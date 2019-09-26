Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HLND, UCFC, and TRCB Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 01:38pm EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: PRTO) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Proteon’s agreement to merge with ArTara Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders of Proteon will own approximately 10% of the new combined company.  To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-proteon-therapeutics-inc.

Highlands Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX: HLND) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Highland’s agreement to be acquired by First Community Bankshares, Inc. Shareholders of Highlands will receive 0.2703 of a share of First Community common stock for each share of Highlands owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-highlands-bankshares-inc.

United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: UCFC) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to United Community’s agreement to be acquired by First Defiance Financial Corp. (“First Defiance”). Shareholders of United Community will receive 0.3715 shares of First Defiance common stock for each share of United Community owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-united-community-financial-corp.

Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ GM: TRCB) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Two River’s agreement to be acquired by OceanFirst Financial Corp. (“OceanFirst”). Shareholders of Two River will receive $5.375 in cash and 0.6663 shares of OceanFirst common stock for each share of Two River owned.  To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-two-river-bancorp.

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
Telephone: (302) 295-5310
Toll-Free: (888) 969-4242
Fax: (302) 654-7530
Email: info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com
Follow Rigrodsky & Long on Facebook and Twitter

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:24pSEEDO : and Namaste Expand Online Marketing and Distribution Partnership to Canada
PR
02:23pDIGITAL REALTY TRUST : Renewable Energy Is Key to Sustainable Data Center Solutions
PU
02:22pEXCLUSIVE : Texas signs ex-Microsoft lawyer, others to aid in Google antitrust probe
RE
02:22pTRAVELBANK : Announces SuperItinerary, a Reinvention of the Business Travel Itinerary
BU
02:20pBLACKSTONE : Completes the Acquisition of U.S. Logistics Assets from GLP, Adding to Firm's Leading Global Portfolio
BU
02:19pTRIUMPH : Delivers Engine Throttle Control System For Boom XB-1 Demonstrator
PR
02:18pQUALYS : Cloud Platform 2.41 New Features
PU
02:18pDISH NETWORK : Fox Blocks Millions of DISH Customers from Local Channels, Cable Networks
PU
02:18pHERA : Avviata la vendita di massime numero 14.426.407 azioni ordinarie Hera S.p.A.
PU
02:18pHERA : Announcement of sale of maximum of 14,426,407 ordinary shares of Hera S.p.A.
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : IMPERIAL BRANDS : cuts annual profit forecast on U.S. vaping backlash
2ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN Amro hit by Dutch money laundering investigation
3China criticizes new U.S. sanctions over Iranian oil deals
4NEL : PRESS RELEASE: Awarded grant for development of an advanced pilot production line for electrolysers
5China criticises new U.S. sanctions over Iranian oil deals

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group