused on growth-oriented companies, today announced the conclusion of a recapitalization agreement with Traductions Serge Bélair Inc. (“TRSB” or the “Company”), a Canadian language service provider (“LSP”) supplying translation services to corporate and institutional clients. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, TRSB leverages its customized solutions, subject matter expertise, and industry knowledge to provide easy access to specialized translation services for highly regulated verticals such as finance, insurance, and life sciences. TRSB also offers value-added services like the adaptation of marketing materials, glossary development, copy-editing, and desktop publishing as well as multimedia localization and engineering. A collaboration with TRSB aligns with HKW’s focus on the Business Services sector.

“Given the steady growth of the global language service industry over the past ten years and its recession-resistant characteristics, TRSB offers a highly compelling investment opportunity for HKW,” said Luke Phenicie, Lead Transaction Partner at HKW. “TRSB is profitable and growing, owing to a flexible business model and high levels of customer service across multiple industries. We remain focused on business services companies as a significant part of our approach and feel confident collaboration with TRSB provides numerous opportunities to leverage the Company’s strengths.”

“Our partnership with HKW will allow us to more effectively pursue our business development goals and support efforts to execute on our growth plan,” said Serge Bélair, Founder and President of TRSB. “We believe we have the platform, the people, and the high standards to be successful in an increasingly growing and competitive marketplace and are excited to have HKW on our side.”

“TRSB aligns well with our Tech-Enabled Business Services focus within the Business Services sector,” said Chris Eline, Principal at HKW. “Their impressive systems and talented employees give TRSB the ability to accelerate the trend of outsourcing a wide range of translation needs.”

Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP (“Taft”) served as legal counsel to HKW. Blakes, Cassels & Graydon LLP (“Blakes”) served as legal counsel to TRSB. National Bank Financial acted as exclusive financial advisor to TRSB.

About HKW

HKW is a private equity firm investing in growth-oriented companies with talented management teams in the US and Canada. HKW targets small to mid-size companies in the Business Services and Health & Wellness sectors. Since 1982, HKW has sponsored 62 platform transactions of lower middle-market companies throughout North America, as well as 66 add-on acquisitions. For more information on HKW, please visit hkwinc.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:37aBank of Montreal's 4Q Profit Falls, Beats Adjusted Expectation
DJ
06:34aNK LUKOIL : Russia yet to finalise stance before OPEC+ considers deeper oil cuts
RE
06:34aCentamin snubs $1.9 billion bid proposal from Endeavour Mining
RE
06:34aAK STEEL HOLDING CORP : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:33aSOLARWINDS : Introduces N-central 12.2—Providing Users with Deeper Network Monitoring, Increased Security Measures, and Enhanced Automation Capabilities
BU
06:33aAERIE PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:32aAIRBUS : EU will act as one over planned U.S. tariffs on France - Commission
RE
06:32aGlobal Vibration Meter Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Popularity of Micro-Electromechanical Sensor (MEMS) in Vibration Meters to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
06:32aDIAGNOSTICS : JV CoSara Receives Indian Regulatory Approval for Five Diagnostic Assays
BU
06:31aARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION : to Present at Goldman Sachs Financial Services Conference
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL : Trump, citing U.S. farmers, slaps metal tariffs on Brazil, Argentina
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : OMV Agrees Partnership With Microsoft To Boost Digitization
3JUST EAT PLC : JUST EAT : Cat Rock calls on Prosus to lift its Just Eat bid price
4Trump says China trade deal might have to wait for 2020 election
5Trump says he will decide if China deal goes ahead

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group