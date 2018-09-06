HLAA Presents Fall 2018 Walk4Hearing Events

The Hearing
Loss Association of America (HLAA) is pleased to announce the
beginning of the fall 2018 Walk4Hearing,
the largest program of its kind for people with hearing loss. Beginning
on September 23 in New York City, HLAA will host events in 12
cities to increase awareness about hearing loss, raise funds to
support national and local programs, and engage the community. In
addition, we are excited to announce that CaptionCall has joined us as a
Walk4Hearing Capital Sponsor.
The theme for this year’s Walk4Hearing is get
your hearing screened. Untreated hearing loss affects overall health
in negative ways. People with hearing loss face an increased risk of
falls, isolation, anxiety, depression, and possibly even cognitive
decline. Take charge of your hearing health and use #screenURhearing
on Twitter and other social media posts.
With CaptionCall’s generous support we can now help even more people
take the next step on their hearing loss journey. Honorary Walk4Hearing
Chair Bruce Peterson, vice president of marketing for CaptionCall
commented, “Thousands of people of all ages participate in the
Walk4Hearing to bring awareness to hearing loss and support the
important programs and services like those provided by HLAA. CaptionCall
believes in helping people stay socially connected for a longer,
happier, healthier life and we are proud to support the Walk, both as a
company and on an individual level with many of our employees.”
HLAA would like to recognize and thank all our 2018 national
Walk4Hearing sponsors:
Capital Sponsor
CaptionCall
Premier Sponsor
CapTel
Captioned Telephone
Platinum Sponsor
MED-EL
Silver Sponsors
Advanced
Bionics
Cochlear
Americas
Hamilton
CapTel
hi
HealthInnovations
The 2018 fall Walk4Hearing locations include (in date order):
New
York City
Buffalo
Chicago
Houston
Kentucky
New
Jersey
North
Carolina
San
Diego
Washington,
DC
Pennsylvania
New
England
Arizona
For more information and to register for a Walk visit walk4hearing.org.
About the Hearing Loss Association of America
Founded in 1979, the mission of the Hearing Loss Association of America
(HLAA) is to open the world of communication to people with hearing loss
through information, education, support and advocacy. For more
information about its programs and services, please visit hearingloss.org
or call 301.657.2248.
