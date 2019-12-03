HKW : Announces Recapitalization of Traductions Serge Bélair Inc.

HKW, a middle-market private equity firm focused on growth-oriented companies, today announced the conclusion of a recapitalization agreement with Traductions Serge Bélair Inc. (“TRSB” or the “Company”), a Canadian language service provider (“LSP”) supplying translation services to corporate and institutional clients. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, TRSB leverages its customized solutions, subject matter expertise, and industry knowledge to provide easy access to specialized translation services for highly regulated verticals such as finance, insurance, and life sciences. TRSB also offers value-added services like the adaptation of marketing materials, glossary development, copy-editing, and desktop publishing as well as multimedia localization and engineering. A collaboration with TRSB aligns with HKW’s focus on the Business Services sector.

“Given the steady growth of the global language service industry over the past ten years and its recession-resistant characteristics, TRSB offers a highly compelling investment opportunity for HKW,” said Luke Phenicie, Lead Transaction Partner at HKW. “TRSB is profitable and growing, owing to a flexible business model and high levels of customer service across multiple industries. We remain focused on business services companies as a significant part of our approach and feel confident collaboration with TRSB provides numerous opportunities to leverage the Company’s strengths.”

“Our partnership with HKW will allow us to more effectively pursue our business development goals and support efforts to execute on our growth plan,” said Serge Bélair, Founder and President of TRSB. “We believe we have the platform, the people, and the high standards to be successful in an increasingly growing and competitive marketplace and are excited to have HKW on our side.”

“TRSB aligns well with our Tech-Enabled Business Services focus within the Business Services sector,” said Chris Eline, Principal at HKW. “Their impressive systems and talented employees give TRSB the ability to accelerate the trend of outsourcing a wide range of translation needs.”

Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP (“Taft”) served as legal counsel to HKW. Blakes, Cassels & Graydon LLP (“Blakes”) served as legal counsel to TRSB. National Bank Financial acted as exclusive financial advisor to TRSB.

About HKW

HKW is a private equity firm investing in growth-oriented companies with talented management teams in the US and Canada. HKW targets small to mid-size companies in the Business Services and Health & Wellness sectors. Since 1982, HKW has sponsored 62 platform transactions of lower middle-market companies throughout North America, as well as 66 add-on acquisitions. For more information on HKW, please visit hkwinc.com.

