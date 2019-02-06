HMA Expands Medicare Services, Team of Experts

Health Management Associates (HMA), a leading independent national
healthcare consulting firm, is expanding its Medicare services and
expert team of consultants.
Specializing in publicly funded healthcare, HMA has long been recognized
as a leader in Medicaid consulting services. As Medicare continues to
evolve and serve as a catalyst for payment and delivery system
innovations, HMA is significantly expanding the depth and breadth of the
firm’s expertise of the nation’s single largest health program.
“We have assembled a dynamic team of experts who understand all facets
of the Medicare program,” said Jay Rosen, president of HMA. “From the
front lines to the highest levels in government and private industry,
our Medicare experts provide our clients with invaluable experience and
unmatched insights to navigate the changing landscape.”
HMA’s growing Medicare team helps clients with complex business issues
in traditional Medicare fee-for-service and Medicare Advantage. Prior to
joining HMA, our Medicare experts set and implemented policy, led health
plans, served as physician leaders, and developed innovations now
regarded as best practices. They now work side by side with leaders of
health plans, including start-ups; delivery systems; state and local
governments; community-based service providers; research foundations and
advocacy organizations to develop successful strategies amid shifting
policies and priorities.
The Medicare team also leverages the vast array of HMA expertise, from
Medicaid to public health and delivery system transformation to
long-term services and supports to meet every client’s needs.
Health Management Associates (HMA) is an independent, national research
and consulting firm specializing in publicly funded healthcare reform,
policy, programs, and financing. Clients include government, public and
private providers, health systems, health plans, institutional
investors, foundations, and associations. Founded in 1985, HMA has 23
offices and nearly 250 multidisciplinary consultants coast to coast.
For more information about HMA, visit www.healthmanagement.com.
