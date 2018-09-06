HLAA Presents Fall 2018 Walk4Hearing Events

CaptionCall Steps Up as New Capital Sponsor

The Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA) is pleased to announce the beginning of the fall 2018 Walk4Hearing, the largest program of its kind for people with hearing loss. Beginning on September 23 in New York City, HLAA will host events in 12 cities to increase awareness about hearing loss, raise funds to support national and local programs, and engage the community. In addition, we are excited to announce that CaptionCall has joined us as a Walk4Hearing Capital Sponsor.

The theme for this year’s Walk4Hearing is get your hearing screened. Untreated hearing loss affects overall health in negative ways. People with hearing loss face an increased risk of falls, isolation, anxiety, depression, and possibly even cognitive decline. Take charge of your hearing health and use #screenURhearing on Twitter and other social media posts.

With CaptionCall’s generous support we can now help even more people take the next step on their hearing loss journey. Honorary Walk4Hearing Chair Bruce Peterson, vice president of marketing for CaptionCall commented, “Thousands of people of all ages participate in the Walk4Hearing to bring awareness to hearing loss and support the important programs and services like those provided by HLAA. CaptionCall believes in helping people stay socially connected for a longer, happier, healthier life and we are proud to support the Walk, both as a company and on an individual level with many of our employees.”

HLAA would like to recognize and thank all our 2018 national Walk4Hearing sponsors:

Capital Sponsor

CaptionCall

Premier Sponsor

CapTel Captioned Telephone

Platinum Sponsor

MED-EL

Silver Sponsors

Advanced Bionics

Cochlear Americas

Hamilton CapTel

hi HealthInnovations

The 2018 fall Walk4Hearing locations include (in date order):

New York City

Buffalo

Chicago

Houston

Kentucky

New Jersey

North Carolina

San Diego

Washington, DC

Pennsylvania

New England

Arizona

For more information and to register for a Walk visit walk4hearing.org.

About the Hearing Loss Association of America

Founded in 1979, the mission of the Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA) is to open the world of communication to people with hearing loss through information, education, support and advocacy. For more information about its programs and services, please visit hearingloss.org or call 301.657.2248.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906005599/en/