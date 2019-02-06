Log in
HMA Expands Medicare Services, Team of Experts

02/06/2019 | 03:41pm EST

Health Management Associates (HMA), a leading independent national healthcare consulting firm, is expanding its Medicare services and expert team of consultants.

Specializing in publicly funded healthcare, HMA has long been recognized as a leader in Medicaid consulting services. As Medicare continues to evolve and serve as a catalyst for payment and delivery system innovations, HMA is significantly expanding the depth and breadth of the firm’s expertise of the nation’s single largest health program.

“We have assembled a dynamic team of experts who understand all facets of the Medicare program,” said Jay Rosen, president of HMA. “From the front lines to the highest levels in government and private industry, our Medicare experts provide our clients with invaluable experience and unmatched insights to navigate the changing landscape.”

HMA’s growing Medicare team helps clients with complex business issues in traditional Medicare fee-for-service and Medicare Advantage. Prior to joining HMA, our Medicare experts set and implemented policy, led health plans, served as physician leaders, and developed innovations now regarded as best practices. They now work side by side with leaders of health plans, including start-ups; delivery systems; state and local governments; community-based service providers; research foundations and advocacy organizations to develop successful strategies amid shifting policies and priorities.

The Medicare team also leverages the vast array of HMA expertise, from Medicaid to public health and delivery system transformation to long-term services and supports to meet every client’s needs.

Health Management Associates (HMA) is an independent, national research and consulting firm specializing in publicly funded healthcare reform, policy, programs, and financing. Clients include government, public and private providers, health systems, health plans, institutional investors, foundations, and associations. Founded in 1985, HMA has 23 offices and nearly 250 multidisciplinary consultants coast to coast.

For more information about HMA, visit www.healthmanagement.com.


© Business Wire 2019
